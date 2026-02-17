‘Do Not Wonder Why We Go BERSERK’: More on the Transgender Hockey Shooter’s...
'Clean Up, Aisle Sandy!' AOC Faceplants BIG TIME on World Stage, Sprints to...
Eric Swalwell Gives Us Three Words We NEVER Wanted to Hear: Secret ......
Jesse Jackson Passes at 84
Gavin Newsom Gets TORCHED for Playing Victim After Ted Cruz's Jab ('Victimhood Self-Own'...
DEVELOPING: Robert Dorgan a.k.a. ‘Roberta Esposito’ Shoots Six at a Youth Hockey Game...
Equator Locator? AOC Stuns Munich Crowd With Her Geographical ‘Knowledge’ of South America
VIP
Rolling Stone: American Girl Doll ‘Influencers’ Protest ICE, Show About Domestic Terrorism...
Dem Hakeem Jeffries Has Mini-Meltdown When Pushed by Wajahat Ali to Commit to...
Panicking Padilla: Dem Says the SAVE Act Will Make America Just Like Nazi...
Irish Illegal’s Abandoned Daughters Say He Should Return Home to Face Drug Charges
Hypocritical Lefties Demand English ONLY in Their Own 'Sanctuary' ICE Warning Group Chat
Gavin Newsom's BS About Calif. vs. Tenn. Gets NUKED by Marsha Blackburn and...
VIP
Balenciaga 2.0? Frida Baby Slammed for 'Disgusting' Sexual Jokes on Infant Products –...

James Woods Just Needs One TEENY-TINY Word to Trigger the Ever-Loving EFF Out of Sarah (Tim) McBride

Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:55 AM on February 17, 2026
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

In less than a week, two mentally ill men who thought they were women murdered nearly a dozen people in two separate shootings ... 

Meanwhile, Sarah McBride (Tim McBride) has been on the world stage claiming that the hate trans people face is just like women so when people attack trans, they attack women.

Advertisement

Or something.

Do you think he will ever figure out how damn insulting it is for a man to pretend he has any idea what it's like to be a woman? His experiences will never be female, and he has zero place pretending they will.

James Woods just needed one pic-post and one small word to put this all in perspective:

Bingo.

McBride wasn't happy to see this; McBride also didn't get that it's a meme BUT we digress:

It's a meme, doofus.

PS, your gender is fabricated so all is fair in love and trolling.

Recommended

‘Do Not Wonder Why We Go BERSERK’: More on the Transgender Hockey Shooter’s Background
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

Powerful tie to the shooting just last night by a mentally ill man in a dress.

And not a woman.

Not now.

Not then.

Not ever.

============================================================

Related:

'Clean Up, Aisle Sandy!' AOC Faceplants BIG TIME on World Stage, Sprints to NYT for Rescue and ROFL

Jesse Jackson Passes at 84

No, YOU Get Out: Palestinian Activist Nerdeen Kiswani Learns the HARD WAY That Americans Love Our Dogs

One of the Greatest EVER, Robert Duvall Passes at the Age of 95 (X Responds)

John Harwood Comes UNGLUED in White Supremacist Rant After Eric Schmitt Gets BRUTALLY Honest About Obama

============================================================

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it. 

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ ERIC SCHMITT JAMES WOODS THE NEW YORK TIMES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

‘Do Not Wonder Why We Go BERSERK’: More on the Transgender Hockey Shooter’s Background
Aaron Walker
'Clean Up, Aisle Sandy!' AOC Faceplants BIG TIME on World Stage, Sprints to NYT for Rescue and ROFL
Sam J.
Sassy ICE King Reads Entitled AWFL Karen for Filth, Leaves Her Gagged and Googling How to Exit the Chat
justmindy
Eric Swalwell Gives Us Three Words We NEVER Wanted to Hear: Secret ... Erotic ... Poetry
Grateful Calvin
Gavin Newsom Gets TORCHED for Playing Victim After Ted Cruz's Jab ('Victimhood Self-Own' INCOMING)
Doug P.
DEVELOPING: Robert Dorgan a.k.a. ‘Roberta Esposito’ Shoots Six at a Youth Hockey Game in Rhode Island
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

‘Do Not Wonder Why We Go BERSERK’: More on the Transgender Hockey Shooter’s Background Aaron Walker
Advertisement