And Here We GO! Harmeet K. Dhillon Shares Her New, Shiny List of States About to FAFO With Voter Rolls

Have we mentioned lately that we adore Harmeet K. Dhillon for many, many reasons, but the main reason is the fact that she does not play around?
Because she does not, even a little bit.
And if you've made her list, any list, there's a reason. Oh, you're a state that refuses to clean up your voter roles? Well, she has some news for you.
Bad news for the bad actors but GREAT NEWS for Americans who desperately want our elections secured ... finally.
Watch:
Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon announces she has launched lawsuits against 25 states and DC for refusing to clean their voter rolls— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) February 16, 2026
Think about this for a second, now why would 25 states refuse to clean their voter rolls….
The states are
California
Michigan… pic.twitter.com/bkCL5Yv91m
Post continues:
- New Hampshire
- Pennsylvania
- Maine
- Oregon
- Colorado
- Hawaii
- Massachusetts
- Nevada
- Delaware
- Maryland
- New Mexico
- Rhode Island
- Vermont
- Washington
- Illinois
- Wisconsin
- Georgia
- Arizona
- Connecticut
- Virginia
- District of Columbia
Virginia (YAAAAAS!)
Virginia TRIED under Youngkin. That all changed in January. Glad to see this from AAG Dhillon.— Wendi (@WendiBertieBee) February 17, 2026
With Governor In Name Only Abigail Spanberger and authoritarian, power-hungry Democrats like Senator Louise Lucas, we hope Virginia is on Harmeet's list for many things.
Fingers crossed this is just the first.
Swing and blue states don’t want to clean voter rolls. Imagine that… i wonder why…— HuskerFan58 (@akeece58) February 16, 2026
We feel shocked.
February 16, 2026
There's a reason Democrats fight Voter ID and refuse to clean up their voters roles.
Just sayin'.
