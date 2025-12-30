Catherine Herridge: Kash Patel Says Fraud Probes Were Buried Under Biden

CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss should re-hire Catherine Herridge if she wants to restore credibility to the network, but Herridge probably wouldn't take her up on the offer. She's doing just fine as an independent journalist.

Herridge reports that FBI Director Kash Patel has been tracking fraud investigations in Minnesota for months and alleged that the probes were "buried" by the Biden administration because they potentially implicated allies of the administration.

BREAKING: @FBIDirectorKash Says Fraud Probes “Buried Under Biden”



Patel Has Been Tracking MN Probes For Months



•Patel went to MN in July to oversee the investigations to confirm progress was being made



•Patel says investigations were opened under the Biden Administration and… — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) December 30, 2025

The post continues:

… alleges the probes were “buried” because it potentially implicated Biden Administration allies Between late May 2025 and December 2025 FBI had 16 open investigations into approximately 32 healthcare and home care providers accused of fraud

Described as massive, joint investigations including HHS Inspector General, Medicaid Fraud Unit, IRS, Postal Inspectors, MN Attorney General, MN Department of Education, and others Probes Now Expanding In Minnesota, Investigators Are Exploring Nationwide Fraud Schemes FBI surging forensic accountants and data analytics teams to MN

Identifying fraud, then “following the money” to see the “entire web”

Investigating potential links to elected officials and terrorist financing

Potential criminal violations include public corruption, fraud, cyber fraud, healthcare fraud, home care fraud, money laundering Investigations Include Federal Nutrition Programs These investigations including day care facilities are exploring links to alleged fraud involving federal nutrition programs

The Feeding our Future probe exposed an alleged $250m fraud scheme that obtained federal funding during COVID for nutrition programs but almost NO meals were provided to children

It’s alleged the monies were laundered through multiple entities to enrich the participants

78 have been indicted, 57 convicted, two found not guilty among the group.

Seventy-eight have been indicted. Following the money to see the "entire web" is exactly what is needed to uncover fraud, cyber fraud, healthcare fraud, home care fraud, and money laundering.

Great update. Let’s hope this all leads to Tim Walz jailed. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 30, 2025

Sounds like we are really draining the swamp now. Keep it up. 👍 if any politicians were responsible don’t miss them. — Alan MaGA (@alanma210) December 30, 2025

If “no one is above the law” and supposedly the majority of FBI are “good cops” how come they went along with the Biden administration and shut down or slowed down the investigation. That tells me there should be a house cleaning of the Minneapolis field office — Digger310 (@idiocracy310) December 30, 2025

FBI finally digging into buried Biden-era probes proves massive daycare and nutrition fraud got ignored to protect allies while taxpayer billions vanished into scams unchecked for years. — totinho (@Totinhiiio) December 30, 2025

So they buried the fraud and then chose the governor that oversaw the fraud to be the next VP? — Rickyh24 (@Rickyh24) December 30, 2025

I’m thinking it’s a blame game but everyone knew it was going on and did nothing about it. — Owen Blackmer (@OwenBlackmer) December 30, 2025

If true, no arrests or indictments for the big fish — only the little fish. Lots of receipts but very little outcomes. Why the slow roll? — 🇺🇸Pure Blood 55🇺🇸 (@pureblood55) December 30, 2025

Stay on this Cathrine! We want to know how much money is recovered, who is indicted, convicted, does anyone do jail time? Please follow up.

Thank you 🫶🏻 — Betty Caveny 👨‍🍳❤️🔥 (@BettyCaveny) December 30, 2025

We want to know who the Biden administration considers its "allies" who would be potentially implicated by the FBI fraud probes. We're certain there are some big names in there. Let's see some big arrests.

