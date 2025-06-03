Cringey Crunch: Eric Swalwell Releases Bizarre TACO Video to Capitalize on Lame Dem Party Tariff Meme

Democrats are still trying to make TACO (which stands for Trump Always Chickens Out) a thing. It’s the Democrats’ response to President Donald Trump’s negotiation strategy of raising and lowering tariffs. We don’t blame you for not knowing, we covered the left’s lame attempt to make it into some major cultural event. Instead, it's just been uninspired, AI memes that are neither effective, memorable, or funny. On Monday, Democrat Eric Swalwell decided to join the cringe parade by releasing a bizarre TACO-related video that makes no sense to the majority of Americans.

Advertisement

Roll the video. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

? Eric Swalwell posts bizarre video of himself eating a taco pic.twitter.com/Nhxnji4LHR — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 2, 2025

This would have been somewhat funny if they released it on Taco Tuesday. — Taco Slayer (@tacoslayer16) June 2, 2025

i dont get it? — Winbean45 (@JoeMozel) June 2, 2025

You’re not alone. There are tens, if not hundreds, of millions of Americans who have no idea what the Swalwell video is about.

Commenters are wondering what Swalwell’s team was thinking. We found one person who knew what TACO meant.

They’re using the word TACO as a pejorative on Trump…….. “Trump Always Chickens Out.” — TraderMike (@mikel_trader) June 2, 2025

They planned this video, filmed it, reviewed it, and uploaded it thinking it would be hilarious.



The left lacks self-awareness, and this is a perfect example of it. — Jolly Roger (@JollyRogX) June 2, 2025

That's exactly what I said. Who thought this was a good idea? 🤣🤣 — Lorrie Ann 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@LorrieAnn25) June 2, 2025

I take great pleasure in the fact that he’s eating what appears to be a Taco Bell taco and we all know what’s in there and it ain’t good. I’d like to buy him another one. — I_got_a_Question (@jim29046994) June 2, 2025

Mexican food should be a no-go for Swalwell based on his tragic gastric history.

Commenters remember Swalwell ripping a loud one on live TV years ago. (WATCH BOTH)

Eric Swalwell appears to drop a massive fart during live on television



Turn the sound on, this is real pic.twitter.com/DyElNSwYog — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 19, 2019

Taco? He forgot what happened last time? 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/y3LCk4nT7e — X Citizen Journal (@xcitizenjournal) June 2, 2025

Swalwell doesn’t realize that without context people associate the word ‘TACO’ with him farting for all the world to hear.

Posters say the video’s message has fallen apart like the Mexican treat in Swalwell’s huge mitts and mouth.

Good lord... this is what they think will win Gen Z? — Ben (@TheHurricaneBen) June 2, 2025

They really thought they did something here — aka (@akafaceUS) June 2, 2025

why do we have to exist in this millennial horror show — chorx (@chorx) June 2, 2025

Does the taco thing really have legs? Do people care about it? — Oklahoma Gamgee ✝️ (@cigar_vet) June 2, 2025

Nah, it’s already fading away like the Democrats' chances in the midterms.