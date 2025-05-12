Dem Rep. Ro Khanna Is Shocked -- SHOCKED -- to Learn Progressive Education...
NBC News Announces It's Tracking the Price of Groceries to Monitor the Impact on Consumers

May 12, 2025
We seem to remember a spike in the cost of groceries during the Biden administration. Candidate Kamala Harris denounced price gouging by grocery stores and even proposed Soviet-style price controls under her administration. And yet, DNC tool Harry Sisson announced to Trump voters, "You got played so badly," because the price of groceries hadn't come down. He did this on Inauguration Day.

NBC News announced Monday that it's tracking the price of groceries to monitor the impact on consumers' food bills. They should have announced this back in 2023, but it's nice that they've awakened from their coma. 

Even Democrats stopped talking about egg prices in March, as they plummeted. Well, that's not entirely true. In April on "The View," Whoopi Goldberg announced that she hadn't seen egg prices come down one cent. Because we all know she does her own shopping.

This is like when all of those trackers for COVID deaths disappeared from TV screens as soon as Joe Biden took office. Thanks, NBC News, but we don't need you to tell us the impact on our grocery bills.

***

