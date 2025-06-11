Clearly a Wimp: Eric Swalwell Tries to Bully Trump on MSNBC While Wearing a Pair of Goofy Girlish Glasses

Democrat Eric Swalwell went on Lawrence O’Donnell’s MSNBC show on Tuesday night to call out President Donald Trump’s efforts to bring order to Los Angeles. He tried to act manly and tough, but no one could take the spectacle seriously because he was Eric Swalwell, and he was also wearing a ridiculous pair of girlish glasses.

Have a look. (WATCH)

Eric Swalwell: Newsom is going on offense with Trump, like I do:



“Bullies only respond to one language, and it's the language of strength." pic.twitter.com/h0cKk7cCKv — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 11, 2025

Stunning and brave, Newsom and Swalwell. 😂😂😂 — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) June 11, 2025

Even Larry couldn't keep a straight face for that one! — Michael Butler 🇺🇸 (@MDButler81) June 11, 2025

Swalwell and Newsom would get their butts kicked at a quilting bee.

One poster compared Swalwell to a yipping Chihuahua, which makes sense since he made a Trump attack ad of himself eating Taco Bell recently.

Swalwell flexing on Trump is like a chihuahua growling at a tank. Loud, embarrassing, and entirely unserious. — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) June 11, 2025

As Scott Adams said, they’re “theatre kids” performing for other theatre kids. — N.S. Palmer (@0uBoosts) June 11, 2025

“you gotta get tough with Trump, like I do" pic.twitter.com/Y5l0Bw4Hc3 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 11, 2025

I don't think I've ever seen a strong man wear clear-frame glasses. — SowellFood (@SowellFood) June 11, 2025

Those are not the eyeglass frames that radiate strength... — Vince Lyle (@VinceLyle2161) June 11, 2025

As Scott Adams said, they’re “theatre kids” performing for other theatre kids. — N.S. Palmer (@0uBoosts) June 11, 2025

He has the same glasses as my grandma. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) June 11, 2025

We think Burt had better call his grandma and see if her glasses are missing.

Posters can’t understand why Democrats keep pushing the same losing message that has driven their party into a ditch.

These Dems are still blaming Trump and that’s why these protests are happening 🤦🏾‍♂️ — CartierFamily (@cartierfamilyZ) June 11, 2025

I don’t know why the left doesn’t understand that their message Trump Bad doesn’t resonate with the American people. Democrats are polling at 16% and 19%, respectively. — Mindy Crossland (@MindyCross76617) June 11, 2025

It’s because they have no ideas that appeal to the American people, and what they have left is ‘We hate Trump!’ The reason is as clear as those silly glasses on Swalwell’s face.