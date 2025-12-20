City of St. Paul Tells ICE to Cease and Desist Using City Parking Lots in Strongly Worded Letter

The City of St. Paul, Minnesota, is determined not only not to help but to obstruct ICE operations in the Twin Cities. On Friday, the city's attorney sent a letter to the acting director of ICE's St. Paul field office to inform him that ICE was to cease using city-owned parking lots to stage its raids. The city attorney reminded him that according to the St. Paul legislative code, "any use of a parking lot that is not for the parking of vehicles while utilizing park facilities or walking to and from lawfully parked vehicles without delay, requires a permit authorized by the Department of Parks and Recreation."

Today the city of St. Paul, MN, told ICE to cease and desist using city parking lots to stage raids.



A lawyer for the city lawyer for the city threatened legal action, saying St. Paul “will not hesitate to enforce those rights in the event that you fail to cease and desist.” pic.twitter.com/gkAsvfDGJr — JT Cestkowski (@JTCestkowski) December 20, 2025

You cats up north have WAY more to worry about than harassing ICE.https://t.co/cjJglDY0MN — @_@ (@dysinger) December 20, 2025

Supremacy Clause anyone? — Sam Bowz (@BowzSam26148) December 20, 2025

Yeah, ICE needs a permit from the St. Paul Department of Parks and Recreation.

City parking lots are public property and anyone can park there, including ICE. The city can’t prevent them from using city streets or parking lots and doing so constitutes interference with federal law enforcement activities, which is a federal crime and arrestable offense. — Ratio_Disputati (@Ratio_Disputati) December 20, 2025

Pretty sure the city can't discriminate in the use of public property. — Otto Pen's Aunt MAGA (@MoxieLady411) December 20, 2025

I have a feeling ICE would win that fight.



Might be fun to watch the video. — Truth Shero (@TruthShero) December 20, 2025

Your response time is measured on a sundial. Good luck with that enforcement thing — Dave (@Johnny12pack) December 20, 2025

Ok then. They can use my driveway, and front yard. — Seamus O’Malley (@uncle__iggy) December 20, 2025

Incoming:



PARKING TICKETS 🤣🤣🤣 — Salt Foambreaker (@foambreaker) December 20, 2025

Yes, St. Paul should definitely unleash their meter maids on ICE. L🤡L — Hunter Biden’s Life Coach (@Dave_AllRighty) December 20, 2025

Good luck trying to enforce this. — Someone2 (@YoMamaStilShady) December 20, 2025

As if MN holds any cards right now. Just get out of the way. The feds are probably going to be running the state in a few months. — Jeff S (@GTR_JeffS) December 20, 2025

St. Paul has a lot more to worry about than ICE using its parking lots. Maybe the city should learn to prioritize.

