The New Yorker Has a Lot of People Asking Why They Deleted This Steaming Pile of TDS 'Journalism'

In the many months leading up to the 2024 presidential election, the Democrats tried anything and everything in their efforts to keep Donald Trump from being able to win a second term. There were constant lies, gaslighting, endless lawfare, and some unhinged lefties even tried to kill the Republican nominee. That same year, then President Biden even delivered an unhinged "battle for the soul of America" speech in which he basically tried to portray Trump as some cross between Adolph Hitler and a Klansman (ironic indeed considering Joe delivered a warm eulogy for Robert Byrd).

Last year the Democrats had control in DC, and we're supposed to believe that damning information about Trump existed but that's the one thing the Left didn't try to use in order to end his candidacy? Yep, that's what the Dems and many of their media allies would like everybody to believe.

Now the lefty media is simply throwing anything and everything at the wall to see what sticks. It's been noticed that The New Yorker must have seen one particular post not only failing to stick, but backfiring as another affront to actual "journalism."

The New Yorker wanted to hurt Trump so much that they covered a fake letter and had to delete this insane post because it was so absurd and misleading pic.twitter.com/VqkhTJI51t — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) December 24, 2025

The New Yorker has now deleted this post. The article itself currently admits the letter is likely fake.



Seems like a questionable editorial decision to push its contents when you know that to be the case. pic.twitter.com/5UV3STtQr1 — AG (@AGHamilton29) December 24, 2025

"Fake but accurate" detected... again:

“Fake but accurate” BS, the New Yorker has become an absolute joke https://t.co/Bz0yhieneO pic.twitter.com/4OzVO0BkVk — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) December 24, 2025

So the New Yorker ran with fake but accurate. https://t.co/NMKuB5zQBh — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) December 24, 2025

It's GOT to be bad for The New Yorker to have been shamed into trying to flush it down the memory hole.

Hi @NewYorker. It seems this post of yours was deleted. Why is that? https://t.co/U5lln0qIX7 — The Holy Goat (@trueholygoat) December 24, 2025

The fact that the post basically says "whether or not the letter is valid, it still confirms the narrative we're going for" is peak New Yorker "journalism." Too bad that is standard practice for many so-called journalists.

