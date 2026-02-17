Dog-Hating Palestinian Activist Tries Walking Her Dog-Hating Comments BACK but X Ain't Havin' NONE of It

LEGENDARY Community Note Makes Whiny Gavin Newsom Playing Ted Cruz's VICTIM Even Funnier...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:40 AM on February 17, 2026
AI Generated

As Twitchy readers know, Palestinian activist Nerdeen Kiswani thinks New York City is coming to Islam because dog are unclean or something ... 

Yeah, it was a weird post that did not go very well for her. Of course, the Left started shrieking about Islamophobia as soon as she started facing backlash for her comments (especially Randy Fine who said he'd choose his dog over a Muslim), but ultimately even she must have figured out this was a bad look because she tried to walk back her comments.

Sure, she turned off replies and made ugly digs at people calling her out but still ...

Her post continues:

If anything, sounds like I care more about their quality of life than the people using them as a gotcha.

Riiiight.

As a reminder, here is her original post:

NYC is coming to Islam? What now? But sure, she was just proving how much she cares about their quality of life.

Seems she has a history of calling for the removal of people as well:

This doesn't surprise us since she babbled about Zionists after she was called out for her dog hate on X. 

There is far more to this than just our love of dogs ...

Wake up, New York City, before it's too late.

============================================================

