One of the Greatest EVER, Robert Duvall Passes at the Age of 95 (X Responds)

Robert Duvall has passed away at the age of 95.

Robert Duvall was so good…and was a good man, as well. Never got sucked into the Hollywood milieu. His best roles were not blockbusters. “Tender Mercies” and “True Confessions,” both of which get deep into faith, are my favorites. He’s irreplaceable. https://t.co/8Kq8i5qNGm

From Fox News:

Robert Duvall died Sunday, according to his wife Luciana Pedraza Duvall. He was 95.

Circumstances surrounding his death were not immediately made available.

"Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time," his wife shared online. "Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort."

"To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything. His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court. For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented."

She continued, "In doing so, he leaves something lasting and unforgettable to us all. Thank you for the years of support you showed Bob and for giving us this time and privacy to celebrate the memories he leaves behind."