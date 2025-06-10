Unhinged TikToker Is Back Melting Down Over National Guard
Emma Vigeland’s Brain-Melting Banger: Israel’s Diabolical Plane Plot to Yeet Greta Was Depraved

justmindy
justmindy | 10:15 PM on June 10, 2025
AP Photo/Jason DeCrow

Emma Vigeland is a lefty journalist (using the term loosely), who advocates for the dumbest far left political stances imaginable. Her latest take is a real doozy. It comes on the heels of Israel expelling Greta Thunberg for being the incredible bigot she is. 

What was the 'depravity' you may ask? Sending Thunberg home on a flight because she doesn't use planes because of how they harm Mother Earth. 

It's always about the optics with Leftists. Nothing more.

That is a very low bar. 

Thunberg's act has always been an extraordinary grift first perpetuated by her despicable parents using their child as a financial tool. Nothing has changed. 

That's a shame. Better luck next time.

Another example of truth being stranger than fiction. You can't out mock the Left. They are that far gone. 

Greta sees herself as better than everyone anyway. 

Obviously. 

They should  have done a whole 'Castaway' remake honestly. 

Don't try to use logic with Emma. She can't handle it. 

Tags: CLIMATE CHANGE GAZA GREEN ENERGY HAMAS ISRAEL

