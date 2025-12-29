Did WA Just Tell MN to Hold Its Beer? X User Searches for Somali Childcare Centers in Washington and WOW

As we've been watching the fraud come to light in Minnesota with Somali childcare centers, we can't help but wonder if this is happening in other states. Scratch that, in other blue states.

And it sounds like it very well may be, especially in Washington, where Kristen Mag took it upon herself to do some digging; what she found is eye-opening in the worst way.

There are 539 childcare centers in Washington state that list Somali as the primary language. Most don’t even give a street address.



I don’t know how many of these are submitting fraudulent claims for state grants and subsidies, but I have a strong hunch the number is not zero. pic.twitter.com/FoUQiFNqM6 — Kristen Mag (@kristenmag) December 28, 2025

Somali is the primary language.

No street address.

Wow.

She continues:

The same search tool shows a total of 5046 childcare centers in WA state.



So over 10% of childcare centers in the state list Somali as the primary language. And most are concentrated in the Seattle/Tacoma/Western WA region.



Seems high. I’d say it’s fair to be skeptical. — Kristen Mag (@kristenmag) December 28, 2025

Most are concentrated in the blue cities? SAY IT AIN'T SO.

…and I’m only scrolling through the A’s in my video 😳 — Kristen Mag (@kristenmag) December 28, 2025

This is only the A's.

Wow. Again.

Some of them are apparently open 24/7.

That number seems high. pic.twitter.com/CUbVCQa7A8 — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) December 28, 2025

WTF?!

Wonder if Nick Shirley should make plans to travel to Seattle, WA, in the near future?

We imagine he'd get to the bottom of this ...

