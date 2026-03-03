Man Who Had Security Clearance Revoked for Leaking Documents to Iran Has Thoughts on Strikes

Robert Malley says in his X bio that he's a lecturer at Yale and the co-author of a book called "Tomorrow Is Yesterday: Life, Death, and the Pursuit of Peace in Israel-Palestine." Malley was also the U.S. special envoy for Iran during the Biden administration. He has some thoughts about the "pyromaniacs" who are striking targets in Iran. The United States and Israel, he says, are treating Iran as an arena for "geopolitical and social experimentation," and the losers will be those at the top and the people, which we think covers pretty much everybody in Iran.

More we learn of US/Israeli aims (deal w/parts of IRGC, ethnic breakup, regime collapse) clearer these are pyromaniacs treating Iran not as a country but arena for geopolitical & social experimentation. Likely losers in Iran: those at the top (killed or soon to be) & the people — Robert Malley (@Rob_Malley) March 3, 2026

It turns out that Malley has an interesting history with Iran.

Important Context for Robert’s commentary:



Malley had his security clearance revoked by the Biden admin and is under FBI investigation after classified documents he had access to were leaked to The Islamic Republic. He has close ties to many regime figures. https://t.co/pUXH5vIFas — AG (@AGHamilton29) March 3, 2026

So he's another Ben Rhodes.

Pretty mouthy for a guy being investigated for leaking classified info to one of the world's biggest exporter of terrorism. — Joanne Mason (@JoanneMason11) March 3, 2026

The guy who is federally investigated for connections to the regime that’s being destroyed is grieving its pending defeat? Just inquiring. Anyway, we will not trust anything you say. — Alonzo Harris (@HashemMelech048) March 3, 2026

You should maybe sit this one out.



Didn’t you lose your security clearance for leaking to the enemy? Why aren’t you in jail? — Just A Girl (@ElegantExigence) March 3, 2026

You do recall the consequences of treason, right?

I would have hoped your lawyers would have suggested that silence would be smart. — Paul Hoagland (@PaulHoagland11) March 3, 2026

Hey guys! The traitor and Iranian spy has thoughts on the situation! — The Real Koala (@RealKoalaRedux) March 3, 2026

Sorry about your friends. — Lady Hecate 🇺🇲 (@hecate40) March 3, 2026

Rob I'm so sorry about your loss of so many friends and former employers.

Who will you lose your clearance over now? — Michael Ben (@ZioNAFOist) March 3, 2026

So, coming from you, we can assume this is the Iranian government position — Eytan Mirsky (@eytanmirsky) March 3, 2026

But not the young people getting murdered in the street by your friends.



So sorry for your loss. pic.twitter.com/JvrSfvPlTz — Rocco Tommaso (@RoccoTommaso02) March 3, 2026

I'd say I'm sorry your friends are dead, but that would be a lie. — Boo (@IzaBooboo) March 3, 2026

Since when do you care about the people of Iran? You lost your job as Iran Envoy and were under FBI investigation for suspected leaking of confidential documents to the REGIME. We haven’t forgotten. — Legal Brief (@legallybrief) March 3, 2026

We don't know what it is that so fascinates Malley, Rhodes, and John Kerry about Iran.

***

