White Leftists Block Traffic, Shamelessly Mock Struggling Young Mom Begging to Get to Work (WATCH)

The last time Leftists burned down American cities in 2020, it was under the guise of protecting Black Lives. Apparently, that is all out the window now as the new hotness is immigration and Free Palestine. Today, 2 lily white Progressive jerks blocked a young mother trying to get to work to support her child and basically laughed in her face.
NYC- A woman exits her vehicle to beg protesters to move out of the road so she can go to work to provide for her child.— FRONTLINES (@FrontlinesTPUSA) June 10, 2025
Two protestors stopping traffic then tell her that “immigrants” are having their children stolen from them everyday and that they’re more important… pic.twitter.com/aUPzSMwDjF
If there is an award for two most punchable faces, those two have to be in the lead.
I’d recognize that dude anywhere https://t.co/hpGJhEeeGZ pic.twitter.com/fR5gTCzuTG— Dibidah (@Dibidah) June 11, 2025
When you realize the average liberal white man is retarded https://t.co/xTsRnffKWW pic.twitter.com/XwrSgPWtpd— Sam (@CalllSam) June 11, 2025
Let's be honest. Even the above average liberal white men are.
Man bun mocking this woman for wanting to go to work. Talk about privilege. https://t.co/wD63Q2Cfa9— Anne (@docboogie) June 11, 2025
He's definitely giving nepo baby who has never had to have a job.
I can see a Red Wave coming in 2026. https://t.co/H6Vas8IsmJ— The Rapier (@The__Rapier) June 11, 2025
The face of white supremacy in 2025 https://t.co/se00gR9Ct4 pic.twitter.com/pey6nxKHdf— T Leigh Kirk (@LeighKirk82) June 11, 2025
Absolutely incredible footage. Two "protestors" can't stop laughing about stopping a mom from going to work. Working mom is not amused. https://t.co/ROmpkDesNX pic.twitter.com/bUO6uJJGFS— Just Curious (@shelley_curious) June 11, 2025
They practically laughed in her face.
So glad I don’t live in a major city anymore… https://t.co/KUAGInWhir— mike_echo (@mj_echo6) June 11, 2025
This couple personifies the average Democrat in 2025. https://t.co/KwRUJ1bhly— ♟️ (@DOPEITSLUC) June 11, 2025
You can practically see the soy radiating from that dude in the green shirt. https://t.co/XPp5RNnhqP— 𝕮𝖆𝖕𝖙𝖓_𝕮𝖗𝖚𝖓𝖈𝖍 🇺🇸 (@bass_gsus) June 11, 2025
His parents should be ashamed.
So self righteous, not a great way to get people to be sympathetic to “your cause.” https://t.co/Qp03RgF69b— Nik Athans (@NEdraftNik) June 11, 2025
Leftists don't care if they cost the working poor their jobs. https://t.co/k7XuWDTGoz pic.twitter.com/4M9HW7wWZ1— Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) June 11, 2025
They not only don't care, they will actively mock them.
If you wanna see what actual racism looks like, it’s this— Daniel (@danielgothits) June 11, 2025
Nobody is more racist and condescending than white liberals https://t.co/Dagq2e502D
They should be deported based solely on how they look. pic.twitter.com/QM3t8xNx8R— Sour Patch Lyds (@sourpatchlyds) June 11, 2025
Fair enough.
It's not election season anymore, so the left doesn't care about black Americans. They're trying to keep their illegal voters from being deported right now. They'll pretend to care again 2nd quarter of 2026.— Someone Important (@justimportant2) June 11, 2025
This is why people hate the Left. The Left prioritizes their Marxist agenda over the lives of regular American citizens.— Brayden Allen (@ballenvids) June 11, 2025
That about sums it up.
