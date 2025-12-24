Going Lower: Eric Swalwell Politicizes a Former GOP Rival's Terrible Cancer Diagnosis
The New Yorker Has a Lot of People Asking Why They Deleted This Steaming Pile of TDS 'Journalism'

Doug P. | 10:45 AM on December 24, 2025
ImgFlip

In the many months leading up to the 2024 presidential election, the Democrats tried anything and everything in their efforts to keep Donald Trump from being able to win a second term. There were constant lies, gaslighting, endless lawfare, and some unhinged lefties even tried to kill the Republican nominee. That same year, then President Biden even delivered an unhinged "battle for the soul of America" speech in which he basically tried to portray Trump as some cross between Adolph Hitler and a Klansman (ironic indeed considering Joe delivered a warm eulogy for Robert Byrd). 

Last year the Democrats had control in DC, and we're supposed to believe that damning information about Trump existed but that's the one thing the Left didn't try to use in order to end his candidacy? Yep, that's what the Dems and many of their media allies would like everybody to believe. 

Now the lefty media is simply throwing anything and everything at the wall to see what sticks. It's been noticed that The New Yorker must have seen one particular post not only failing to stick, but backfiring as another affront to actual "journalism." 

"Fake but accurate" detected... again:

It's GOT to be bad for The New Yorker to have been shamed into trying to flush it down the memory hole. 

The fact that the post basically says "whether or not the letter is valid, it still confirms the narrative we're going for" is peak New Yorker "journalism." Too bad that is standard practice for many so-called journalists. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats. 

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to receive 74% off your membership. Thank you and have a Merry Christmas!

