WATCH What Lefty Nutball Protester Does When She's Asked a Simple Question About...

VP of Saint Paul City Council Organizing Grocery Runs for Illegals So They Don't Get 'Kidnapped'

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on January 12, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp

Back in December, we reported that the City of Saint Paul, Minnesota, had sent a strongly worded letter to the acting director of ICE's St. Paul field office, informing him that ICE was to cease using city-owned parking lots to stage its raids. The city attorney reminded him that "any use of a parking lot that is not for the parking of vehicles while utilizing park facilities or walking to and from lawfully parked vehicles without delay, requires a permit authorized by the Department of Parks and Recreation."

Saint Paul City Council Vice President Hwa Jeong Kim has put out a video about the disturbing trend of ICE agents using city-owned parking lots, and is encouraging citizens to record this unpermitted use to the best of their ability and submit it via email.

But that comes at the end of the video, in which she announces a program to do grocery runs for illegals who are too afraid to leave their houses with ICE in town. "It's not even noon, and ICE has already kidnapped five of my neighbors," she claims.

Yes, her neighbors who are afraid to go buy groceries, and have been convicted of strong-arm sodomy of children, aggravated assault, and multiple homicides. These are the people Kim is so hot to protect from those evil ICE agents.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Because these Democrats don't want a single illegal alien deported, regardless of their multiple criminal convictions.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction.

Tags:

ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MINNESOTA SANCTUARY CITIES

