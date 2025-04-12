Whoopi Goldberg Hasn’t Seen Egg Prices Go Down One Cent

That'll Teach Elon a Lesson! Soy Boy Lefty Throws a Pie at Optimus...
Brett T. | 5:30 PM on April 12, 2025
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Liberals usually stick to the memo and push only one talking point at a time. Right now,W it's tariffs, and if President Donald Trump engaged in insider trading by telling the whole world the dip in the stock market was a good time to buy.

But remember when it was eggs? Young Democrat influencer Harry Sisson posted the day after Inauguration Day that egg prices hadn't gone down, and MAGA got played so badly.

As we reported last month, the egg price is finally decreasing. It took a few months to replace the millions of chickens that had been slaughtered under the Biden administration because of bird flu.

"The View" host multi-millionaire Whoopi Goldberg, who thinks we all need to step up and pay more taxes, brought back the egg talking point this week, saying that on her weekly trip to the supermarket, she hadn't seen egg prices drop by one single penny.

We think it's cute how they refer to Trump — he who cannot be named — as "this man."

Her personal chef does, but she checks every item on the receipt.

She really expects us to think she does her own grocery shopping and checks the price of each item to make sure she can afford it? This talking point is no good anymore … one of the producers should have told her.

