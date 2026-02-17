LEGENDARY Community Note Makes Whiny Gavin Newsom Playing Ted Cruz's VICTIM Even Funnier (Screenshot)

As Twitchy readers know, Gavin Newsom got his feelers hurt by Ted Cruz ... of course, Newsom isn't bright enough to understand what the actual insult was, but still.

Advertisement

Way to play the victim when it makes zero sense.

Ted Cruz calling a dyslexic person illiterate is a new low, even for him. https://t.co/XC75ybiGKd — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) February 16, 2026

Cruz didn't call Newsom illiterate, he said he was illiterate of history.

It's embarrassing enough to act like a big baby in front of the world on X, but then to basically prove the point Cruz didn't actually even make? Ouch.

And the Community Note on his post says it all:

Legendary, even.

So good.

It really is an all-timer and worthy of a bookmark for 2028. — TheBiggestOfAllEd's (@wonderlump) February 17, 2026

The GOP should absolutely run ads including this post.

Who's going to read the CN to Gavin? — Johnny Murica 🪙 (@JohnnyMurica) February 17, 2026

Maybe they should have used smaller words in the note?

Actual picture of Gavin’s victim card 👇 pic.twitter.com/miZzJIzrPi — March Flowers 🇺🇸 (@Marchflowers916) February 17, 2026

If this was an actual picture of his victim card it would look far more used.

And this guy wants to run for president. Yikes.

The @CAgovernor Comms team that’s full of 22 yr old basement dwellers does have limitations, beginning w/ life experience. — Carcharias él Rey (@bay_snark) February 17, 2026

And brains, clearly.

Aww poor Gavin had his "feelings" hurt...Good! — DEMWIT 🇺🇸 (@b2brevaldo) February 17, 2026

Sniff sniff.

😂🤣😆 As a Californian I stand with @tedcruz here. — Shelly (@ShellyCuel78160) February 17, 2026

We all do, even if we're not in California.

============================================================

Related:

Ricky Gervais Subtweets Dog-Hating Palestinian Activist As Only HE Can and It's Hilarious PERFECTION

James Woods Just Needs One TEENY-TINY Word to Trigger the Ever-Loving EFF Out of Sarah (Tim) McBride

'Clean Up, Aisle Sandy!' AOC Faceplants BIG TIME on World Stage, Sprints to NYT for Rescue and ROFL

Jesse Jackson Passes at 84

No, YOU Get Out: Palestinian Activist Nerdeen Kiswani Learns the HARD WAY That Americans Love Our Dogs

============================================================





Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.