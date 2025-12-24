Ratio Alert! PBS Lets Us Know How Many 'People in Small Vessels' Have Been Killed So Far

Disgusting: Julie Roginsky Goes Full Hitler on Bari Weiss
Doug P. | 2:30 PM on December 24, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The Democrat spin following the Pentagon's strikes on boats in waters near South America was initially to speculate that these might just be fishermen, but that fell apart and the fresh pivot has been to say "hey, those boats are just carrying cocaine":

The Dems have gone from sounding like they're apologists for the Sinaloa Cartel to spokespeople for Scarface.

Media outlets have of course been happy to try and rush to the defense of drug runners for the cartels, and none of those words are in this post from PBS, though the headline to the story does call them "alleged drug boats":

"People in targeted strikes on small vessels" sounds like some seriously workshopped language. Too bad the media's not as worried about being sued by Trump as they are the cartels. 

We definitely did notice. 

And those are the oddest looking "fish" ever that they're carrying. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while running cover for the Democrats.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust.

