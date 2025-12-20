Minnesota AG Keith Ellison Posts Cringe-Inducing 'Scam Stopper Showdown' Video
City of St. Paul Tells ICE to Cease and Desist Using City Parking Lots in Strongly Worded Letter

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on December 20, 2025
The City of St. Paul, Minnesota, is determined not only not to help but to obstruct ICE operations in the Twin Cities. On Friday, the city's attorney sent a letter to the acting director of ICE's St. Paul field office to inform him that ICE was to cease using city-owned parking lots to stage its raids. The city attorney reminded him that according to the St. Paul legislative code, "any use of a parking lot that is not for the parking of vehicles while utilizing park facilities or walking to and from lawfully parked vehicles without delay, requires a permit authorized by the Department of Parks and Recreation."

Yeah, ICE needs a permit from the St. Paul Department of Parks and Recreation.

St. Paul has a lot more to worry about than ICE using its parking lots. Maybe the city should learn to prioritize.

Editor's Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

