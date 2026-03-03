'Always Money for War' Whines Senator Who Can’t Read a Budget—or a Bible
ICE Watch Activist Strolls Into Kristi Noem’s Senate Hearing Carrying Massive Backpack

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on March 03, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem appeared on Tuesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee, where even outgoing Republican Sen. Thom Tillis laid into her. 

There was a brief interruption as a protester entered the hearing room, yelling, "You should be ashamed of yourselves," and "Abolish ICE." The poster says this was an ICE Watch activist — that's the same organization where Renee Good was trained to impede ICE operations.

People are saying that the backpack was obviously screened, but still … we're supposed to be on high alert and something like this is allowed to happen?

***

Tags:

DHS DOMESTIC TERRORISM ICE NATIONAL SECURITY

