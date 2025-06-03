On a Roll: Fast-Thinking High School Hurdler Turns Trip into Race-Winning Somersault (WATC...
Toxic Brew: Scott Jennings Says Tim Walz Is a Mixture of Mean-Spiritedness &...
VIP
Dem Jamie Raskin Sees Colorado Terrorist Attack as a Perfect Opportunity to Take...
Diving Dogs: Father and Son Golden Retrievers' Swimming Pool Patience Pays Off with...
Pro-Hamas Protesters Storm Stage at National Security Forum
VIP
Queer Girl Proud of Boy Dominating Girls’ Track and Field
WaPo: Reason for Drop in Fentanyl Seizures at Border Is a Mystery
Fraternities Reportedly Not Eager to Host Dems’ New ‘Code Talker’
VIP
Leftist Violence Is In Full Bloom
Keith Olbermann Tells Stephen Miller He Has Blood on His Hands From Boulder...
Self Awareness FAIL of the Day: Here's What John Brennan's Worried the CIA...
WHAT Is This Headline?! NBC News Goes to Great Lengths to Spin Who...
The Hill: American-Born Children Are Getting Caught Up in Parents' Deportations
Tiny Violin Time! New York Times Is SAD Poland Elected a 'Nationalist' Who'll...

Cringey Crunch: Eric Swalwell Releases Bizarre TACO Video to Capitalize on Lame Dem Party Tariff Meme

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:45 AM on June 03, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Democrats are still trying to make TACO (which stands for Trump Always Chickens Out) a thing. It’s the Democrats’ response to President Donald Trump’s negotiation strategy of raising and lowering tariffs. We don’t blame you for not knowing, we covered the left’s lame attempt to make it into some major cultural event. Instead, it's just been uninspired, AI memes that are neither effective, memorable, or funny. On Monday, Democrat Eric Swalwell decided to join the cringe parade by releasing a bizarre TACO-related video that makes no sense to the majority of Americans.

Advertisement

Roll the video. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

You’re not alone. There are tens, if not hundreds, of millions of Americans who have no idea what the Swalwell video is about.

Commenters are wondering what Swalwell’s team was thinking. We found one person who knew what TACO meant.

Mexican food should be a no-go for Swalwell based on his tragic gastric history.

Commenters remember Swalwell ripping a loud one on live TV years ago. (WATCH BOTH)

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Swalwell doesn’t realize that without context people associate the word ‘TACO’ with him farting for all the world to hear.

Posters say the video’s message has fallen apart like the Mexican treat in Swalwell’s huge mitts and mouth.

Nah, it’s already fading away like the Democrats' chances in the midterms.

Tags: ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP ERIC SWALWELL MEDIA BIAS TARIFFS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
On a Roll: Fast-Thinking High School Hurdler Turns Trip into Race-Winning Somersault (WATCH)
Warren Squire
Diving Dogs: Father and Son Golden Retrievers' Swimming Pool Patience Pays Off with a Splash! (WATCH)
Warren Squire
Toxic Brew: Scott Jennings Says Tim Walz Is a Mixture of Mean-Spiritedness & Extreme Buffoonery (WATCH)
Warren Squire
Pro-Hamas Protesters Storm Stage at National Security Forum
Brett T.
Fraternities Reportedly Not Eager to Host Dems’ New ‘Code Talker’
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement