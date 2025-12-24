Dem Rep. Ted Lieu Suggests 'Best Way to Oppose Fake News' and We Can't Stop Laughing

Over the years we've covered a whole lot of BS that's been uttered on MSNBC.

This is just one of the more recent examples of dishonesty and bias to come from that cable "news" net:

🤣🤣🤣🤣MSNBC redacted the faces of adult women and tried to make it something it wasn’t 🤪🤪🤪 https://t.co/eZx5VOEN7V — Phil Rush (@PGR_1955) December 21, 2025

That and so much more is what made us crack up at this clip, via @mazemoore, of Democrat Rep. Ted Lieu informing people where to turn when they want nothing but the truth:

Ted Lieu - The best way to combat fake news is for people to watch MSNBC because they report real news all the time. pic.twitter.com/nbqg6ViA7L https://t.co/yMwReK7Og7 — MAZE (@mazemoore) December 24, 2025

LOL! Oh please.

And did somebody forget to tell Ted that it's currently called MS NOW, and there are reasons for that:

Lyin’ Lieu doing what he does best.



Telling people to watch the only outlet forced to do a full rebrand because they lied to their viewers so often over the past decade plus. https://t.co/yinsv3G746 — MatterOfFacts (@MastersOfFacts) December 24, 2025

MSNBC was doing such great "journalism" that NBC wanted their letters out of the name (and NBC is bad enough on their own).

That might be the absolute funniest thing I've ever heard. He's quite the comedian. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) December 24, 2025

Maybe a career in comedy awaits Lieu after the political thing ends.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity.

