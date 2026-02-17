James Woods Just Needs One TEENY-TINY Word to Trigger the Ever-Loving EFF Out of Sarah (Tim) McBride

In less than a week, two mentally ill men who thought they were women murdered nearly a dozen people in two separate shootings ...

Meanwhile, Sarah McBride (Tim McBride) has been on the world stage claiming that the hate trans people face is just like women so when people attack trans, they attack women.

Or something.

Do you think he will ever figure out how damn insulting it is for a man to pretend he has any idea what it's like to be a woman? His experiences will never be female, and he has zero place pretending they will.

James Woods just needed one pic-post and one small word to put this all in perspective:

Bingo.

McBride wasn't happy to see this; McBride also didn't get that it's a meme BUT we digress:

Something that’s been weird about being in elected office is having people you grew up watching in movies troll you online. Actually, just rewatched Contact yesterday. Good movie.



Also, this quote is fabricated. https://t.co/mt4zechtv3 — Sarah McBride (@SarahEMcBride) February 17, 2026

It's a meme, doofus.

PS, your gender is fabricated so all is fair in love and trolling.

I mean, if we’re going after things that are fabricated here… — Sall Grover (@salltweets) February 17, 2026

Your gender delusion is also fabricated. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 17, 2026

Fabricated, like your ‘womanhood’? — the Redneck Doctor (@Rhogart) February 17, 2026

Are you gonna go bezerk about it? — Lee Loo 🙎🏼‍♀️hey commie,catch! (@LeeL0031) February 17, 2026

Powerful tie to the shooting just last night by a mentally ill man in a dress.

You’re a man cosplaying as a woman in Congress. Everyone should troll you. Remember when you did this? You’re a misogynistic dude, Tim. pic.twitter.com/6tUgRPojrN — Shiny Happy Person (@HRH_SHP) February 17, 2026

And not a woman.

Not now.

Not then.

Not ever.

