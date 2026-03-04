Patch Dispatched: Seth Toth Scores Double-Digit Republican Primary Upset Over Incumbent Dan Crenshaw

Republican primary voter support for incumbent Representative Dan Crenshaw was patchy on Tuesday. His challenger, Seth Toth, scored a major double-digit upset, unseating Crenshaw, who has represented the 2nd congressional district in Texas since 2019.

🚨RACE CALL: Seth Toth has DEFEATED sitting U.S. Representative Dan Crenshaw for the GOP nomination in Texas CD-2.



BIG WIN for the America First! pic.twitter.com/cMpNLghd9p — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) March 4, 2026

Steve Toth declares victory! — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) March 4, 2026

I don’t know Seth Toth, but Crenshaw has been a disappointment. So I hope Toth is a major upgrade. — Nobody Important (@MaybeJusSayin) March 4, 2026

Toth will next battle Democrat Shaun Finnie, who ran unopposed in his party’s primary.

Some posters say they expected Crenshaw to lose. But legacy media was shocked that Crenshaw was having such a bad night. (WATCH)

NBC News reports Dan Crenshaw getting crushed in early vote by “monster margin."



Lots of “wows." pic.twitter.com/yt83FErEXV — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 4, 2026

There are no “wows” in the district. He was very unpopular here because we saw his repeated bad behavior. Lots of people recognized Crenshaw as a jerk who was unhinged often. — Dee Wit (@Dqlaa) March 4, 2026

I can't believe anyone can honestly be shocked by this. Crenshaw is an extremely unlikable SOB.

GOOD RIDDANCE — Scott Lame (@dimeday128) March 4, 2026

He definitely burned his bridges with MAGA.

Commenters did not hold back in expressing their disdain for Crenshaw.

Wow! My heart just skipped a beat at the thought of eye-patch McCain losing his seat! Didn't realize I was so emotionally fragile.... — Eddie Starrett (@HighDesertLocks) March 4, 2026

Eyepatch McCain denied! — Yesnomaybeso (@_Yesnomaybeso_) March 4, 2026

On the way out the door, can we please all adopt the name Cryclops? I've tried...Lord, how I've tried. — Millard Fillsmore (@Mr_Fillsmore) March 4, 2026

Crenshaw was a big disappointment. He originally presented himself as a conservative and then, once in power, he starting working with the Democrats to enrich himself. He was/is the proverbial "snake in the grass." — Billy Hill. (@dazzzmaan) March 4, 2026

Many posters accused Crenshaw of being a fake conservative.

Commenters say Crenshaw was serving himself by engaging in insider trading in Congress instead of serving his constituents.

You mean the guy that said congress should be allowed to insider trade because they don’t get paid enough lost? — anon (@IPleadMyFifth) March 4, 2026

That's okay he doesn't mind he's already made his millions insider trading now it's time to ride off into the sunset! — 🔥Dark to Light🔥 1776 - 2024 (@pitbullpatriot3) March 4, 2026

Good. Crenshaw seemed decent at the start, but near the end, all I saw was someone that seemed like they were using congress to inside trade... pic.twitter.com/ab5T5ONUdP — Tannhäuser Gate (@MemoriesOfGreen) March 4, 2026

So promising going in and he blew it. Got sucked into corruption like the rest of em. — Goy of Nazareth (@GoyOfNazareth) March 4, 2026

It’s sad, but it happens.

Posters used memes to show how they truly felt about the ousted Crenshaw.

In honor of his replacement, I got an updated version of the Rino Dan picture. pic.twitter.com/an1cqLWPO7 — SuperMatt01@BoldCarnivore (@SuperMatt0001) March 4, 2026

With President Donald Trump trying to get his agenda implemented, MAGA has no tolerance for RINOs. Now they’ll have one less to deal with.

