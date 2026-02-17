Dog-Hating Palestinian Activist Tries Walking Her Dog-Hating Comments BACK but X Ain't Havin' NONE of It

As Twitchy readers know, Palestinian activist Nerdeen Kiswani thinks New York City is coming to Islam because dog are unclean or something ...

Yeah, it was a weird post that did not go very well for her. Of course, the Left started shrieking about Islamophobia as soon as she started facing backlash for her comments (especially Randy Fine who said he'd choose his dog over a Muslim), but ultimately even she must have figured out this was a bad look because she tried to walk back her comments.

Sure, she turned off replies and made ugly digs at people calling her out but still ...

People replying with dog pics like it’s supposed to upset me. Meanwhile those pics are fitting my spirits bc I think they’re adorable. All I was saying is they deserve better than a life confined to a tiny apartment w/ scheduled bathroom breaks on sidewalks.



If anything, sounds… — Nerdeen Kiswani (@NerdeenKiswani) February 17, 2026

Her post continues:

If anything, sounds like I care more about their quality of life than the people using them as a gotcha.

Riiiight.

As a reminder, here is her original post:

Finally, NYC is coming to Islam. Dogs definitely have a place in society, just not as indoor pets. Like we’ve said all along, they are unclean. — Nerdeen Kiswani (@NerdeenKiswani) February 12, 2026

NYC is coming to Islam? What now? But sure, she was just proving how much she cares about their quality of life.

Seems she has a history of calling for the removal of people as well:

A year ago Nerdeen Kiswani called for a Zionist-free NYC with no backlash. This week she called for a dog-free NYC and dogs started trending on X.

Tells you everything you need to know about the state of antisemitism in NYC.@SulkinMaya pic.twitter.com/EZMvZlNgS0 — Gil Zussman (@gil_zussman) February 17, 2026

This doesn't surprise us since she babbled about Zionists after she was called out for her dog hate on X.

Democrats, are you ready to give up your dogs? I really did not think THIS was a partisan issue.



Nerdeen Kiswani:



“Finally, NYC is coming to Islam. Dogs definitely have a place in society, just not as indoor pets. Like we’ve said all along, they are unclean.” https://t.co/f447RmycLa — Mel (@Fantastic40s) February 17, 2026

There is far more to this than just our love of dogs ...

I hope Americans wake up and realize that Muslims do not want to take away only your dogs.



They want to take away your freedom of having dogs. It is about control and dominance.



This pro-Palestinian Mamdani supporter Nerdeen Kiswani just posted that finally NYC is coming to… pic.twitter.com/xtbqUA8djy — Ida Turan 🇮🇷 ایده توران (@iranidaturan) February 17, 2026

Wake up, New York City, before it's too late.

