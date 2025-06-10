Unhinged TikToker Is Back Melting Down Over National Guard

Emma Vigeland’s Brain-Melting Banger: Israel’s Diabolical Plane Plot to Yeet Greta Was Dep...
Brett T. | 10:00 PM on June 10, 2025
ImgFlip

James Woods introduced this guy to us when he was ranting about foreign students being banned and a whole bunch of other stuff. We can't tell if it's real or just performative. We mean, who gets this angry sitting in their car? Maybe he's a hit on TikTok, where they love the theatrics. There's no way you climb into your car, set up your iPhone to record, and then launch into this level or unhinged. We understand that liberals are this angry inside all the time, but to let it out like this is something special.

Anyway, he's not happy about the ICE raids in Los Angeles or anywhere else. Take a listen while he pleads his case. Whether its real or just an act, it's entertaining. (Language warning)

Thanks to @libfreakouts for bringing us that.

We noticed the edits, meaning this didn't go out live. He actually took the footage after the fact and stitched it together … he put effort into this.

It looks like we have an ID:

The post continues:

… he's from, he's a groomer and a grifter. His videos are all either this or aggressive love-bombing of vulnerable prey.

He needs to be investigated for it.

We're not shocked.

***

Tags: ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION RIOTS TIKTOK

