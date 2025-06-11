Weep and Weak: Gavin Newsom on Verge of Tears as He Pushes Against...
Greta Thunberg Deported From Israel After Being 'Kidnapped'
ABC News Announces It’s Not Renewing The Contract of Terry Moran in Wake...
Emma Vigeland’s Brain-Melting Banger: Israel’s Diabolical Plane Plot to Yeet Greta Was Dep...
Unhinged TikToker Is Back Melting Down Over National Guard
FAFO Intensifies: Federal Grand Jury Indicts Rep. LaMonica McIver for Assaulting ICE Agent...
VIP
'Undocumented' Man Says His Model for Socialism in the US Is the Soviet...
White Leftists Block Traffic, Shamelessly Mock Struggling Young Mom Begging to Get...
Andrew Cuomo Thinks 180 Languages Spoken in Public Schools 'Makes Us Stronger'
Adam Kinzinger: Newsom Should Activate the State Guard to Keep Trump From Doing...
Hot Take: These ‘Protests’ Were Actually ’A Cry of Hope’ and Joy
Former Univision Anchor: ‘All of the Southwest Is Mexico’
LA Riots: Nancy Pelosi Says Burning Cars Shows ‘Exuberance’ While ‘Journo’ Notes ‘Celebrat...
BREAKING: Federal Judge Rules on Newsom's Motion to SHUT DOWN Trump’s Efforts To...

Mollie Hemingway: Legacy Media Rolling Out Cheap Fakes 2.0 After Saying It Learned Its Lesson with Biden

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:08 AM on June 11, 2025
AP Photo/Jim Mone, File

Mollie Hemingway of The Federalist says the legacy media, to aid the Democrat Party, is trying another 'Cheap Fakes'-like maneuver on the public. The legacy media is at it again, trying to tell us not to trust our own eyes.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

@MZHemingway blasts NYT and legacy media for attempting a 'Cheap Fakes’ rerun with LA riots:

“The New York Times is telling people not to believe your own eyes."This all sounds familiar:

“This is just weeks after they've all said, oh, we did such a bad job with Joe Biden when we said that what you saw with your own eyes was a cheap fake."

"And what are they doing yet again? But saying this is a cheap fake."

“Unlike 2020, our corporate media no longer have the power to push this level of disinformation as effectively as they did then."

Here’s the full exchange. (WATCH)

The Democrat Party’s legacy media no longer has the hold on the national narrative that it once did.

The loss of narrative-setting can be traced back to Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter in 2022.

It was a huge game changer.

Without control of X (formerly Twitter), ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are stuck repeating their greatest hits (aka misses).

Recommended

Weep and Weak: Gavin Newsom on Verge of Tears as He Pushes Against Trump Instead of Violent Rioters
Warren Squire
Advertisement

It’s pretty hilarious to watch them roll out the tired ‘mostly peaceful’ mantra again.

We can always count on Brian ‘Unreliable Sources’ Stelter to bounce to the rescue of his flailing Democrat Party.

Commenters see what’s genuinely going on.

Our country has Marxist revolutions masquerading as riots.

Journos and politicians are actively supporting our demise by apologizing for violence .. by calling riots peaceful protests .. and by objecting to federal intervention.

This will either be our Waterloo .. or our finest hour.

— G Man (@GegouxTheodore) June 10, 2025

The legacy media lied again, of course.

Tags: DEMOCRAT PARTY ELON MUSK FAKE NEWS LIBERAL MEDIA MEDIA BIAS RIOTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Weep and Weak: Gavin Newsom on Verge of Tears as He Pushes Against Trump Instead of Violent Rioters
Warren Squire
Watch a Rioter Throwing Fireworks at Police Allegedly Catch a Rubber Bullet to the Face
Brett T.
Emma Vigeland’s Brain-Melting Banger: Israel’s Diabolical Plane Plot to Yeet Greta Was Depraved
justmindy
White Leftists Block Traffic, Shamelessly Mock Struggling Young Mom Begging to Get to Work (WATCH)
justmindy
LOOK In the Mirror! JD Vance UNLOADS on Gavin Newsom and His 'Stooge Karen Bass' and It's SPECTACULAR
Sam J.
Greta Thunberg Deported From Israel After Being 'Kidnapped'
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Weep and Weak: Gavin Newsom on Verge of Tears as He Pushes Against Trump Instead of Violent Rioters Warren Squire
Advertisement