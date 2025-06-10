White Leftists Block Traffic, Shamelessly Mock Struggling Young Mom Begging to Get to Work (WATCH)

The last time Leftists burned down American cities in 2020, it was under the guise of protecting Black Lives. Apparently, that is all out the window now as the new hotness is immigration and Free Palestine. Today, 2 lily white Progressive jerks blocked a young mother trying to get to work to support her child and basically laughed in her face.

Advertisement

NYC- A woman exits her vehicle to beg protesters to move out of the road so she can go to work to provide for her child.



Two protestors stopping traffic then tell her that “immigrants” are having their children stolen from them everyday and that they’re more important… pic.twitter.com/aUPzSMwDjF — FRONTLINES (@FrontlinesTPUSA) June 10, 2025

If there is an award for two most punchable faces, those two have to be in the lead.

When you realize the average liberal white man is retarded https://t.co/xTsRnffKWW pic.twitter.com/XwrSgPWtpd — Sam (@CalllSam) June 11, 2025

Let's be honest. Even the above average liberal white men are.

Man bun mocking this woman for wanting to go to work. Talk about privilege. https://t.co/wD63Q2Cfa9 — Anne (@docboogie) June 11, 2025

He's definitely giving nepo baby who has never had to have a job.

I can see a Red Wave coming in 2026. https://t.co/H6Vas8IsmJ — The Rapier (@The__Rapier) June 11, 2025

The face of white supremacy in 2025 https://t.co/se00gR9Ct4 pic.twitter.com/pey6nxKHdf — T Leigh Kirk (@LeighKirk82) June 11, 2025

Absolutely incredible footage. Two "protestors" can't stop laughing about stopping a mom from going to work. Working mom is not amused. https://t.co/ROmpkDesNX pic.twitter.com/bUO6uJJGFS — Just Curious (@shelley_curious) June 11, 2025

They practically laughed in her face.

So glad I don’t live in a major city anymore… https://t.co/KUAGInWhir — mike_echo (@mj_echo6) June 11, 2025

This couple personifies the average Democrat in 2025. https://t.co/KwRUJ1bhly — ♟️ (@DOPEITSLUC) June 11, 2025

You can practically see the soy radiating from that dude in the green shirt. https://t.co/XPp5RNnhqP — 𝕮𝖆𝖕𝖙𝖓_𝕮𝖗𝖚𝖓𝖈𝖍 🇺🇸 (@bass_gsus) June 11, 2025

His parents should be ashamed.

So self righteous, not a great way to get people to be sympathetic to “your cause.” https://t.co/Qp03RgF69b — Nik Athans (@NEdraftNik) June 11, 2025

Leftists don't care if they cost the working poor their jobs. https://t.co/k7XuWDTGoz pic.twitter.com/4M9HW7wWZ1 — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) June 11, 2025

They not only don't care, they will actively mock them.

If you wanna see what actual racism looks like, it’s this



Nobody is more racist and condescending than white liberals https://t.co/Dagq2e502D — Daniel (@danielgothits) June 11, 2025

Advertisement

They should be deported based solely on how they look. pic.twitter.com/QM3t8xNx8R — Sour Patch Lyds (@sourpatchlyds) June 11, 2025

Fair enough.

It's not election season anymore, so the left doesn't care about black Americans. They're trying to keep their illegal voters from being deported right now. They'll pretend to care again 2nd quarter of 2026. — Someone Important (@justimportant2) June 11, 2025

This is why people hate the Left. The Left prioritizes their Marxist agenda over the lives of regular American citizens. — Brayden Allen (@ballenvids) June 11, 2025

That about sums it up.