Did WA Just Tell MN to Hold Its Beer? X User Searches for Somali Childcare Centers in Washington and WOW

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:20 PM on December 29, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

As we've been watching the fraud come to light in Minnesota with Somali childcare centers, we can't help but wonder if this is happening in other states. Scratch that, in other blue states.

And it sounds like it very well may be, especially in Washington, where Kristen Mag took it upon herself to do some digging; what she found is eye-opening in the worst way.

Somali is the primary language.

No street address.

Wow.

She continues:

Most are concentrated in the blue cities? SAY IT AIN'T SO.

This is only the A's.

Wow. Again.

WTF?!

Wonder if Nick Shirley should make plans to travel to Seattle, WA, in the near future? 

We imagine he'd get to the bottom of this ... 

