One of the Greatest EVER, Robert Duvall Passes at the Age of 95 (X Responds)

Robert Duvall has passed away at the age of 95.
Robert Duvall was so good…and was a good man, as well. Never got sucked into the Hollywood milieu. His best roles were not blockbusters. “Tender Mercies” and “True Confessions,” both of which get deep into faith, are my favorites. He’s irreplaceable. https://t.co/8Kq8i5qNGm— David Asman (@DavidAsmanfox) February 16, 2026
Robert Duvall died Sunday, according to his wife Luciana Pedraza Duvall. He was 95.
Circumstances surrounding his death were not immediately made available.
"Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time," his wife shared online. "Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort."
"To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything. His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court. For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented."
She continued, "In doing so, he leaves something lasting and unforgettable to us all. Thank you for the years of support you showed Bob and for giving us this time and privacy to celebrate the memories he leaves behind."
One of the greatest characters ever. RIP, Robert Duvall 🥺💔 pic.twitter.com/XtpRFXyGtN— 🍹 Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock (@kimmie_c_) February 16, 2026
“Hey, Boo.”— Michael Warburton (@TheMonologist) February 16, 2026
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD (1962)
RIP one of my favourite Actors of all time — the Oscar winning, immensely talented, never less than superb — ROBERT DUVALL
He was 95.
pic.twitter.com/Qzd4TNYK4M
Robert Duvall, dead at 95. Among his many roles, including the great ones in "The Godfather" and "Lonesome Dove," was that of Dr. Watson, in "The Seven-Per-Cent Solution," opposite Nicol Williamson as Holmes. RIP, great actor. pic.twitter.com/Oh1j9H4wRD— Roger Boylan (@BoylanRoger) February 16, 2026
If you asked me to choose a single acting performance that explains why the world is the way that it is I would choose this.— Sean Fennessey (@SeanFennessey) February 16, 2026
RIP Robert Duvall, one of the most complex and ingenious actors of the New Hollywood. pic.twitter.com/TjfhPSLLeX
#RIP Robert Duvall ...— Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) February 16, 2026
May 20, 2003, he attended Pentagon press briefing.
Rumsfeld: "The famous Robert Duvall is sitting in the back row here. He's helped out with USOs and he's visited hospitals to visit the troops. And we appreciate your help, and thank you for what you do." pic.twitter.com/HHR9RyrMJk
We love the smell of napalm in the morning, and we always will.
RIP.
