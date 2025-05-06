Sen. Josh Hawley Says Trump Is Making Serious Mistake in Texas Abortion Pill...
Cue the Leftist Meltdowns! HeCheated.org Is Compiling Data on Men In Women's Sports and It's MADDENING

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 9:00 PM on May 06, 2025
Twitchy

The Left has decided that women and girls are truly second-class citizens these days, forcing them to take a back seat to delusional men who think they're women and allowing those men into female-only spaces and sports.

It's an offensive and unpopular position. But the Left clings to it like the last life raft off the Titanic, and they're harming a lot of girls and women in the process.

Someone finally created a database of all the males competing in girls' sports and it's worse than we imagined:

The thread continues:

Now someone is keeping score, and it'll help end the trans nonsense sooner.

We will speak up.

For the girls who deserve better.

And the Biden-Harris administration tried to re-write it to further harm and punish girls and women.

BOOM.

Yes, it has. The linked story is about a cycling team with three 'trans women' competitors who took the top three spots.

Because they're men. And they cheated.

This is the clever little game the Left tries to play: they say it's not happening much, or that the men lose. But then when the men win, they say the women sucked as athletes.

We see you.

This is a travesty.

Watch the Leftist meltdowns as the data reveals what we've all known: this is unfair.

We love it.

They will try to shut this site down, or dismiss the data. Watch.

But you can't deny reality. Trans women are men, trans girls are boys. And playing in against women and girls is cheating.

