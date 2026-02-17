And Here We GO! Harmeet K. Dhillon Shares Her New, Shiny List of States About to FAFO With Voter Rolls

Have we mentioned lately that we adore Harmeet K. Dhillon for many, many reasons, but the main reason is the fact that she does not play around?

Because she does not, even a little bit.

Advertisement

And if you've made her list, any list, there's a reason. Oh, you're a state that refuses to clean up your voter roles? Well, she has some news for you.

Bad news for the bad actors but GREAT NEWS for Americans who desperately want our elections secured ... finally.

Watch:

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon announces she has launched lawsuits against 25 states and DC for refusing to clean their voter rolls



Think about this for a second, now why would 25 states refuse to clean their voter rolls….



The states are



California

Michigan… pic.twitter.com/bkCL5Yv91m — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) February 16, 2026

Post continues:

New Hampshire

Pennsylvania

Maine

Oregon

Colorado

Hawaii

Massachusetts

Nevada

Delaware

Maryland

New Mexico

Rhode Island

Vermont

Washington

Illinois

Wisconsin

Georgia

Arizona

Connecticut

Virginia

District of Columbia

Virginia (YAAAAAS!)

Virginia TRIED under Youngkin. That all changed in January. Glad to see this from AAG Dhillon. — Wendi (@WendiBertieBee) February 17, 2026

With Governor In Name Only Abigail Spanberger and authoritarian, power-hungry Democrats like Senator Louise Lucas, we hope Virginia is on Harmeet's list for many things.

Fingers crossed this is just the first.

Swing and blue states don’t want to clean voter rolls. Imagine that… i wonder why… — HuskerFan58 (@akeece58) February 16, 2026

We feel shocked.

There's a reason Democrats fight Voter ID and refuse to clean up their voters roles.

Just sayin'.

============================================================

Related:

See if You Can Tell the Exact MOMENT Hillary Knows She's Been Caught Lying About Her 'Epstein Links'

AOC Can't Wait to Add Her Two Cents to the Muslim Anti-Dog Debate and WOOF

Dog-Hating Palestinian Activist Tries Walking Her Dog-Hating Comments BACK but X Ain't Havin' NONE of It

Ricky Gervais Subtweets Dog-Hating Palestinian Activist As Only HE Can and It's Hilarious PERFECTION

James Woods Just Needs One TEENY-TINY Word to Trigger the Ever-Loving EFF Out of Sarah (Tim) McBride

============================================================

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is making a comeback in America's military.

Help us report on Trump and Hegesth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.