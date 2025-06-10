Unhinged TikToker Is Back Melting Down Over National Guard

James Woods introduced this guy to us when he was ranting about foreign students being banned and a whole bunch of other stuff. We can't tell if it's real or just performative. We mean, who gets this angry sitting in their car? Maybe he's a hit on TikTok, where they love the theatrics. There's no way you climb into your car, set up your iPhone to record, and then launch into this level or unhinged. We understand that liberals are this angry inside all the time, but to let it out like this is something special.

Anyway, he's not happy about the ICE raids in Los Angeles or anywhere else. Take a listen while he pleads his case. Whether its real or just an act, it's entertaining. (Language warning)

Unhinged liberal claims LA riots are "Peaceful protests" pic.twitter.com/OQ97GVZlp8 — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) June 9, 2025

Thanks to @libfreakouts for bringing us that.

How long before this dude gives himself a heart attack? — Michelle Maxwell (@MichelleMaxwell) June 9, 2025

He got the attention he wanted with the performative outrage. Congrats. — Wyndle (@Wyndle) June 9, 2025

They are about as peaceful as he is calm. — Lisa (@politeracy) June 9, 2025

That's got to be a parody — Chad Chilton (@ChadChilton) June 10, 2025

I have to agree with him that this is seriously wrong.



30 days isn't near enough time to rid Los Angeles of illegals. — Gretchen's dad (@GretchenMafiosa) June 9, 2025

I hope this was a joke — Stewart Tate (@stewarttate) June 10, 2025

Why are they all like this — Adam ✝️🇺🇸 (@adam_antill) June 9, 2025

This guy cracks me up. I respect his commitment to making the video, but he needs to rehearse his script more. There are no fewer than 7 or 8 cuts or edits where he stopped and restarted recording. Poor planning and lack of genuine energy. — Carnivore TexasNative 🍖🍗🥓🍳🧈☕🇺🇸 (@TexMexRick) June 9, 2025

We noticed the edits, meaning this didn't go out live. He actually took the footage after the fact and stitched it together … he put effort into this.

It looks like we have an ID:

Not this loser again.



Rahul Joshi, via his Instagram. Kindness_Revolution on Tiktok.



Grok USED to say he was an Indian national currently residing in India, until a couple weeks ago when a LinkedIn appeared that said he lives in the United States.



Look, regardless of where… — Little Blue Imp (@LittleBlueImp) June 9, 2025

The post continues:

… he's from, he's a groomer and a grifter. His videos are all either this or aggressive love-bombing of vulnerable prey. He needs to be investigated for it.

We're not shocked.

This is the most entertaining clip of the week. He’s so funny I could put this on a loop and just keep watching it over and over lol. We need that guy that makes those music videos out of cat sounds and stuff to use this golden material. — Mike Carnell (@MyKillDon) June 9, 2025

***