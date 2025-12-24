Politico's Even MORE Annoying European Bureau Claims the 'Far Right' Is 'Stealing' Christmas



If there is anything that the world needs LESS than Politico, it is a European version of Politico.

Take all of the misinformation, lies, and slanted news that Politico reports, and add an aura of snottiness and America envy, and that's what Politico Europe is.

Advertisement

As if to prove that they are even less relevant than the American bureau, on Christmas Eve, Politico Europe decided that Christmas -- a holiday hated by leftists worldwide -- is being 'stolen' by the so-called far right.

Far-right parties are claiming the festive season as their own, recasting Christmas as a marker of Christian civilization that is under threat and positioning themselves as its last line of defense against a supposedly hostile, secular left. https://t.co/6QMMomhHHX — POLITICOEurope (@POLITICOEurope) December 24, 2025

Why, yes, now that you mention it. We ARE claiming the holiday as our own. Because every time the leftist media talks about Christmas, they either deny the reason for the season or they claim that nothing about Jesus is even true, so why are we celebrating him?

After a few potshots at Donald Trump, the article takes aim at Europe's best leader (and it isn't even close), Giorgia Meloni, and her Brothers of Italy party.

In Italy, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has made the defense of Christmas traditions central to her political identity. She has repeatedly framed the holiday as part of the nation’s endangered heritage, railing against what she calls 'ideological' attempts to dilute it. 'How can my culture offend you?' Meloni has asked in the past, defending nativity scenes in public spaces. She has argued that children should learn the values of the Nativity — rather than just associating Christmas with food and presents — and rejected the idea that long-standing traditions should be altered. This year, Meloni said she was abstaining from alcohol until Christmas, portraying herself as a practitioner of spirituality and tradition.

Wow, the gall of a Prime Minister of a country that is 80 percent Christian (and 93 percent of those Christians are Catholic) to stress the importance of Christianity and refuse to abandon its traditions.

It's almost as if the foundation and seat of the Catholic Church is located right in the center of the country or something.

Yes, we wouldn’t want to confuse Christmas as being Christian. What a crazy thought.



Thanks Politico. https://t.co/tPZVWiX2N2 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 24, 2025

The horror!

Ironically, Politico Europe doesn't realize that by mocking Meloni's celebration of traditional Christmas, they justify the 'stealing' of Christmas by conservatives.

Omg politico discovered our secret! Celebrating the birth of our lord and savior! https://t.co/SyqRJbQWPa — Bobby Trivett (@btrivett07) December 24, 2025

Christmas IS a Christian holiday.

No "recasting" necessary. https://t.co/nqMw9nKp5f — Dave📜🇺🇸 (@dbc603) December 24, 2025

They're not mad that conservatives are 'stealing' Christmas.

They're mad that conservatives are taking it BACK from the secular left.

"....supposedly hostile, secular left."

*Supposedly* is doing heavy work here. https://t.co/RPwIX8d1lE — F* Your Short Memory 🏴 Anti-Cult of Absurdity (@BucMon21) December 24, 2025

Exactly.

The secular left is 'supposedly' hostile to Christmas the same way that Eric Swalwell 'supposedly' slept with a Chinese spy.

Advertisement

BREAKING: Europeans are shocked to learn Christmas is a Christian celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ. https://t.co/xqWjC2hzRo — @amuse (@amuse) December 24, 2025

They would much prefer it if Christians simply bowed to the invading Muslims (that leftist leaders, unlike Meloni, are welcoming in) and never mentioned Jesus again.

Get 'em, Froggo.

I didn't think y'all had enough resources to run a gaslight but here you are, trying so hard to light the match. — Aggie The Barbabe (@AggieTheBarkeep) December 24, 2025

It's difficult to ignite a gaslight when Europeans have shut down all energy production because of a whiny teenager.

Maybe that's why Politico Europe is so bad at it.

We think the ratio should be even bigger, but it is growing by the minute on X.

"Those dang Christians claiming the celebration of their Savior's birth as their own."

You might want to ask yourself why you're being ratioed. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) December 24, 2025

They won't ask. They'll just label everyone laughing at them as 'far-right.' They might even call us Nazis.

And then they'll wonder why the legacy media is dead.

You know what you did wrong here don’t you. pic.twitter.com/xbTV4SfWsd — GAgirl1967❤️🖤 prays for America. (@SavvyTamz_57) December 24, 2025

Advertisement

They do, but they'll never admit it.

But that's a pretty good eyeroll.

We know someone who does a MUCH better one, though.

Outstanding.

Giorgia Meloni does not suffer fools lightly.

And we're hard-pressed to imagine anyone more foolish this Christmas Eve than Politico Europe.





============================================

Related:

Best VP EVER! JD Vance Wins the Internet AGAIN With His Viral Workout Photo

The Left HATES America: Bill Madden (Who?) Thinks the American Flag Is Something To Be 'Undone'

Hunter Biden Does His Best Tiffany Gomas Impression By Declaring, 'That MF Laptop Is Not Real!'

Ezra Klein and the NYT Ask a VERY Stupid Question; Twitter Obliges Them With Answers

Erin Go BLECH! New Ireland President Leaves Out a Pretty Key Detail From Her Christmas Message

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.