'Clean Up, Aisle Sandy!' AOC Faceplants BIG TIME on World Stage, Sprints to NYT for Rescue and ROFL

As Twitchy readers know, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has spent the last several days making a complete and total fool of herself on the world stage. Of course, we all know she's there becasue she wants to run for president ... and woof, if this was the best she can do, she really blew it.

Advertisement

Which is probably why she ran to The New York Times to do some damage control.

This is pathetic.

AOC came to Munich to warn about the far-right. Coverage focused on 2028 & verbal missteps.



She gave me a call.



"Everyone’s got this story wrong, that this is about me running for president," she said. "Global democracies are on fire the world over."https://t.co/KBeT3kaBzj — Kellen Browning (@Kellen_Browning) February 17, 2026

She gave him a call.

Because he's SPECIAL.

Browning continues:

The way her performance was microscopically dissected through the lens of what it meant for a hypothetical White House campaign frustrated AOC.



She said she worried that her message was being lost in all the commotion.https://t.co/KBeT3kaBzj — Kellen Browning (@Kellen_Browning) February 17, 2026

HA HA HA HA HA

Quick, ask her where Venezuela is.

She said her meetings in Munich had been substantive. But what went viral was her flub on Taiwan and speculation about 2028.



"Am I acting like someone who is trying to run? No! Because I’m there for a very different, specific purpose."https://t.co/KBeT3kaBzj — Kellen Browning (@Kellen_Browning) February 17, 2026

Don't forget the 'whiteness is imaginary' flub as well.

She's a hot mess, and now the whole world knows it.

We have the story. She was a joke. Your “clean up on aisle Sandy” is truly pathetic. — HawkeyePilot (@HawkeyePilot) February 17, 2026

This. ^

Some guy named Kellen is running a PR campaign for AOC’s presidential strategy while saying he’s a reporter.



Pro tip, Kellen: if you use the phrase far-right then AOC is far-left. https://t.co/sp3zxhuoIG — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) February 17, 2026

Good ol' Ric Grenell, never pulling punches.

So now the @nytimes is acting as the PR agent for AOC?



I'd say this is remarkable, but it's not.



In fact, it's exactly what most of us have come to expect from The NY Times and its cadre of progressive operatives. — Cerebral Political Perspectives (@informedviewer) February 17, 2026

Weak sauce.

I’d love to introduce some of the “you’re too easy on AOC” crowd to the “you’re too hard on AOC” crowd and y’all can just discuss with each other!



You don’t think it’s newsworthy/interesting to hear directly what she has to say? Guess we can agree to disagree. — Kellen Browning (@Kellen_Browning) February 17, 2026

Interesting. Sure. EL OH EL.

Accurate. Painfully accurate.

This is what you get when you elect a cocktail waitresshttps://t.co/RftAJ7m5fY — Termites (@TermitesRGood) February 17, 2026

People seem to forget that Sandy auditioned for this role; she has never been a great politician or very knowledgeable about the scripts she's been handed. She says what other people want her to say ... and when she strayef from that in Munich, it bit her on the ample backside.

Advertisement

Sorry, not sorry.

============================================================

Related:

Jesse Jackson Passes at 84

No, YOU Get Out: Palestinian Activist Nerdeen Kiswani Learns the HARD WAY That Americans Love Our Dogs

One of the Greatest EVER, Robert Duvall Passes at the Age of 95 (X Responds)

John Harwood Comes UNGLUED in White Supremacist Rant After Eric Schmitt Gets BRUTALLY Honest About Obama

Aww! Stephen King Is TIRED of Progs Being Demonized As Lunatic Leftists and WOOF, That's a LOTTA Backfire

You Can Literally SEE When AOC Short-Circuits Mid-Rant Explaining to Germans How Whiteness Is IMAGINARY

============================================================

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.