Brian Krassenstein Calls Fraud 'Racist' Because Thinking Past Talking Points Is Hard
Tim Walz's Worst Nightmare: A Round-Up of the Funniest Somali Fraud Memes Taking...
Tampon Tim's Go-To Move: Blame Trump for Billion-Dollar Minnesota Fraud Mess
CBS News Gives Its Analysis of Nick Shirley’s Viral Video, Finds No Recorded...
Marco Rubio Orders US Embassies to Analyze Government Policies That Facilitate Mass Migrat...
From Bad to Worse: Mocked Politico Reporter Doubles Down, Insists Warning of Shootings...
Commies of a Feather: AOC Kicks Off Comrade Mamdani's Red Revolution Bash in...
HHS Has 'Turned Off the Money Spigot' to Minnesota, Freezing All Child Care...
Texas Man Busted for Handing Bomb-Making Material to Undercover Agent Posing as ISIS
Busted! Years-Old Typo on 'Quality Learing Center' Sign Fixed Overnight After National Out...
Legacy Media's Priorities: Smear Nick Shirley's Partner David, Ignore Billions in Alleged...
You're NOT Edward R. Murrow, Actor: French George Clooney Is VERY Concerned About...
VIP
Billions in Fraud Exposed – Time to Tax or Ban Immigrant Remittances
Amazon’s Drone Nightmare Hits Dallas – Constant Buzz, Zero Privacy, and Incoming Lawsuits

Catherine Herridge: Kash Patel Says Fraud Probes Were Buried Under Biden

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on December 30, 2025
Twitchy

CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss should re-hire Catherine Herridge if she wants to restore credibility to the network, but Herridge probably wouldn't take her up on the offer. She's doing just fine as an independent journalist.

Advertisement

Herridge reports that FBI Director Kash Patel has been tracking fraud investigations in Minnesota for months and alleged that the probes were "buried" by the Biden administration because they potentially implicated allies of the administration.

The post continues:

… alleges the probes were “buried” because it potentially implicated Biden Administration allies

  • Between late May 2025 and December 2025 FBI had 16 open investigations into approximately 32 healthcare and home care providers accused of fraud
  • Described as massive, joint investigations including HHS Inspector General, Medicaid Fraud Unit, IRS, Postal Inspectors, MN Attorney General, MN Department of Education, and others

Probes Now Expanding In Minnesota, Investigators Are Exploring Nationwide Fraud Schemes

  • FBI surging forensic accountants and data analytics teams to MN
  • Identifying fraud, then “following the money” to see the “entire web”
  • Investigating potential links to elected officials and terrorist financing
  • Potential criminal violations include public corruption, fraud, cyber fraud, healthcare fraud, home care fraud, money laundering

Investigations Include Federal Nutrition Programs

  • These investigations including day care facilities are exploring links to alleged fraud involving federal nutrition programs
  • The Feeding our Future probe exposed an alleged $250m fraud scheme that obtained federal funding during COVID for nutrition programs but almost NO meals were provided to children
  • It’s alleged the monies were laundered through multiple entities to enrich the participants
  • 78 have been indicted, 57 convicted, two found not guilty among the group.

Recommended

Tim Walz's Worst Nightmare: A Round-Up of the Funniest Somali Fraud Memes Taking Over X
justmindy
Advertisement

Seventy-eight have been indicted. Following the money to see the "entire web" is exactly what is needed to uncover fraud, cyber fraud, healthcare fraud, home care fraud, and money laundering.

Advertisement

We want to know who the Biden administration considers its "allies" who would be potentially implicated by the FBI fraud probes. We're certain there are some big names in there. Let's see some big arrests.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

FBI JOE BIDEN MINNESOTA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tim Walz's Worst Nightmare: A Round-Up of the Funniest Somali Fraud Memes Taking Over X
justmindy
Somali LOON Goes Off on Nick Shirley Accusing Him of Going After Muslims and His Response Is PERFECT -Vid
Sam J.
Brian Krassenstein Calls Fraud 'Racist' Because Thinking Past Talking Points Is Hard
Laura W.
CBS News Gives Its Analysis of Nick Shirley’s Viral Video, Finds No Recorded Evidence of Fraud
Brett T.
Tampon Tim's Go-To Move: Blame Trump for Billion-Dollar Minnesota Fraud Mess
justmindy
Gov. Newsom Press Office Attempts Homophobic 'Cute Couple' Post, and That Was a BAD Idea
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Tim Walz's Worst Nightmare: A Round-Up of the Funniest Somali Fraud Memes Taking Over X justmindy
Advertisement