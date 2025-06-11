Clearly a Wimp: Eric Swalwell Tries to Bully Trump on MSNBC While Wearing a Pair of Goofy Girlish Glasses

Democrat Eric Swalwell went on Lawrence O’Donnell’s MSNBC show on Tuesday night to call out President Donald Trump’s efforts to bring order to Los Angeles. He tried to act manly and tough, but no one could take the spectacle seriously because he was Eric Swalwell, and he was also wearing a ridiculous pair of girlish glasses.
Have a look. (WATCH)
Eric Swalwell: Newsom is going on offense with Trump, like I do:— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 11, 2025
“Bullies only respond to one language, and it's the language of strength." pic.twitter.com/h0cKk7cCKv
Stunning and brave, Newsom and Swalwell. 😂😂😂— Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) June 11, 2025
Even Larry couldn't keep a straight face for that one!— Michael Butler 🇺🇸 (@MDButler81) June 11, 2025
Swalwell and Newsom would get their butts kicked at a quilting bee.
One poster compared Swalwell to a yipping Chihuahua, which makes sense since he made a Trump attack ad of himself eating Taco Bell recently.
Swalwell flexing on Trump is like a chihuahua growling at a tank. Loud, embarrassing, and entirely unserious.— TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) June 11, 2025
As Scott Adams said, they’re “theatre kids” performing for other theatre kids.— N.S. Palmer (@0uBoosts) June 11, 2025
“you gotta get tough with Trump, like I do" pic.twitter.com/Y5l0Bw4Hc3— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 11, 2025
I don't think I've ever seen a strong man wear clear-frame glasses.— SowellFood (@SowellFood) June 11, 2025
Those are not the eyeglass frames that radiate strength...— Vince Lyle (@VinceLyle2161) June 11, 2025
As Scott Adams said, they’re “theatre kids” performing for other theatre kids.— N.S. Palmer (@0uBoosts) June 11, 2025
Recommended
He has the same glasses as my grandma.— Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) June 11, 2025
We think Burt had better call his grandma and see if her glasses are missing.
Posters can’t understand why Democrats keep pushing the same losing message that has driven their party into a ditch.
These Dems are still blaming Trump and that’s why these protests are happening 🤦🏾♂️— CartierFamily (@cartierfamilyZ) June 11, 2025
I don’t know why the left doesn’t understand that their message Trump Bad doesn’t resonate with the American people. Democrats are polling at 16% and 19%, respectively.— Mindy Crossland (@MindyCross76617) June 11, 2025
It’s because they have no ideas that appeal to the American people, and what they have left is ‘We hate Trump!’ The reason is as clear as those silly glasses on Swalwell’s face.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member