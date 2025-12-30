From Bad to Worse: Mocked Politico Reporter Doubles Down, Insists Warning of Shootings Isn't Advocacy

Sight! Earlier, we told you about Politico's Josh Gerstein and his tweet alleging investigating fraud can lead to Stand Your Ground shootings. It was outrageous.

To observe that something is likely to happen or there's a serious risk of it happening is not to advocate for it happening — Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) December 30, 2025

He has been mocked all over X for that ridiculous tweet, including by Mollie Hemingway, and now he is doubling down. He's really using the 'just noticing and commenting' excuse.

He definitely got called into the office.

You're an evil creature.

Plain and simple. https://t.co/2KIX6Ok68I — Seth (@SethD31056211) December 30, 2025

Whatever helps you sleep at night... https://t.co/qNeA6p0c2P — DoubtingThom (@graces_wretch) December 30, 2025

Dig that hole deeper, Josh. https://t.co/DbT152fGu8 — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) December 30, 2025

Who knew a Corporate Journo could dig like that?

I know… This must be pretty embarrassing.

You and the rest of the MSM have been running cover for the system stealing from everyday people for a long time.

Is this moment that you realize that YOU are the problem??? https://t.co/OpunCMgpLd — Mariner90 (@Mariner901) December 30, 2025

They'll never admit that.

Says someone who has clearly never had to knock on doors as a journalist to get a story. https://t.co/BwIA2yw8oA — Brian Bolter (@brianbolter) December 30, 2025

That would require doing actual journalism.

Here is Josh "observing" that amateur journos might get wasted under stand-your-ground laws https://t.co/BuDOq7EAbj pic.twitter.com/93K1Lj1xQe — Snuggs!!!! (@SnuggyJr) December 30, 2025

Doing his very best to manifest.

What's also odd is that Josh, for some reason, thinks people committing fraud would easily differentiate the "amateur" journalist with the "professional journalist."



They wouldn't.



But surely Josh doesn't think a professional could get shot, right? https://t.co/enW7nhaThh — RBe (@RBPundit) December 30, 2025

They wouldn't because the Corporate Media are in cahoots with them.

The declaratory version of “just asking questions.” https://t.co/GrIcWqTWky — Brett Nolan (@brettnolan) December 30, 2025

More like 'just making suggestions'. Let's be honest.

“Just putting it out there” https://t.co/y98PrDIurt — Old School Drew (@MentholDealer) December 30, 2025

This is true; it also has little relevance to the tweet it is commenting on. https://t.co/SRGEDx3BGa — Jonathan H. Adler (@jadler1969) December 30, 2025

This goof is spreading propaganda about offing journalists for asking questions, and then walks it back by immediately claiming its 'just an observation'.



BTW @joshgerstein, you cant 'stand-your-ground' because tax payers have questions about where their tax money is going. https://t.co/FqK5UBd59C — broke sucka (@justme56000146) December 30, 2025

That about sums it up.

