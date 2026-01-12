VP of Saint Paul City Council Organizing Grocery Runs for Illegals So They Don't Get 'Kidnapped'

Back in December, we reported that the City of Saint Paul, Minnesota, had sent a strongly worded letter to the acting director of ICE's St. Paul field office, informing him that ICE was to cease using city-owned parking lots to stage its raids. The city attorney reminded him that "any use of a parking lot that is not for the parking of vehicles while utilizing park facilities or walking to and from lawfully parked vehicles without delay, requires a permit authorized by the Department of Parks and Recreation."

Advertisement

Saint Paul City Council Vice President Hwa Jeong Kim has put out a video about the disturbing trend of ICE agents using city-owned parking lots, and is encouraging citizens to record this unpermitted use to the best of their ability and submit it via email.

But that comes at the end of the video, in which she announces a program to do grocery runs for illegals who are too afraid to leave their houses with ICE in town. "It's not even noon, and ICE has already kidnapped five of my neighbors," she claims.

HwaJeong Kim is the Vice President of the Saint Paul City Council in Minnesota



🚨 She is putting together a group of people to do grocery runs for illegals so they don’t have to leave their house while ICE is in Minnesota



This is a government employee orchestrating this. Stop… pic.twitter.com/5fvWUwLiBh — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) January 12, 2026

I’m more afraid of the neighbors… they should be too 😳 pic.twitter.com/kqfDOpcjM2 — Cruella_Seville (@Cruella_Seville) January 12, 2026

Yes, her neighbors who are afraid to go buy groceries, and have been convicted of strong-arm sodomy of children, aggravated assault, and multiple homicides. These are the people Kim is so hot to protect from those evil ICE agents.

That makes it easier.

Follow the runners. Thank you Councilwoman — The Win Doctor (@Windoctorrx) January 12, 2026

Perfect! They're easy to follow in those yellow vests! 🤣 — Memeticx (@Memeticx) January 12, 2026

FYI: This is called 'providing aid & comfort to a known fugitive', and it's illegal. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) January 12, 2026

ICE needs to follow her and her group on these grocery runs. — Andrea Katton (@walkshappening) January 12, 2026

Who will tell her that this would make identifying the homes of illegals pretty easy for ICE? — Bogie (@bogie_usa) January 12, 2026

Just have ICE follow them from house to house. Easy peasy. — griffitovic (@griffitovic) January 12, 2026

Comfort and aid to the enemy. Can't get more clear cut than this. — Nathan Sweet (@Swee7678) January 12, 2026

Quick note, ICE will deliver. Just call their number. — Tom Stephenson (@TomStep77496489) January 12, 2026

She is absolutely guilty of impeding federal investigations. She needs to be arrested. — Darlene Chojnacki (@darlene_darl) January 12, 2026

Does she think that ICE won’t come to their house?

Go get groceries or not, it doesn’t matter. — Pam Bailey (@iamjadedraigon) January 12, 2026

Advertisement

Misplaced empathy. Why not help the elderly and disabled unable to leave their homes instead? — Ralph Jarrett (@rjarrettjr) January 12, 2026

Because these Democrats don't want a single illegal alien deported, regardless of their multiple criminal convictions.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.