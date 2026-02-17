LEGENDARY Community Note Makes Whiny Gavin Newsom Playing Ted Cruz's VICTIM Even Funnier (Screenshot)

Dog-Hating Palestinian Activist Tries Walking Her Dog-Hating Comments BACK but X Ain't Hav...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:06 AM on February 17, 2026
AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

As Twitchy readers know, Gavin Newsom got his feelers hurt by Ted Cruz ... of course, Newsom isn't bright enough to understand what the actual insult was, but still.

Way to play the victim when it makes zero sense.

Cruz didn't call Newsom illiterate, he said he was illiterate of history.

It's embarrassing enough to act like a big baby in front of the world on X, but then to basically prove the point Cruz didn't actually even make? Ouch.

And the Community Note on his post says it all:

Legendary, even.

So good.

The GOP should absolutely run ads including this post.

Maybe they should have used smaller words in the note?

If this was an actual picture of his victim card it would look far more used.

And this guy wants to run for president. Yikes.

And brains, clearly.

Sniff sniff.

We all do, even if we're not in California.

