Pro-Hamas Activists Setting Fire to Campus After Occupying Building

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on May 06, 2025
AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus

Aw, look at the little Antifa soldiers in their matching black hoodies with black umbrellas to hide their faces and actions from the cameras. News coverage of pro-Hamas protests on college campuses isn't what it used to be, giving the impression that everyone has just given up and gone back to class. They haven't, though.

Andy Ngo reports that Antifa is occupying the engineering building at the University of Washington and are now setting fire to the campus while pushing back Seattle police with their homemade shields.

Sen. Tom Cotton suggested that, and it ended up with a New York Times editor getting fired. It doesn't look like the police are faring too well at keeping the situation under control.

Guaranteed. The people actually going to class and trying to earn worthwhile degrees are being blockaded from their classrooms by this rent-a-mob.

Antifa is a terrorist organization and needs to be treated as such.

***

Tags: COLLEGE GAZA ISRAEL WASHINGTON ANTIFA

