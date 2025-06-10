Emma Vigeland’s Brain-Melting Banger: Israel’s Diabolical Plane Plot to Yeet Greta Was Depraved

Emma Vigeland is a lefty journalist (using the term loosely), who advocates for the dumbest far left political stances imaginable. Her latest take is a real doozy. It comes on the heels of Israel expelling Greta Thunberg for being the incredible bigot she is.

Not the most important thing, but just to underscore the depravity... It's almost certainly the case that the Israelis put Greta on an airplane because they know she doesn't fly out of principle, so they wanted to humiliate her and get a propaganda image out of it for kicks. — Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) June 10, 2025

What was the 'depravity' you may ask? Sending Thunberg home on a flight because she doesn't use planes because of how they harm Mother Earth.

She was using the diesel engine on the sailboat for the last three weeks. The sails were never up. — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) June 11, 2025

It's always about the optics with Leftists. Nothing more.

This is the dumbest thing you’ve written since your previous tweet. — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) June 11, 2025

That is a very low bar.

She went on a two week cruise with less than one load of aid. It was a grifting stunt. Nothing more. Nothing less. — Helen (@txtiger1) June 11, 2025

Thunberg's act has always been an extraordinary grift first perpetuated by her despicable parents using their child as a financial tool. Nothing has changed.

We’re sorry, our Jewish teleporter doesn’t accommodate antisemites. Maybe she should have asked the carebear Palestinians to lend her one of their rockets. — Philosoraptor (@0xphilosoraptor) June 10, 2025

That's a shame. Better luck next time.

BREAKING: IDF halts all operations to focus on Greta’s travel preferences. Top generals now in charge of assigning her a middle seat and a plastic cup — truly a war crime! — Arthur Morgan (@ArthurMorganTX) June 10, 2025

Can you please credit me for your jokes in the future? Thanks https://t.co/ExVALOiwhd — Niqab Nancy 🍉🍗 (@NiqabNancy) June 11, 2025

Another example of truth being stranger than fiction. You can't out mock the Left. They are that far gone.

Oh well. She had no problem burning way more diesel on her boat trip. I think the hypocrisy doesn’t actually bother her. — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) June 11, 2025

Greta sees herself as better than everyone anyway.

Yeah, it’s definitely Israel’s fault that she staged that stunt. To make up for the terrible sin of being Greta’s latest ridiculous obsession, the Israelis ought to have used their secret, emissions-free teleporter to deport her in a manner of which she ideologically approved. https://t.co/yN9ytfLhuf — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 11, 2025

Obviously.

You're absolutely right. In keeping with her philosophy, they should've set her adrift in a skiff with three days of water and food. https://t.co/UXJ9SFJDYO — Joel Engel (@joelengel) June 11, 2025

They should have done a whole 'Castaway' remake honestly.

When you get deported you generally don't get to choose your method of transport and the country deporting you is extremely unlikely to care about your personal transporation hangups. It's not symbolic. It's bureaucracy. https://t.co/OLoCIntoAA — Pierre (@phoneyman) June 11, 2025

Don't try to use logic with Emma. She can't handle it.