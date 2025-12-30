YouTuber's CREEPY Post About Filming 'Conservative Daycare Centers' to Dunk on Nick Shirley Goes SO Wrong

Tim Walz's Horrible, Terrible, No GOOD, Week Gets Worse When DAMNING 2018 Somali-Fraud...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 7:50 AM on December 30, 2025
Twitter

Full disclosure: We had never heard of Andrew Mercado until his post appeared on our timeline. Fuller disclosure: We initially thought he was another annoying Lefty, but realized as we started writing this that he was not. However, his post is so ridiculous and has gone somewhat viral for all the wrong reasons, so we just had to write about it.

Mercado seems to think the Somali daycares that appear to be robbing the American taxpayer blind need to be AVENGED, so he's going to storm conservative-backed daycare centers in Minnesota and demand to see the children.

We're not entirely sure there are any conservative-backed daycare centers out there, just like the Somali daycare centers are not necessarily progressive-backed.

Fraud is fraud, which he doesn't quite seem to get, even though he claims he wants to uncover all of it.

Not to mention, this comes across as creepy, you know?

Post continues:

... centers without permission and cameras filming have said it’s ok. For journalism. For Charlie.

Aww, look at that nasty dig at a conservative who was assassinated for his ideas. 

Classy, bro.

More Minnesota Malfeasance: Amy Klobuchar Faces Federal Lawsuit Over 'Smurfing' Campaign Financing Fraud
Grateful Calvin
Heh.

True.

Just sayin'.

So, not only did he miss the point entirely that conservatives actually want ALL of the fraud found and would welcome an investigation if there were such a thing as a conservative-backed daycare, but he also worded his post REALLY poorly because he was trying to make Nick Shirley look like a creeper for uncovering the fraud in the first place.

Talk about a fail.

