From Bad to Worse: Mocked Politico Reporter Doubles Down, Insists Warning of Shootings Isn't Advocacy

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 PM on December 30, 2025
ImgFlip

Sight! Earlier, we told you about Politico's Josh Gerstein and his tweet alleging investigating fraud can lead to Stand Your Ground shootings. It was outrageous. 

He has been mocked all over X for that ridiculous tweet, including by Mollie Hemingway, and now he is doubling down. He's really using the 'just noticing and commenting' excuse.

He definitely got called into the office.

Who knew a Corporate Journo could dig like that?

They'll never admit that.

That would require doing actual journalism.

Doing his very best to manifest.

They wouldn't because the Corporate Media are in cahoots with them.

More like 'just making suggestions'. Let's be honest.

That about sums it up.

