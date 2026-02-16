AOC, Hillary Clinton Globally Shamed As Rubio Stuns World Elites
Argentinian Politician Schools AOC About Why Pushing a Nat'l Wealth Tax Is Stupid...
John Harwood Comes UNGLUED in White Supremacist Rant After Eric Schmitt Gets BRUTALLY...
Aww! Stephen King Is TIRED of Progs Being Demonized As Lunatic Leftists and...
Byron York Spots Dems in Munich Fighting Billionaires and the Oligarchy in Their...
VIP
Cringe Democrat Tries Writing Snarky Poem for Kristi Noem and WOOF, Was That...
DAAAMN: WATCH Hillary's Face As Czech Deputy PM Macinka Shuts Her DOWN in...
Jake Tapper Cited Voter ID Polling to Chuck Schumer and the Pause Could...
You Can Literally SEE When AOC Short-Circuits Mid-Rant Explaining to Germans How Whiteness...
DHS Thanks Hillary Clinton for Finally Sounding More Like Trump on Immigration and...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
'Brand' New White Candace Owens Joins The Grift
Bad News: The Silence of the Lambs Has Been Canceled
Have Some Dignity: Fetterman Calls Out Dems and the Left Just Can't Deal

One of the Greatest EVER, Robert Duvall Passes at the Age of 95 (X Responds)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:55 PM on February 16, 2026
Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP

Robert Duvall has passed away at the age of 95.

Advertisement

From Fox News:

Robert Duvall died Sunday, according to his wife Luciana Pedraza Duvall. He was 95.

Circumstances surrounding his death were not immediately made available.

"Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time," his wife shared online. "Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort."

"To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything. His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court. For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented."

She continued, "In doing so, he leaves something lasting and unforgettable to us all. Thank you for the years of support you showed Bob and for giving us this time and privacy to celebrate the memories he leaves behind."

X responded:

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

We love the smell of napalm in the morning, and we always will.

RIP.

============================================================

Related:

John Harwood Comes UNGLUED in White Supremacist Rant After Eric Schmitt Gets BRUTALLY Honest About Obama

Advertisement

Aww! Stephen King Is TIRED of Progs Being Demonized As Lunatic Leftists and WOOF, That's a LOTTA Backfire

Cringe Democrat Tries Writing Snarky Poem for Kristi Noem and WOOF, Was That Ever Stupid

DAAAMN: WATCH Hillary's Face As Czech Deputy PM Macinka Shuts Her DOWN in Heated Back and Forth on Gender

You Can Literally SEE When AOC Short-Circuits Mid-Rant Explaining to Germans How Whiteness Is IMAGINARY

============================================================

Tags:

ENTERTAINMENT FOX NEWS HOLLYWOOD MOVIES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Argentinian Politician Schools AOC About Why Pushing a Nat'l Wealth Tax Is Stupid and Counterproductive
Doug P.
John Harwood Comes UNGLUED in White Supremacist Rant After Eric Schmitt Gets BRUTALLY Honest About Obama
Sam J.
Aww! Stephen King Is TIRED of Progs Being Demonized As Lunatic Leftists and WOOF, That's a LOTTA Backfire
Sam J.
DAAAMN: WATCH Hillary's Face As Czech Deputy PM Macinka Shuts Her DOWN in Heated Back and Forth on Gender
Sam J.
You Can Literally SEE When AOC Short-Circuits Mid-Rant Explaining to Germans How Whiteness Is IMAGINARY
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement