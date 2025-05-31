Let’s TACO ‘Bout the Cringey Trump ‘Chicken’ Memes that the Untalented Left Have Hatched On Social Media

Scott Jennings: No Studies Needed to Determine if Males Who Pretend to Females...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:35 AM on May 31, 2025
A Wall Street Journal reporter asked President Donald Trump about the ‘TACO Trade’ the other day. TACO is an acronym that means ‘Trump Always Chickens Out.’ It’s a term meant to mock Trump’s strategy of raising and then lowering tariffs as he negotiates with foreign countries. Many on the left find ‘TACO’ hilarious and have decided to do what they always tend to do in these situations - show everyone that they can’t meme.

Prepare for the coming cringe of chickens and tacos. (READ)

These failed meme attempts feel like a cry for help.

It’s not just pics, the left has made several videos. (WATCH)

They’re anti-funny.

Here’s the ‘Chicken Dance’ song again with some added nightmare fuel. (WATCH)

It was all projection.

This video is his response to the reporter with uninspired additions. (WATCH)

AI is only as good as the user.

These are neither funny nor offensive, they’re just meh or bizarre. Stuff like this goes a long way towards explaining why lefty Dems in Hollywood keep putting out absolute unwatchable trash.

Correct, and AI has only made their attempts at it much worse.

