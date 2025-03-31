Even Bill Maher's NOT Buying NPR CEO's Claims About Running a Non-Biased Media Outlet

Karoline Leavitt Amused by Journo Meltdown Over Trump’s ‘Third Term’
Doug P. | 4:10 PM on March 31, 2025
This story begins earlier this month when Katherine Maher, the CEO of National Public Radio, testified before a congressional committee where she got caught basically lying about past positions she's taking on political and social issues. 

Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan was among Republicans who handed the NPR chief just enough rope to string herself up with. In this example Jordan ripped apart Katherine Maher's response about political bias at NPR: 

This is a tweet from early November of 2020 that is obviously Katherine Maher's personal account but it helps prove just how laughable any claims that NPR is unbiased from the top down are: 

Katherine Maher should be informed that even Bill Maher can't help but laugh at her claims that NPR has no political bias. Watch: 

It's always fun when opponents of "defund NPR" try and point out that taxpayers are only on the hook for a small portion of their budget but freak out at suggestions that the money spigot be turned off.

Bill Maher is scheduled to visit Trump at the White House this week.

