Pulling Strings: Tim Walz Makes Surprise Appearance at Met Gala and We’ve Got the Red Carpet Pic!

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:45 PM on May 06, 2025
Twitter

Note: The following story contains satire.

An uninvited man snuck into Monday’s Met Gala. Thankfully, a photographer snapped a pic before security dragged the crazed man away. On Tuesday night, the pic below was posted to X. Many were shocked to find it was failed vice presidential candidate Tim Walz.

Check out the Pulitzer-worthy photo.

Authorities say he spent a few hours in the men’s room next to the hand dryer before his red carpet rush. They say it was a stunt to promote tampons in boys' and men’s restrooms.

Several witnesses say he was saying things like ‘Let’s do the hunting’ and ‘Hi, fellow men, let’s work on the autos and drink the cold, alcoholic beverages from the bottles!’ Commenters think they know what was going on.

It was an absorbing conversation.

Commenters are wondering what made the photographer decide to share the pic. 

That’s one string theory scientists don’t want to explore.

Posters have some closing thoughts.

A presidential run in 2028? Nothing's off the table for Walz.

