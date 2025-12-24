Dem Rep. Ted Lieu Suggests 'Best Way to Oppose Fake News' and We Can't Stop Laughing

Disgusting: Julie Roginsky Goes Full Hitler on Bari Weiss
Doug P. | 1:10 PM on December 24, 2025
Meme screenshot

Over the years we've covered a whole lot of BS that's been uttered on MSNBC. 

This is just one of the more recent examples of dishonesty and bias to come from that cable "news" net: 

That and so much more is what made us crack up at this clip, via @mazemoore, of Democrat Rep. Ted Lieu informing people where to turn when they want nothing but the truth: 

LOL! Oh please. 

And did somebody forget to tell Ted that it's currently called MS NOW, and there are reasons for that: 

MSNBC was doing such great "journalism" that NBC wanted their letters out of the name (and NBC is bad enough on their own). 

Maybe a career in comedy awaits Lieu after the political thing ends. 

