Pro-Hamas Activists Setting Fire to Campus After Occupying Building

Aw, look at the little Antifa soldiers in their matching black hoodies with black umbrellas to hide their faces and actions from the cameras. News coverage of pro-Hamas protests on college campuses isn't what it used to be, giving the impression that everyone has just given up and gone back to class. They haven't, though.

Andy Ngo reports that Antifa is occupying the engineering building at the University of Washington and are now setting fire to the campus while pushing back Seattle police with their homemade shields.

Happening now: Antifa militants are taking over a part of the @UW campus in Seattle as part of an autonomous zone occupation for Gaza. They say the university must meet their demands or they will continue to violently occupy.



Right photo by Jackie Kent. pic.twitter.com/10bhwDJ2yR — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) May 6, 2025

University of Washington fire getting DANGEROUSLY close to catching building on fire.



Several E-scooters and electric bike batteries have exploded.



Follow for updates. Police storming soon. pic.twitter.com/rYTFpRlZ5a — Cam Higby | America First 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) May 6, 2025

Fire trucks have been blocked — Cam Higby | America First 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) May 6, 2025

Send in the national guard. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 6, 2025

Sen. Tom Cotton suggested that, and it ended up with a New York Times editor getting fired. It doesn't look like the police are faring too well at keeping the situation under control.

ANTIFA pushes Seattle PD down a hill, fully repelling them from the lecture hall of interdisciplinary engineering.



I’ve never seen such a broken police department that allows THEMSELVES to BE POLICED pic.twitter.com/8ZOX1BqvDd — Cam Higby | America First 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) May 6, 2025

Is there a nationwide mace shortage I’m unaware of? https://t.co/kBhEVGAPt9 — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) May 6, 2025

More like a testosterone shortage — Sour Patch Lyds (@sourpatchlyds) May 6, 2025

I’m wondering if UW wants the police to back down to Antifa, or if they want the police to restore order but their policy is to back down. — James Stanard (@JamesStanard) May 6, 2025

Seattle gets the government it deserves. — rogersnowden (@rogersnowden) May 6, 2025

This is pathetic. They need to be more like German police officers and pull out their fucking nightsticks. There ain’t no way in hell these losers would tell me to move back. But of course it’s Seattle🙄 pic.twitter.com/XMTLZWL7jY — SLS🇺🇸 (@Appalachianish) May 6, 2025

I can remember when an engineering building was for classrooms and laboratories.

You can bet none of these "occupiers" are engineering students. — Roger Grant (@RogerGrant1952) May 6, 2025

Guaranteed. The people actually going to class and trying to earn worthwhile degrees are being blockaded from their classrooms by this rent-a-mob.

I can round up a few guys and we can put and end to it. Just let us know. @FBI — Real Man 2.0 (@RealManv2) May 6, 2025

Antifa is a terrorist organization and needs to be treated as such.

***