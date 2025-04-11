So Much for 'Tax the Rich', Huh? Whoopi Tells Americans to 'Suck It Up' and Pay More In Taxes

According to Parade, comedian, actress, and co-host of 'The View' Whoopi Goldberg is worth $30 million. That's a nice chunk of change, putting her solidly in the top 1% of Americans.

But -- as with all Leftists -- spending her own money on her pet causes is anathema. Someone else needs to pay, and she's decided it's the average American.

Multi millionaire Whoopi Goldberg says Americans should “suck it up” and pay more in taxes pic.twitter.com/ObpZYF9pYu — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 11, 2025

'Suck it up.'

What a peach.

Whoopi: People are struggling from tariffs



Whoopi 3 seconds later: People need to suck it up and pay more taxes



🙄 pic.twitter.com/AQ5S9ZKJUM — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) April 11, 2025

The cognitive dissonance is astounding.

Hey Whoopie, you go first. — Baby It's Gold Outside (@sodagrrl) April 11, 2025

They never go first.

They're only generous with other people's money.

She's permitted to contribute as much of her wealth as she would like to the IRS coffers. There's no limit on that. Why don't each of the hosts on The View transparently provide their returns along with the extra amount they pay each year since they're so in love with taxes. — griffitovic (@griffitovic) April 11, 2025

This writer guarantees you they all use accountants who find every tax loophole imaginable.

So I’m assuming she takes no deductions and just files a 1040-EZ. So she can pay the highest rate possible?? — JoellenRaeallDay (@JoellenDaly) April 11, 2025

Not a chance.

Right - let’s keep funding 15M studies to see if shrimp 🦐 can run on treadmills



Makes perfect sense — Chris Allison (@Chrisleealliso) April 11, 2025

'People will starve and schools will close if we don't fund shrimp treadmills!' -- Whoopi Goldberg, probably.

How is this show still on the air 🤣🤣💀 https://t.co/q9jy1BV0Md — Seba (@914_Seba) April 11, 2025

We have no idea.

Just curious between your mansions and your annual salary of 8 million from the view, do you pay your fair share? Gotta love these Hollywood elites trying to be in touch with reality. Nothing could be further from the truth. https://t.co/ErRZDOkQMk — Mark Bishop (@Mark_My_Words79) April 11, 2025

Whoopi would probably break out in hives if she came in contact with a normal American.

This is a truth from the left, they would tax you up tp 100% if they could. https://t.co/EwqvKsReWZ — Leo Gonzalez (@soylg4u) April 11, 2025

Yes, they would.

I’m trying to figure out what’s appealing about @TheView or Whoopi Goldberg. How is this show still on air? They get everything wrong. https://t.co/uReRdFR3QU — StopBSWokeCulture 🇺🇸 (@MkayUokay) April 11, 2025

There's a population of AWFLs who like being screeched at by people with the intellectual depth of a splash pad, apparently.

We would pay a lot less in taxes if it wasn’t wasted as much as it is. https://t.co/8tPRjhSJwQ — Smileyface (@SmileyCup1) April 11, 2025

We don't have a taxation issue. We have a spending issue.

You could confiscate the wealth of every billionaire and it would only fund spending for a few months.