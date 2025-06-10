Emma Vigeland’s Brain-Melting Banger: Israel’s Diabolical Plane Plot to Yeet Greta Was Dep...
White Leftists Block Traffic, Shamelessly Mock Struggling Young Mom Begging to Get to Work (WATCH)

justmindy
justmindy | 9:15 PM on June 10, 2025
imgflip

The last time Leftists burned down American cities in 2020, it was under the guise of protecting Black Lives. Apparently, that is all out the window now as the new hotness is immigration and Free Palestine. Today, 2 lily white Progressive jerks blocked a young mother trying to get to work to support her child and basically laughed in her face. 

If there is an award for two most punchable faces, those two have to be in the lead. 

Let's be honest. Even the above average liberal white men are. 

He's definitely giving nepo baby who has never had to have a job. 

They practically laughed in her face.

His parents should be ashamed. 

They not only don't care, they will actively mock them.

Fair enough. 

That about sums it up. 

