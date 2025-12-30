YouTuber's CREEPY Post About Filming 'Conservative Daycare Centers' to Dunk on Nick Shirley Goes SO Wrong

Full disclosure: We had never heard of Andrew Mercado until his post appeared on our timeline. Fuller disclosure: We initially thought he was another annoying Lefty, but realized as we started writing this that he was not. However, his post is so ridiculous and has gone somewhat viral for all the wrong reasons, so we just had to write about it.

Mercado seems to think the Somali daycares that appear to be robbing the American taxpayer blind need to be AVENGED, so he's going to storm conservative-backed daycare centers in Minnesota and demand to see the children.

We're not entirely sure there are any conservative-backed daycare centers out there, just like the Somali daycare centers are not necessarily progressive-backed.

Fraud is fraud, which he doesn't quite seem to get, even though he claims he wants to uncover all of it.

Not to mention, this comes across as creepy, you know?

I’m going to bring a camera team with me into conservative-backed daycare centers in Minnesota and demand to see their children. I want to uncover ALL of the fraud in our state from daycare and childcare centers. The reaction from MAGA on multiple grown men going into childcare… — Andrew Mercado (@Guru_Merc) December 28, 2025

Post continues:

... centers without permission and cameras filming have said it’s ok. For journalism. For Charlie.

Aww, look at that nasty dig at a conservative who was assassinated for his ideas.

Classy, bro.

Someone check this guy's browser history — someguy (@Yoyoyoyoy42) December 28, 2025

Go for it. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) December 29, 2025

Heh.

At least there will be kids there. — ฿₳₮₮ⱠɆ ฿ɎⱤĐ (@BattleByrd) December 29, 2025

Please do it.



First, there will be a reception area where they will not allow you to see the children.



Second, if you can uncover more fraud, that would be fantastic. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) December 30, 2025

True.

You’re weird. — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) December 29, 2025

There is no such thing as a conservative backed day care dumbass. — Phineas J Whoopee, Lineman extraordinaire ( Ret. ) (@j_whoopee) December 30, 2025

Just sayin'.

Are you going to mail flyers to all daycare centers requesting their politics before you barge in? Otherwise how would you know? Also, you would be surprised at the republican voters who want it all cleaned up regardless of party. That’s what makes them better people than you. — Shane Evens 🇺🇸 (@BamaTorch1992) December 29, 2025

Do you mean stay-at-home moms? Because I’m having a tough time decoding what “conservative-backed daycare” might be. — Hammerjack (@Hammerjack90) December 29, 2025

So, not only did he miss the point entirely that conservatives actually want ALL of the fraud found and would welcome an investigation if there were such a thing as a conservative-backed daycare, but he also worded his post REALLY poorly because he was trying to make Nick Shirley look like a creeper for uncovering the fraud in the first place.

Talk about a fail.

