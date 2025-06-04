USA Today Nearing Ratio Record for Report on Dashed Dreams of Boulder Terrorist's Family

VIP
Doug P. | 10:18 AM on June 04, 2025
meme

The family of the man charged with attempted murder after an antisemitic terrorist attack in Boulder, Colorado is going to be deported:

The family of the Egyptian national charged with attempted murder after an antisemitic Molotov cocktail attack in Boulder, Colorado, has been taken into ICE custody, according to the Department of Homeland Security. 

The suspected attacker, Mohamed Soliman, has a wife and five children, all of whom are now facing expedited removal from the US, the White House said in a post on X. The six family members are being held in Florence, Colorado. 

As of late Tuesday, a law enforcement source said immigration officials planned to transfer the detained family members to an immigration detention facility in Texas as they await final expulsion proceedings. It remains unclear to which country the family might be deported, the source said. 

The Trump White House put it this way: 

Meanwhile, the spin from some media outlets has been, unfortunately, quite predictable: 

One of those media outlets is USA Today and it's getting ratioed into the sun: 

Really, USA Today? 

Maybe the father should have thought about the consequences for his family before his twisted hate made him set people on fire. 

It's said quite often, but you can't loathe the legacy media too much. 

