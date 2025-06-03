Cringey Crunch: Eric Swalwell Releases Bizarre TACO Video to Capitalize on Lame Dem Party Tariff Meme

Democrats are still trying to make TACO (which stands for Trump Always Chickens Out) a thing. It’s the Democrats’ response to President Donald Trump’s negotiation strategy of raising and lowering tariffs. We don’t blame you for not knowing, we covered the left’s lame attempt to make it into some major cultural event. Instead, it's just been uninspired, AI memes that are neither effective, memorable, or funny. On Monday, Democrat Eric Swalwell decided to join the cringe parade by releasing a bizarre TACO-related video that makes no sense to the majority of Americans.
Roll the video. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)
? Eric Swalwell posts bizarre video of himself eating a taco pic.twitter.com/Nhxnji4LHR— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 2, 2025
This would have been somewhat funny if they released it on Taco Tuesday.— Taco Slayer (@tacoslayer16) June 2, 2025
i dont get it?— Winbean45 (@JoeMozel) June 2, 2025
You’re not alone. There are tens, if not hundreds, of millions of Americans who have no idea what the Swalwell video is about.
Commenters are wondering what Swalwell’s team was thinking. We found one person who knew what TACO meant.
They’re using the word TACO as a pejorative on Trump…….. “Trump Always Chickens Out.”— TraderMike (@mikel_trader) June 2, 2025
They planned this video, filmed it, reviewed it, and uploaded it thinking it would be hilarious.— Jolly Roger (@JollyRogX) June 2, 2025
The left lacks self-awareness, and this is a perfect example of it.
That's exactly what I said. Who thought this was a good idea? 🤣🤣— Lorrie Ann 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@LorrieAnn25) June 2, 2025
I take great pleasure in the fact that he’s eating what appears to be a Taco Bell taco and we all know what’s in there and it ain’t good. I’d like to buy him another one.— I_got_a_Question (@jim29046994) June 2, 2025
Mexican food should be a no-go for Swalwell based on his tragic gastric history.
Commenters remember Swalwell ripping a loud one on live TV years ago. (WATCH BOTH)
Eric Swalwell appears to drop a massive fart during live on television— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 19, 2019
Turn the sound on, this is real pic.twitter.com/DyElNSwYog
Recommended
Taco? He forgot what happened last time? 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/y3LCk4nT7e— X Citizen Journal (@xcitizenjournal) June 2, 2025
Swalwell doesn’t realize that without context people associate the word ‘TACO’ with him farting for all the world to hear.
Posters say the video’s message has fallen apart like the Mexican treat in Swalwell’s huge mitts and mouth.
Good lord... this is what they think will win Gen Z?— Ben (@TheHurricaneBen) June 2, 2025
They really thought they did something here— aka (@akafaceUS) June 2, 2025
why do we have to exist in this millennial horror show— chorx (@chorx) June 2, 2025
Does the taco thing really have legs? Do people care about it?— Oklahoma Gamgee ✝️ (@cigar_vet) June 2, 2025
Nah, it’s already fading away like the Democrats' chances in the midterms.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member