In the Past 48 Hours NPR and PBS Reps Have LAUGHABLY Claimed Their Outlets Are ‘Straight Down the Line’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:40 AM on May 05, 2025
AP Photo/Armando Franca

Even in the face of reality, propagandists for NPR and PBS cannot stop blatantly lying to the public. Over the weekend, both Katherine Maher of NPR and David Brooks of PBS laughably claimed their outlets are… wait for it… ‘straight down the line.’ A lie so absurd that we can’t help but laugh out loud, that anyone would seriously utter it. But here we are.

Have a look. (WATCH)

‘We polled our staff, made up entirely of leftist Democrats, and they say there is no bias!’

One poster says it's all about what ‘straight down the line’ means. Context is important.

They toe the Democrat Party line.

Commenters say NPR and PBS do not exist to provide different perspectives but to reinforce a particular one. You can guess which one that is.

Posters say PBS and NPR’s 2024 presidential coverage told them exactly which side of the political fence the two networks obviously stand on.

Any objective person can turn on NPR or PBS and see that both tilt far left. Anyone who says otherwise is lying. There’s no debate.

