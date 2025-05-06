VIP
Bloomberg: NPR and PBS Are a Threat to the White House

Brett T. | 10:30 PM on May 06, 2025
Twitter

As Twitchy reported earlier, Senator Ted Cruz has schooled the recently defunded NPR and PBS by citing the Communications Act of 1934, which requires NPR to maintain strict objectivity and balance in all programs. As we reported, over the weekend, the heads of both NPR and PBS laughably claimed that their reporting is "straight down the line," even though NPR’s Washington headquarters has 87 registered Democrats among its editors and zero Republicans. In March, even liberal Bill Maher said NPR was "crazy far-left."

Bloomberg has a piece out Tuesday explaining how PBS and NPR are even more vital now in the media landscape, where social media allows so much disinformation to spread and fact-checkers are being let go.

First of all, that picture they used with the story: "Yes to Elmo, No to Elon." Sesame Workshop cut a deal with HBO in 2015, which gave them a huge influx of cash. Sesame Workshop has cut plenty of licensing deals. No one's trying to "kill Big Bird," as Democrats always claim.

Guest columnist A.J. Bauer writes that NPR and PBS aren't threats, except to the Trump White House, but treasures that are "crucial in a media landscape now full of platforms that aren't committed to facts." Yeah, we all remember how committed NPR was to getting to the facts of the Hunter Biden laptop story.

Let NPR and PBS continue to be progressive propaganda networks — just not on the taxpayer's dime.

How are they crucial? If we want DNC talking points read aloud we can go to CNN or MSNBC.

Whenever defunding of NPR and PBS came up before, they always assured us that a tiny fraction of their funding came from the taxpayers. But now they're acting like they can't go on without it.

***

Tags: BLOOMBERG NPR PBS

