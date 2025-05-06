Cue the Leftist Meltdowns! HeCheated.org Is Compiling Data on Men In Women's Sports and It's MADDENING

The Left has decided that women and girls are truly second-class citizens these days, forcing them to take a back seat to delusional men who think they're women and allowing those men into female-only spaces and sports.

It's an offensive and unpopular position. But the Left clings to it like the last life raft off the Titanic, and they're harming a lot of girls and women in the process.

Someone finally created a database of all the males competing in girls' sports and it's worse than we imagined:

No one was tracking how often males are competing in girls’ sports—so someone finally did.https://t.co/wIJZImEAIn built the first database. The results are worse than expected.

This isn’t rare. It’s institutionalized.



1/ — Josh Stevenson - Fringe Data Analyst (@ifihadastick) May 6, 2025

The thread continues:

Major athletic bodies like the NCAA & NFHS have taken no clear stand to protect female athletes.

Meanwhile, boys are winning girls’ events—breaking records, taking scholarships, displacing years of work.

And no one’s keeping score.



2/ — Josh Stevenson - Fringe Data Analyst (@ifihadastick) May 6, 2025

Now someone is keeping score, and it'll help end the trans nonsense sooner.

This new series will show what's happening, with receipts.

We start with high school sports—the most heartbreaking arena.

The athletes can’t speak up. The adults won’t.

3/ — Josh Stevenson - Fringe Data Analyst (@ifihadastick) May 6, 2025

We will speak up.

For the girls who deserve better.

Title IX was written to protect female athletes.

The institutions now enforcing it are undermining it.https://t.co/kBlFr26t6p — Josh Stevenson - Fringe Data Analyst (@ifihadastick) May 6, 2025

And the Biden-Harris administration tried to re-write it to further harm and punish girls and women.

Please, behold the anon account perform mental backflips and glorious circular reasoning to reject the evidence of our eyes and ears.



This is the type of pseudo-academic word salad drivel that trans activists traffic in in order to appear sophisticated and unapproachable to the… https://t.co/NvE3iOs9GK — Josh Stevenson - Fringe Data Analyst (@ifihadastick) May 6, 2025

BOOM.

Yes, it has. The linked story is about a cycling team with three 'trans women' competitors who took the top three spots.

Because they're men. And they cheated.

Some of this is kind of petty, no?



Does anyone really care about the gender of the person who came 81st (out of 81) in an age/sex category of the Valley Forge 5-mile run? pic.twitter.com/XFTfStiFfm — Rob Hunter (@robfoot) May 6, 2025

This is the clever little game the Left tries to play: they say it's not happening much, or that the men lose. But then when the men win, they say the women sucked as athletes.

We see you.

That's not the story- this is.



When boys compete- they win. pic.twitter.com/Ya7kV3ioub — Josh Stevenson - Fringe Data Analyst (@ifihadastick) May 6, 2025

This is a travesty.

Activists take advantage of the fact that there’s little data to argue that the problem of males in women’s and girls’ sports isn’t widespread.



So someone started compiling the data.



Keep in mind that every male competing harms every women who is forced to compete against him. https://t.co/xeIm8BxIjX — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) May 6, 2025

Watch the Leftist meltdowns as the data reveals what we've all known: this is unfair.

This is really fascinating to watch



The mere presentation of raw data is going to end up being right-coded and it has nothing to do with the (useless) right-wing politicians. It is a ground-up movement. https://t.co/UNvs3ShUJa — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) May 6, 2025

We love it.

The last thing the Left wanted on this issue is actual data and evidence. https://t.co/MIAyandl59 — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) May 6, 2025

They will try to shut this site down, or dismiss the data. Watch.

But you can't deny reality. Trans women are men, trans girls are boys. And playing in against women and girls is cheating.

