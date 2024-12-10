Wife of Texas Children's Hospital Whistleblower Pulls NO PUNCHES Exposing How Corrupt DOJ Case Truly Is

Throughout this year, we've told you about Eithan Haim from Texas Children's Hospital (TCH). Haim, a surgeon, is also a whistleblower who exposed TCH's continued 'gender-affirming surgeries' on minors after the hospital claimed it had discontinued those procedures.

Haim faces a decade in prison and $250,000 in fines because the Biden-Harris DOJ claim he got his whistleblower evidence 'under false pretenses and with intent to cause malicious harm to TCH.'

Now a judge is trying to engage in Schrödinger's gag order on Haim, whose wife took to X to expose how corrupt the federal government is:

My husband’s (@EithanHaim) First Amendment rights may be under attack by a de facto gag order – but mine are not. 🧵1/7



On Dec 3, the judge threatened Eithan with FEDERAL PRISON and his attorneys with sanctions if they continue to post so-called “inflammatory” content on X about… pic.twitter.com/6I0smjnk1P — Andrea Haim (@AndreaCohenHaim) December 9, 2024

He didn’t grant or deny the gag order, but kept the government’s motion “live” pending trial in February. This is arguably worse and serves two purposes. (1) The court’s instruction to avoid “similar conduct” leaves unclear what kind of speech represents a violation (presumably that which the DOJ doesn’t like? see below) and what the consequences would be – imposition of a gag order merely being one of them. (2) By leaving the matter undecided, the court is shielded from public criticism and appellate review (where it would likely be overturned as unconstitutional in the Fifth Circuit). As a result of this “non-gag gag order,” the onus is on the defense to muzzle themselves. It’s an unconstitutional prior restraint of someone who needs free speech the most: the criminal defendant David facing a corrupt government Goliath. I was not planning on speaking publicly about this case. I’m a private person, and I don’t really use social media. But Eithan’s X posts have been the only way he has been able to raise funds for a legal defense and expose the DOJ’s blatant corruption over the last year and a half. As a wife and attorney, I can’t sit by while they extinguish the light he’s shone on this case, particularly as newly unsealed evidence proves that this case was malicious all along (more on that later!).

We call it 'Schrödinger's gag order' because it both does and doesn't limit what Haim can say, and the message is clear: speaking out will cause more trouble.

Here's a reminder what TCH was doing:

2/7 As background, Eithan is the whistleblower who exposed in a report with @realchrisrufo that Texas Children’s Hospital was lying to the public about the existence of its transgender program for children. They were implanting puberty blockers on kids as young as 11 and hiding… — Andrea Haim (@AndreaCohenHaim) December 9, 2024

They were implanting puberty blockers on kids as young as 11 and hiding it from the public.He is currently facing 4 felony charges on a made-up, baseless HIPAA theory. The DOJ’s case is falling apart for both legal and non-legal reasons (see @EdWhelanEPPC’s and @AndrewCMcCarthy’s excellent reporting on this in the National Review). Everyone should read this recent article from Tom Bartlett at the Free Press (@TheFP). His thorough reporting really captures what this case is about and what it has been like to live with it.

Just maddening and scary.

3/7 Since January 2024, Eithan has been vocal on X about the corruption we've experienced since the government first showed up to our home in June 2023.



Most recently, he’s been posting about the prosecutors’ failures using screenshots of public motions and transcripts,… — Andrea Haim (@AndreaCohenHaim) December 9, 2024

Most recently, he’s been posting about the prosecutors’ failures using screenshots of public motions and transcripts, including a motion to dismiss hearing where they really embarrassed themselves. He also posted about serious financial and personal conflicts held by the former lead prosecutor, Tina Ansari (link below). Great reporting from @kendall_tietz.

It's breathtaking how corrupt our government is.

4/7 His lawyers at Burke Law Group have been vigorously defending his First Amendment rights.

In their opposition to the gag order, they called it “the culmination of an abusive and incompetent prosecution and a bad faith attempt to shield the prosecutors from mounting… pic.twitter.com/DGEADUfRd9 — Andrea Haim (@AndreaCohenHaim) December 9, 2024

In their opposition to the gag order, they called it “the culmination of an abusive and incompetent prosecution and a bad faith attempt to shield the prosecutors from mounting criticism.” Absolutely. @X and @Not_the_Bee (represented by @pnjaban) also sought to intervene in this case, recognizing the serious First Amendment issues at stake, but the judge denied their motions.

Another corrupt judge.

5/7 So what sort of *horrifying* posts are they concerned about? Among other things, Eithan called them “corrupt,” “incompetent,” “modern-day woke aristocrats,” who were “inventing criminal law.”



The DOJ “will run cover for those who harm children and target those who tell the… — Andrea Haim (@AndreaCohenHaim) December 9, 2024

The DOJ “will run cover for those who harm children and target those who tell the truth.” He said they want to “intimidate [me] into silence” and pointed out that the DOJ had to “rescind [its] initial indictment after having to admit its allegations were completely false.” I should add, by the way, that what Eithan is saying is true, he provides the publicly available evidence to back it up, and most importantly, his opinions are his right to express. I would even say he’s charitable given the failure of multiple indictments, numerous factual and proofreading errors, and the sudden disappearance of lead prosecutor Tina Ansari after her deep ties to Texas Children’s were exposed.

It is true.

The DOJ doesn't like being exposed.

6/7 The DOJ’s presentation of the so-called "inflammatory" X posts was so absurd that there was audible LAUGHTER in the courtroom, including at a post from one of Eithan’s attorneys which referred to the “bungling, illicit, twitching pile of catastrophe that this [case] is.” lol.… pic.twitter.com/bCCyy2nuYr — Andrea Haim (@AndreaCohenHaim) December 9, 2024

Another where @KyleSeraphin said “the number of effeminate clowns at DOJ who blatantly engage in bad faith legal work is stunning.” And where @feelsdesperate called the prosecutorial team “a clown car of incompetent midwits.” The government also cited @MikeBenzCyber who referred to "Merrick's Mafia running a crime department." Adding to the absurdity, the prosecutors seemed to not realize or care that the laughter was directed at them. I would have laughed even harder if it weren't for the fact that my husband is facing a decade in federal prison because of those clowns and midwits.

Not only are they corrupt, they're crybabies with paper-thin skin.

7/7 Freedom of speech is a sacred right. Eithan’s ability to criticize the government’s case, to expose the facts of their corruption, and to show the public what’s going on is the only way we’ve made it this far.



To take that away is to rob him of his constitutional rights and… — Andrea Haim (@AndreaCohenHaim) December 9, 2024

To take that away is to rob him of his constitutional rights and to push this case back into darkness. I won’t let that happen. I’ll be posting more updates.

We'll be keeping an eye on this.

It is extremely problematic for a judge to issue threats in the form of a de facto gag order while refusing to put it in an order that may be appealed. Abuse of process. Truly chilling, particularly where everyone knows this political prosecution is nearing its sell-by date. https://t.co/RlStwSGeKI — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) December 9, 2024

We hope the change in administration sees this case dismissed.