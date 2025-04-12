Whoopi Goldberg Hasn’t Seen Egg Prices Go Down One Cent

Liberals usually stick to the memo and push only one talking point at a time. Right now,W it's tariffs, and if President Donald Trump engaged in insider trading by telling the whole world the dip in the stock market was a good time to buy.

Advertisement

But remember when it was eggs? Young Democrat influencer Harry Sisson posted the day after Inauguration Day that egg prices hadn't gone down, and MAGA got played so badly.

As we reported last month, the egg price is finally decreasing. It took a few months to replace the millions of chickens that had been slaughtered under the Biden administration because of bird flu.

I wonder why I don't see crazy liberals talking about the price of eggs anymore 🤔 pic.twitter.com/0UzhF7Zl6l — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) March 17, 2025

"The View" host multi-millionaire Whoopi Goldberg, who thinks we all need to step up and pay more taxes, brought back the egg talking point this week, saying that on her weekly trip to the supermarket, she hadn't seen egg prices drop by one single penny.

Whoopi: "I have not seen an egg fall one cent since this man got in."



pic.twitter.com/c79HhtAoPT — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) April 11, 2025

We think it's cute how they refer to Trump — he who cannot be named — as "this man."

Well, here’s what the facts say… pic.twitter.com/VhHndzKvtk — Reality's PR Guy (@PhilALarsen) April 11, 2025

Maybe she should try going to the grocery store for once. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) April 11, 2025

They dropped by 44%! — Ola (@memyselfola) April 12, 2025

She's right, egg prices have gone down multiple dollars and not just one cent. — Chris C (@crza_11) April 11, 2025

Most likely her cook shops at Gelson’s. — realRon 🐒🏈 (@realRonPetersen) April 12, 2025

Well, here's the price of eggs right down the street from me. I just googled it pic.twitter.com/DCmxjiDAPB — Pitt Fan 1 (@driscoll1142) April 11, 2025

Because Whoopi does all her grocery shopping. She's a coupon clipper. — 9FootCouch (@9FootCouch) April 11, 2025

I doubt very much that Whoopi does her own grocery shopping. — Jane Hay (@Hay0Jim) April 12, 2025

Her personal chef does, but she checks every item on the receipt.

She might wanna try going to the supermarket like the rest of us peasants — 🇺🇸Old School Yankee🇺🇸 (@BIGPETENes1776) April 12, 2025

They were $10 a dozen where I live a month ago, today they were just under $4.



Even the liberals know they're lying, as most people shop for themselves, unlike those women. — Noia (@Noia2014) April 11, 2025

Advertisement

That heifer does not grocery shop for herself — TrueBeliever45 (@AmyDianne5) April 12, 2025

I’d give the probability of her having stepped into a grocery store in the past two years at about 0.02% — FrugalBC (@BC_Kowalski) April 12, 2025

Imagine her going to shop for eggs at her local market? Naw, me neither. — Windfield (@RVWindfield) April 12, 2025

Aldi has a dozen eggs for $1.49. Walmart for $3.49. I’m willing to bet Whoopi hasn’t bought eggs in 30 years. — Michael (@CrownAddiction) April 12, 2025

She really expects us to think she does her own grocery shopping and checks the price of each item to make sure she can afford it? This talking point is no good anymore … one of the producers should have told her.

***