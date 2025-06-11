Clearly a Wimp: Eric Swalwell Tries to Bully Trump on MSNBC While Wearing a Pair of Goofy Girlish Glasses

Mollie Hemingway: Legacy Media Rolling Out Cheap Fakes 2.0 After Saying It Learned...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:55 AM on June 11, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Democrat Eric Swalwell went on Lawrence O’Donnell’s MSNBC show on Tuesday night to call out President Donald Trump’s efforts to bring order to Los Angeles. He tried to act manly and tough, but no one could take the spectacle seriously because he was Eric Swalwell, and he was also wearing a ridiculous pair of girlish glasses.

Have a look. (WATCH)

Swalwell and Newsom would get their butts kicked at a quilting bee.

One poster compared Swalwell to a yipping Chihuahua, which makes sense since he made a Trump attack ad of himself eating Taco Bell recently.

We think Burt had better call his grandma and see if her glasses are missing.

Posters can’t understand why Democrats keep pushing the same losing message that has driven their party into a ditch.

It’s because they have no ideas that appeal to the American people, and what they have left is ‘We hate Trump!’ The reason is as clear as those silly glasses on Swalwell’s face.

