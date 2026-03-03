VIP
National Post: Don’t Deport Truck Driver Who Killed 16 Canadian Teens
Man Who Had Security Clearance Revoked for Leaking Documents to Iran Has Thoughts on Strikes

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on March 03, 2026
Twitchy

Robert Malley says in his X bio that he's a lecturer at Yale and the co-author of a book called "Tomorrow Is Yesterday: Life, Death, and the Pursuit of Peace in Israel-Palestine." Malley was also the U.S. special envoy for Iran during the Biden administration. He has some thoughts about the "pyromaniacs" who are striking targets in Iran. The United States and Israel, he says, are treating Iran as an arena for "geopolitical and social experimentation," and the losers will be those at the top and the people, which we think covers pretty much everybody in Iran.

It turns out that Malley has an interesting history with Iran.

So he's another Ben Rhodes. 

We don't know what it is that so fascinates Malley, Rhodes, and John Kerry about Iran.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, our enemies are being put on notice.

FOREIGN POLICY IRAN ISRAEL

