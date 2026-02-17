See if You Can Tell the Exact MOMENT Hillary Knows She's Been Caught...
And Here We GO! Harmeet K. Dhillon Shares Her New, Shiny List of States About to FAFO With Voter Rolls

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:30 PM on February 17, 2026
meme

Have we mentioned lately that we adore Harmeet K. Dhillon for many, many reasons, but the main reason is the fact that she does not play around?

Because she does not, even a little bit.

And if you've made her list, any list, there's a reason. Oh, you're a state that refuses to clean up your voter roles? Well, she has some news for you.

Bad news for the bad actors but GREAT NEWS for Americans who desperately want our elections secured ... finally.

Watch:

Post continues:

  • New Hampshire
  • Pennsylvania
  • Maine
  • Oregon
  • Colorado
  • Hawaii
  • Massachusetts
  • Nevada
  • Delaware
  • Maryland
  • New Mexico
  • Rhode Island
  • Vermont
  • Washington
  • Illinois
  • Wisconsin
  • Georgia
  • Arizona
  • Connecticut
  • Virginia 
  • District of Columbia

Virginia (YAAAAAS!) 

With Governor In Name Only Abigail Spanberger and authoritarian, power-hungry Democrats like Senator Louise Lucas, we hope Virginia is on Harmeet's list for many things.

Fingers crossed this is just the first.

We feel shocked.

There's a reason Democrats fight Voter ID and refuse to clean up their voters roles. 

Just sayin'.

