OOPS! MN State Official Claims Quality 'Learing' Center Closed Down Last Week, There's...
Tim Walz's Horrible, Terrible, No GOOD, Week Gets Worse When DAMNING 2018 Somali-Fraud...
More Minnesota Malfeasance: Amy Klobuchar Faces Federal Lawsuit Over 'Smurfing' Campaign F...
YouTuber's CREEPY Post About Filming 'Conservative Daycare Centers' to Dunk on Nick Shirle...
Scott Jennings: Americans Need to See Someone in Power Imprisoned for Massive Blue...
Fraud Flashback: Tim Walz Said Refugees Were the Economic and Cultural Future of...
LA Mayor Karen Bass Says She’s ‘Sad’ Hispanic American Border Patrol Agents Are...
Five Years Later, Pelosi Says Speech Rip Was Impulse – Sure, Jan... Er,...
WaPo Gives Sob Story of Boy Who Won the Girls’ 400 Meter Twice
VIP
'Somali-Americans Are Human' Reminder Backfires Big Time As X Points Out Nazis and...
Covenant School Shooter's Mom Says She Bought Guns With Her Federal Student Aid...
Minnesota Announces 'Quality Learing Center' Featured in Video Has Been Closed Down
Boo-Hoo at CBS: Journos Throw Tantrum Over Editor Actually Editing: Demand 'Independence'...
Scott Jennings Points to the Latest Proof Trump's REALLY Failing at Living Up...

QUIET Piggy! Jessica Tarlov Posts Dumbest Take YET In Paranoid Rant About Nick Shirley and Somali Fraud

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:25 AM on December 30, 2025
AP Photo/George Walker IV

Jessica Tarlov seems to think someone has put Nick Shirley up to exposing Somali fraud in Minnesota, claiming there is no way 'this kid' just happened to walk around and uncover $100 worth of fraud on his own.

Advertisement

Yeah, it's a total plot and no single individual American would ever pick up a camera/cellphone and record things they find disconcerting, like millions (maybe billions) in fraud.

Someone should tell Tarlove that just because the mainstream media is lazy and ignores stories they find inconvenient, that doesn't mean indie journalists like Shirley won't do the work for them.

Watch this:

BLAH BLAH BLAH BLAH BLAH

Really, with this broad, Fox News?

One must wonder if Tarlov even bothered to watch.

And she'd know that if she'd actually seen the videos.

They should all be embarrassed that it was allowed to go on for this long.

Recommended

OOPS! MN State Official Claims Quality 'Learing' Center Closed Down Last Week, There's Just 1 BIG Problem
Sam J.
Advertisement

Like so many others in the mainstream media. 

Lame.

============================================================

Related:

Tim Walz's Horrible, Terrible, No GOOD, Week Gets Worse When DAMNING 2018 Somali-Fraud Video Goes Viral

YouTuber's CREEPY Post About Filming 'Conservative Daycare Centers' to Dunk on Nick Shirley Goes SO Wrong

Did WA Tell MN to Hold Its Beer? X User Searches for Somali Childcare Centers in Washington and WOW

Un-EFFING-Believable: Drew Holden's LENGTHY Thread of Media Actively HIDING MN Somali Fraud a MUST-Read

66,000% Increase! Eye-Opening Post Gives Glimpse Into Ilhan Omar's 'Questionable' Finances and HOOBOY

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your VIP membership!

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP JESSICA TARLOV MASS SHOOTING PRO-LIFE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

OOPS! MN State Official Claims Quality 'Learing' Center Closed Down Last Week, There's Just 1 BIG Problem
Sam J.
More Minnesota Malfeasance: Amy Klobuchar Faces Federal Lawsuit Over 'Smurfing' Campaign Financing Fraud
Grateful Calvin
YouTuber's CREEPY Post About Filming 'Conservative Daycare Centers' to Dunk on Nick Shirley Goes SO Wrong
Sam J.
Scott Jennings: Americans Need to See Someone in Power Imprisoned for Massive Blue State Fraud
Warren Squire
Tim Walz's Horrible, Terrible, No GOOD, Week Gets Worse When DAMNING 2018 Somali-Fraud Video Goes Viral
Sam J.
WaPo Gives Sob Story of Boy Who Won the Girls’ 400 Meter Twice
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

OOPS! MN State Official Claims Quality 'Learing' Center Closed Down Last Week, There's Just 1 BIG Problem Sam J.
Advertisement