James Woods Presents the Most Unhinged Anti-Trump TikTok Rant We’ve Seen

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on May 24, 2025
ImgFlip

We still don't understand people who think TikTok is their therapist or something. They'll go on and rage and even threaten to kill people. Up until now, we thought the craziest TikTok video was the woman in her car, cursing the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg for not retiring during the Obama administration, when a Democrat president could have picked her successor. This guy has her beat, though.

Is it just us, or or there edits in this video? So this wasn't a live stream of a temper tantrum; this was edited, text was added, and then the guy uploaded it and hit "Post."

Enjoy this rant about, well, everything. Is this a bit? Or is the guy really melting down in his car? (Strong language warning.)

James Woods had thoughts:

Grateful Calvin
You know he probably ended his tirade, shut off his iPhone, and drove home calmly listening to Yacht Rock on the radio.

Do these people just walk around with this rage inside them and only let it out when the video camera is rolling? Or is it entirely performative, and he's doing it for clicks?

***

