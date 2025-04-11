BBC Journos Aghast a Politician Bases Her Views In Reality and Not on...
So Much for 'Tax the Rich', Huh? Whoopi Tells Americans to 'Suck It Up' and Pay More In Taxes

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on April 11, 2025
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

According to Parade, comedian, actress, and co-host of 'The View' Whoopi Goldberg is worth $30 million. That's a nice chunk of change, putting her solidly in the top 1% of Americans.

But -- as with all Leftists -- spending her own money on her pet causes is anathema. Someone else needs to pay, and she's decided it's the average American.

WATCH:

'Suck it up.'

What a peach.

The cognitive dissonance is astounding.

They never go first.

They're only generous with other people's money.

This writer guarantees you they all use accountants who find every tax loophole imaginable.

Not a chance.

'People will starve and schools will close if we don't fund shrimp treadmills!' -- Whoopi Goldberg, probably.

We have no idea.

Whoopi would probably break out in hives if she came in contact with a normal American.

Yes, they would.

There's a population of AWFLs who like being screeched at by people with the intellectual depth of a splash pad, apparently.

We don't have a taxation issue. We have a spending issue.

You could confiscate the wealth of every billionaire and it would only fund spending for a few months.

