Let’s TACO ‘Bout the Cringey Trump ‘Chicken’ Memes that the Untalented Left Have Hatched On Social Media

A Wall Street Journal reporter asked President Donald Trump about the ‘TACO Trade’ the other day. TACO is an acronym that means ‘Trump Always Chickens Out.’ It’s a term meant to mock Trump’s strategy of raising and then lowering tariffs as he negotiates with foreign countries. Many on the left find ‘TACO’ hilarious and have decided to do what they always tend to do in these situations - show everyone that they can’t meme.

Advertisement

Prepare for the coming cringe of chickens and tacos. (READ)

Why does the left find these “Trump TACO” memes so funny?



They can’t meme. pic.twitter.com/Irez1kV7IV — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 30, 2025

Pretty sure it stands for Trump Again Chickens Out or something like that. They’re insinuating that because the tariffs keep moving around that he’s backing down. Saw that posted somewhere else… — Steve (@MAGADogDaddy) May 30, 2025

I saw someone posting these today and I was like, “am I supposed to be offended by these low tier memes or something?” — Daily Trite 🇺🇸 (@realDailyTrite) May 30, 2025

It’s so sad. Everything about them is sad. Bless their hearts. — Moneka Hood Prock (@monekahp) May 30, 2025

These failed meme attempts feel like a cry for help.

It’s not just pics, the left has made several videos. (WATCH)

They are not funny — Captain Kirk (Brat) (@Billyismyboss) May 30, 2025

They’re anti-funny.

Here’s the ‘Chicken Dance’ song again with some added nightmare fuel. (WATCH)

These are the people who called us “weird.” — Star Trump: The AI Generation (@RealStarTrump) May 30, 2025

It was all projection.

This video is his response to the reporter with uninspired additions. (WATCH)

Who made this? Give them a raise 🤣#TACOTrump pic.twitter.com/xB0Z0oNF0R — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 29, 2025

It’s lazy memes — Serina (Dear Reader) (@swtlitlangel88) May 30, 2025

AI is only as good as the user.

These are neither funny nor offensive, they’re just meh or bizarre. Stuff like this goes a long way towards explaining why lefty Dems in Hollywood keep putting out absolute unwatchable trash.

You missed one, “Diaper Don TACO.” pic.twitter.com/VwY4Nmo57j — Mad Genius 🇻🇮🇵🇷🇺🇸 (@MGenius15636) May 30, 2025

TACO Trump is trending! Let's keep it rolling🤣🌮🤣🌮



Repost and leave #TACOTrump comments everywhere! pic.twitter.com/eHUW1GAd2U — #MEGABOOST (@ProjectTwoSix) May 29, 2025

I see that #TACOTrump is still trending, let’s keep it going! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/8EaLzRVe4j — ᗰᗩƳᖇᗩ (@LePapillonBlu2) May 30, 2025

Democrats are on life support. — Daisy Doodle (@ThePoppedArts) May 30, 2025

The left *still* can’t meme? — Mark (@RealMark_L) May 30, 2025

Correct, and AI has only made their attempts at it much worse.