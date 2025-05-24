James Woods Presents the Most Unhinged Anti-Trump TikTok Rant We’ve Seen

We still don't understand people who think TikTok is their therapist or something. They'll go on and rage and even threaten to kill people. Up until now, we thought the craziest TikTok video was the woman in her car, cursing the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg for not retiring during the Obama administration, when a Democrat president could have picked her successor. This guy has her beat, though.

Advertisement

Is it just us, or or there edits in this video? So this wasn't a live stream of a temper tantrum; this was edited, text was added, and then the guy uploaded it and hit "Post."

Enjoy this rant about, well, everything. Is this a bit? Or is the guy really melting down in his car? (Strong language warning.)

You don't even need to unmute🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/O4yyuRCuPm — Brandon (@LibOrNormal) May 23, 2025

James Woods had thoughts:

No more foreign students? Here’s a start… pic.twitter.com/FMiRFZvJE1 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 24, 2025

I watched this video yesterday. It’s astonishing the violent anger exploding in this deranged guy. I want to stay as far away from these activist as possible. — Sherry Kerdman (@sherry_kerdman) May 24, 2025

I watched it a couple more times with the sound off for my amusement. — @vortogen (@vortogen) May 24, 2025

I wonder what it's like to be so chronically miserable? Do you think he's fun to be around at parties? — Sapper2Zero (@Sapper2Z) May 24, 2025

I wonder what it's like to be so chronically miserable? Do you think he's fun to be around at parties? — Sapper2Zero (@Sapper2Z) May 24, 2025

Man did I ever vote for this — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) May 23, 2025

He seems stable. — a random dude (@mR_Irrelevant21) May 24, 2025

You know he probably ended his tirade, shut off his iPhone, and drove home calmly listening to Yacht Rock on the radio.

Has anyone dubbed his screaming over death metal yet? — Eduardo von Sturmwind (@_Xalthe_) May 24, 2025

Ma'am, calm down. — Watch Dog WA (@WatchDogWa) May 23, 2025

Do these people just walk around with this rage inside them and only let it out when the video camera is rolling? Or is it entirely performative, and he's doing it for clicks?

***