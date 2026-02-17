Ricky Gervais Subtweets Dog-Hating Palestinian Activist As Only HE Can and It's Hilarious...
James Woods Just Needs One TEENY-TINY Word to Trigger the Ever-Loving EFF Out...
‘Do Not Wonder Why We Go BERSERK’: More on the Transgender Hockey Shooter’s...
Eric Swalwell Gives Us Three Words We NEVER Wanted to Hear: Secret ......
Jesse Jackson Passes at 84
Gavin Newsom Gets TORCHED for Playing Victim After Ted Cruz's Jab ('Victimhood Self-Own'...
DEVELOPING: Robert Dorgan a.k.a. ‘Roberta Esposito’ Shoots Six at a Youth Hockey Game...
Equator Locator? AOC Stuns Munich Crowd With Her Geographical ‘Knowledge’ of South America
VIP
Rolling Stone: American Girl Doll ‘Influencers’ Protest ICE, Show About Domestic Terrorism...
Dem Hakeem Jeffries Has Mini-Meltdown When Pushed by Wajahat Ali to Commit to...
Panicking Padilla: Dem Says the SAVE Act Will Make America Just Like Nazi...
Irish Illegal’s Abandoned Daughters Say He Should Return Home to Face Drug Charges
Hypocritical Lefties Demand English ONLY in Their Own 'Sanctuary' ICE Warning Group Chat
Gavin Newsom's BS About Calif. vs. Tenn. Gets NUKED by Marsha Blackburn and...

'Clean Up, Aisle Sandy!' AOC Faceplants BIG TIME on World Stage, Sprints to NYT for Rescue and ROFL

Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:10 AM on February 17, 2026
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

As Twitchy readers know, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has spent the last several days making a complete and total fool of herself on the world stage. Of course, we all know she's there becasue she wants to run for president ... and woof, if this was the best she can do, she really blew it.

Advertisement

Which is probably why she ran to The New York Times to do some damage control.

This is pathetic.

She gave him a call.

Because he's SPECIAL.

Browning continues:

HA HA HA HA HA

Quick, ask her where Venezuela is.

Don't forget the 'whiteness is imaginary' flub as well.

She's a hot mess, and now the whole world knows it.

Recommended

‘Do Not Wonder Why We Go BERSERK’: More on the Transgender Hockey Shooter’s Background
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

This. ^

Good ol' Ric Grenell, never pulling punches.

Weak sauce.

Interesting. Sure. EL OH EL.

Accurate. Painfully accurate.

People seem to forget that Sandy auditioned for this role; she has never been a great politician or very knowledgeable about the scripts she's been handed. She says what other people want her to say ... and when she strayef from that in Munich, it bit her on the ample backside. 

Advertisement

Sorry, not sorry.

============================================================

Related:

Jesse Jackson Passes at 84

No, YOU Get Out: Palestinian Activist Nerdeen Kiswani Learns the HARD WAY That Americans Love Our Dogs

One of the Greatest EVER, Robert Duvall Passes at the Age of 95 (X Responds)

John Harwood Comes UNGLUED in White Supremacist Rant After Eric Schmitt Gets BRUTALLY Honest About Obama

Aww! Stephen King Is TIRED of Progs Being Demonized As Lunatic Leftists and WOOF, That's a LOTTA Backfire

You Can Literally SEE When AOC Short-Circuits Mid-Rant Explaining to Germans How Whiteness Is IMAGINARY

============================================================

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it. 

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2028 ELECTIONS ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ TAIWAN THE NEW YORK TIMES VENEZUELA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

‘Do Not Wonder Why We Go BERSERK’: More on the Transgender Hockey Shooter’s Background
Aaron Walker
James Woods Just Needs One TEENY-TINY Word to Trigger the Ever-Loving EFF Out of Sarah (Tim) McBride
Sam J.
Sassy ICE King Reads Entitled AWFL Karen for Filth, Leaves Her Gagged and Googling How to Exit the Chat
justmindy
Eric Swalwell Gives Us Three Words We NEVER Wanted to Hear: Secret ... Erotic ... Poetry
Grateful Calvin
DEVELOPING: Robert Dorgan a.k.a. ‘Roberta Esposito’ Shoots Six at a Youth Hockey Game in Rhode Island
Aaron Walker
Gavin Newsom Gets TORCHED for Playing Victim After Ted Cruz's Jab ('Victimhood Self-Own' INCOMING)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

‘Do Not Wonder Why We Go BERSERK’: More on the Transgender Hockey Shooter’s Background Aaron Walker
Advertisement