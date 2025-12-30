QUIET Piggy! Jessica Tarlov Posts Dumbest Take YET In Paranoid Rant About Nick Shirley and Somali Fraud

Jessica Tarlov seems to think someone has put Nick Shirley up to exposing Somali fraud in Minnesota, claiming there is no way 'this kid' just happened to walk around and uncover $100 worth of fraud on his own.

Yeah, it's a total plot and no single individual American would ever pick up a camera/cellphone and record things they find disconcerting, like millions (maybe billions) in fraud.

Someone should tell Tarlove that just because the mainstream media is lazy and ignores stories they find inconvenient, that doesn't mean indie journalists like Shirley won't do the work for them.

Watch this:

Jessica Tarlov on @nickshirleyy:



"There's no way that this kid walking around uncovered $100 million worth of fraud on his own." pic.twitter.com/qAu1rrgTfP — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 29, 2025

BLAH BLAH BLAH BLAH BLAH

Really, with this broad, Fox News?

@JessicaTarlov He didn’t claim to. He continually gave acknowledgment to his team and his partner David. — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) December 29, 2025

One must wonder if Tarlov even bothered to watch.

he had a retired boomer helping him — 𝕃𝕒𝕟𝕒𝔻𝕖𝕝𝕂 (@CallMeK1123) December 29, 2025

And she'd know that if she'd actually seen the videos.

So @JessicaTarlov is more upset that the fraud was exposed and how it was exposed rather than the fact there was massive fraud wasting tax payer dollars. Please @FoxNews @TheFive this woman is unfit for media - she is part of the problem and complicit in the cover up — Seriously Dog (@SrslyDog) December 29, 2025

They should all be embarrassed that it was allowed to go on for this long.

He did, and he did it quite easily because "journalists" have become cheerleaders for one political party over another, and have long since quit practicing journalism. — Forrest Ross (@FR804) December 29, 2025

They just can't afford to admit that it is so widespread and blatant that only someone trying not to see it wouldn't have noticed. Nick made it look so easy, and that means the people who should have noticed it...avoided it. That's complicity, and that's bad optics. — Mutant Dwarf (@Charles61592281) December 30, 2025

She doesn't understand journalism because all she does is spewing propaganda from the Left. — Jamie (@Twinyogamom) December 29, 2025

Like so many others in the mainstream media.

Lame.

