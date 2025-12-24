Ratio Alert! PBS Lets Us Know How Many 'People in Small Vessels' Have Been Killed So Far

The Democrat spin following the Pentagon's strikes on boats in waters near South America was initially to speculate that these might just be fishermen, but that fell apart and the fresh pivot has been to say "hey, those boats are just carrying cocaine":

Democrat Rep. Adam Smith crashes out on MS NOW in defense of narco-terrorists.



SMITH: “Are we really trying to reduce drug trafficking in the U.S.?... Also, it’s cocaine, it’s not fentanyl.” pic.twitter.com/DK8WSBlngh — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 24, 2025

The Dems have gone from sounding like they're apologists for the Sinaloa Cartel to spokespeople for Scarface.

Media outlets have of course been happy to try and rush to the defense of drug runners for the cartels, and none of those words are in this post from PBS, though the headline to the story does call them "alleged drug boats":

The U.S. military has killed more than 100 people in targeted strikes on small vessels in waters off South America since early September.



Here's a look at each strike carried out so far by the U.S. military. https://t.co/TPy75Fwwjc — PBS News (@NewsHour) December 23, 2025

"People in targeted strikes on small vessels" sounds like some seriously workshopped language. Too bad the media's not as worried about being sued by Trump as they are the cartels.

Notice the intentional deceit? They use the term “small vessels.” If they were truly interested in truth, they would describe them as narco speedboats driven by designated narco-terrorists. But, it’s a lot harder to sell an anti-Trump narrative when you tell the truth, so they… https://t.co/ZAvydXAM39 — The Alan Sanders Show 🇺🇸⚓️🐕 (@AlanJSanders) December 24, 2025

We definitely did notice.

100 criminals dead vs 300,000 Americans dying from their illegal drugs.

PBS it’s no wonder you lost your funding as you clearly don’t care about Americans and the devastation these drugs have caused on our citizens

By the way they were warned to stay out of Americas waters and… — Kiss My Grits ✌️✌️ (@Reversequestion) December 24, 2025

Good! These strikes saved hundreds of thousands of innocent lives, and the fact that you, PBS, are talking down about that says everything we need to know about you. — JKash 🍊MAGA Queen (@JKash000) December 24, 2025

You mean drug boats 🤌 pic.twitter.com/JS7dQX59hk — Michael Severo (@severo_michele) December 24, 2025

Democrats can’t identify a woman, a criminal, a peaceful protest, or dementia.



But they sure know a fishing boat when they see one. https://t.co/vqSUXkf1Eg — Katie Miller (@KatieMiller) December 24, 2025

And those are the oddest looking "fish" ever that they're carrying.

