Patch Dispatched: Seth Toth Scores Double-Digit Republican Primary Upset Over Incumbent Dan Crenshaw

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:06 AM on March 04, 2026
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Republican primary voter support for incumbent Representative Dan Crenshaw was patchy on Tuesday. His challenger, Seth Toth, scored a major double-digit upset, unseating Crenshaw, who has represented the 2nd congressional district in Texas since 2019.

Here’s more. (READ)

Toth will next battle Democrat Shaun Finnie, who ran unopposed in his party’s primary.

Some posters say they expected Crenshaw to lose. But legacy media was shocked that Crenshaw was having such a bad night. (WATCH)

He definitely burned his bridges with MAGA.

Commenters did not hold back in expressing their disdain for Crenshaw.

Many posters accused Crenshaw of being a fake conservative.

Commenters say Crenshaw was serving himself by engaging in insider trading in Congress instead of serving his constituents.

It’s sad, but it happens.

Posters used memes to show how they truly felt about the ousted Crenshaw.

With President Donald Trump trying to get his agenda implemented, MAGA has no tolerance for RINOs. Now they’ll have one less to deal with.

