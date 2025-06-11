Mollie Hemingway: Legacy Media Rolling Out Cheap Fakes 2.0 After Saying It Learned Its Lesson with Biden

Mollie Hemingway of The Federalist says the legacy media, to aid the Democrat Party, is trying another 'Cheap Fakes'-like maneuver on the public. The legacy media is at it again, trying to tell us not to trust our own eyes.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

@MZHemingway blasts NYT and legacy media for attempting a 'Cheap Fakes’ rerun with LA riots:



“The New York Times is telling people not to believe your own eyes."This all sounds familiar:



“This is just weeks after they've all said, oh, we did such a bad job with Joe Biden when we said that what you saw with your own eyes was a cheap fake."



"And what are they doing yet again? But saying this is a cheap fake."



“Unlike 2020, our corporate media no longer have the power to push this level of disinformation as effectively as they did then."

Here’s the full exchange. (WATCH)

🚨@MZHemingway blasts NYT and legacy media for attempting a 'Cheap Fakes’ rerun with LA riots:



“The New York Times is telling people not to believe your own eyes."



This all sounds familiar:



“This is just weeks after they've all said, oh, we did such a bad job with Joe Biden… pic.twitter.com/1qykQaPSHi — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 10, 2025

The Democrat Party’s legacy media no longer has the hold on the national narrative that it once did.

The loss of narrative-setting can be traced back to Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter in 2022.

Thanks to Elon’s 𝕏, they can’t just label all the videos “misinformation” or “lacking context” and push their narrative. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) June 10, 2025

Really can't be stated enough. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 10, 2025

It was a huge game changer.

Without control of X (formerly Twitter), ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are stuck repeating their greatest hits (aka misses).

They really have zero new ideas. Just recycle the same tired old talking points. Literally no one with a brain believes this drivel. — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) June 10, 2025

It’s pretty hilarious to watch them roll out the tired ‘mostly peaceful’ mantra again.

New levels of shamelessness unlocked. 😵‍💫

It NEVER stops.

🤥🤥🤥🤥 — mj_ just plain mj (@majur_56) June 10, 2025

And of course Stelter is helping lead the charge — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 10, 2025

We can always count on Brian ‘Unreliable Sources’ Stelter to bounce to the rescue of his flailing Democrat Party.

Commenters see what’s genuinely going on.

Our country has Marxist revolutions masquerading as riots. Journos and politicians are actively supporting our demise by apologizing for violence .. by calling riots peaceful protests .. and by objecting to federal intervention. This will either be our Waterloo .. or our finest hour. — G Man (@GegouxTheodore) June 10, 2025

As Mollie pointed out, it was just a couple weeks they assured us they learned their lesson 😂 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 10, 2025

The legacy media lied again, of course.