ICE Watch Activist Strolls Into Kristi Noem’s Senate Hearing Carrying Massive Backpack

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem appeared on Tuesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee, where even outgoing Republican Sen. Thom Tillis laid into her.
There was a brief interruption as a protester entered the hearing room, yelling, "You should be ashamed of yourselves," and "Abolish ICE." The poster says this was an ICE Watch activist — that's the same organization where Renee Good was trained to impede ICE operations.
BREAKING🚨: An “ICE Watch” activist just strolled into the U.S. Capitol carrying a MASSIVE backpack?!— Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) March 3, 2026
Capitol Police: Explain how this happened. Which congressional office sponsored their access? Name names.
Security lapse or inside help? We deserve answers NOW. 👀 pic.twitter.com/hRCFzhZgVV
You know the answer; it was a message and it obviously had inside help.— DubiousDoc (@dubious_doc) March 3, 2026
Absolutely incredible that this was allowed. Fire every single officer that came in contact with this individual. None of them deserve the job.— Sue Knows Best (@sues86453) March 3, 2026
Anyone that's been there knows that the Capitol Police are at the door. The buck stops there. Period.— Kaby🇺🇲 (@ConservativeKAB) March 3, 2026
ICE WATCH is a domestic terror organization. But indications are it’s financed from abroad, which actually makes it an INTERNATIONAL terror group.— Ry Brooks (@RyBrooks) March 3, 2026
Not a breach - an OP.— Montgomery Granger (@mjgranger1) March 3, 2026
The last time I visited, there were two security checkpoints, and they all but made you strip.— 🇺🇸StrayDog™🇺🇸 (@X_StrayDog1) March 3, 2026
I saw that too. Good question how does anyone enter the Capitol building, let alone a hearing room.— Andy Hollis (@AndyHollis57) March 3, 2026
Unbelievable that a backpack was allowed to be worn in there.— Bernadette Brown (@Bern08Brown) March 3, 2026
I had to go through 3 layers of security to check my granddaughter out of middle school for a doctor appointment. Her private school is a fortress.— Annette C (@AnnettePsalm100) March 3, 2026
This was obviously allowed to happen.— United Bstans (@United_Bstans) March 3, 2026
Probably got 3 times normally daily wage (from Soros organization) for doing that on the Hill.— todd j baumgartner (@tjbaum123) March 3, 2026
Was it Alex Padilla again ?— BenyInLA (@ChikisInLA) March 3, 2026
Inside help, just try this yourself and see how far you get!— Liverhead (@Liverhead451939) March 3, 2026
Was that a test run?— Cody Northwood 🇺🇸 🥃 (@CodyNorthwood) March 3, 2026
Serious questions need to be asked....
People are saying that the backpack was obviously screened, but still … we're supposed to be on high alert and something like this is allowed to happen?
