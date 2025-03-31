Even Bill Maher's NOT Buying NPR CEO's Claims About Running a Non-Biased Media Outlet

This story begins earlier this month when Katherine Maher, the CEO of National Public Radio, testified before a congressional committee where she got caught basically lying about past positions she's taking on political and social issues.

Advertisement

Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan was among Republicans who handed the NPR chief just enough rope to string herself up with. In this example Jordan ripped apart Katherine Maher's response about political bias at NPR:

REP JORDAN: "Is NPR biased?"



NPR CEO: "I have never seen any political bias."



JORDAN: "In the DC area, editorial positions at NPR have 87 registered Democrats and 0 Republicans."



NPR CEO: "We do not track the voter registration, but I find that concerning."



JORDAN: "87-0… pic.twitter.com/AzaWV9BxBm — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) March 26, 2025

This is a tweet from early November of 2020 that is obviously Katherine Maher's personal account but it helps prove just how laughable any claims that NPR is unbiased from the top down are:

The best part of AZ GOTV is my Biden grandpa hat. pic.twitter.com/EvoJax9h2b — Katherine Maher (@krmaher) November 2, 2020

Katherine Maher should be informed that even Bill Maher can't help but laugh at her claims that NPR has no political bias. Watch:

Even Bill Maher isn't buying NPR and PBS' nonsense.



"Katherine Maher, head of NPR, she said we're completely unbiased. Give me a break, lady! I mean, they’re crazy far-left."pic.twitter.com/6yQfYdILf7 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 31, 2025

It's always fun when opponents of "defund NPR" try and point out that taxpayers are only on the hook for a small portion of their budget but freak out at suggestions that the money spigot be turned off.

Wow, even Bill Maher knows that NPR and PBS are far-left radical outlets.



You know it's bad when even he can't defend them.



"I mean, they’re crazy far-left." pic.twitter.com/oyOaZxf4c5 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 30, 2025

Bill Maher is scheduled to visit Trump at the White House this week.