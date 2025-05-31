Let’s TACO ‘Bout the Cringey Trump ‘Chicken’ Memes that the Untalented Left Have Hatched On Social Media

A Wall Street Journal reporter asked President Donald Trump about the ‘TACO Trade’ the other day. TACO is an acronym that means ‘Trump Always Chickens Out.’ It’s a term meant to mock Trump’s strategy of raising and then lowering tariffs as he negotiates with foreign countries. Many on the left find ‘TACO’ hilarious and have decided to do what they always tend to do in these situations - show everyone that they can’t meme.
Prepare for the coming cringe of chickens and tacos. (READ)
Why does the left find these “Trump TACO” memes so funny?— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 30, 2025
They can’t meme. pic.twitter.com/Irez1kV7IV
Pretty sure it stands for Trump Again Chickens Out or something like that. They’re insinuating that because the tariffs keep moving around that he’s backing down. Saw that posted somewhere else…— Steve (@MAGADogDaddy) May 30, 2025
I saw someone posting these today and I was like, “am I supposed to be offended by these low tier memes or something?”— Daily Trite 🇺🇸 (@realDailyTrite) May 30, 2025
It’s so sad. Everything about them is sad. Bless their hearts.— Moneka Hood Prock (@monekahp) May 30, 2025
These failed meme attempts feel like a cry for help.
It’s not just pics, the left has made several videos. (WATCH)
The best of #TACOTrump pic.twitter.com/bgWgPlmSqP— Maggie Reed (@mermaidmamamags) May 29, 2025
They are not funny— Captain Kirk (Brat) (@Billyismyboss) May 30, 2025
They’re anti-funny.
Here’s the ‘Chicken Dance’ song again with some added nightmare fuel. (WATCH)
Excellent #TACOTrump pic.twitter.com/3j4UX4MX9j— TRUMP CLOWN (@kiko69264573307) May 29, 2025
These are the people who called us “weird.”— Star Trump: The AI Generation (@RealStarTrump) May 30, 2025
It was all projection.
This video is his response to the reporter with uninspired additions. (WATCH)
Who made this? Give them a raise 🤣#TACOTrump pic.twitter.com/xB0Z0oNF0R— Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 29, 2025
It’s lazy memes— Serina (Dear Reader) (@swtlitlangel88) May 30, 2025
AI is only as good as the user.
These are neither funny nor offensive, they’re just meh or bizarre. Stuff like this goes a long way towards explaining why lefty Dems in Hollywood keep putting out absolute unwatchable trash.
You missed one, “Diaper Don TACO.” pic.twitter.com/VwY4Nmo57j— Mad Genius 🇻🇮🇵🇷🇺🇸 (@MGenius15636) May 30, 2025
Hey everyone.— Lucas Sanders 💙🗳️🌊💪🌈🚺🟧 (@LucasSa56947288) May 28, 2025
Let’s get #TACOTrump trending. pic.twitter.com/60z2VxZKiB
TACO Trump is trending! Let's keep it rolling🤣🌮🤣🌮— #MEGABOOST (@ProjectTwoSix) May 29, 2025
Repost and leave #TACOTrump comments everywhere! pic.twitter.com/eHUW1GAd2U
I see that #TACOTrump is still trending, let’s keep it going! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/8EaLzRVe4j— ᗰᗩƳᖇᗩ (@LePapillonBlu2) May 30, 2025
Democrats are on life support.— Daisy Doodle (@ThePoppedArts) May 30, 2025
The left *still* can’t meme?— Mark (@RealMark_L) May 30, 2025
Correct, and AI has only made their attempts at it much worse.
