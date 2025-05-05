In the Past 48 Hours NPR and PBS Reps Have LAUGHABLY Claimed Their Outlets Are ‘Straight Down the Line’

Even in the face of reality, propagandists for NPR and PBS cannot stop blatantly lying to the public. Over the weekend, both Katherine Maher of NPR and David Brooks of PBS laughably claimed their outlets are… wait for it… ‘straight down the line.’ A lie so absurd that we can’t help but laugh out loud, that anyone would seriously utter it. But here we are.

🚨In the past 48 hours, NPR’s Katherine Maher and PBS’ David Brooks have both claimed their respective organizations report



“Straight down the line."



Repeating this absurd lie is a prime example of why these entities are propaganda outlets and deserve zero taxpayer dollars. pic.twitter.com/TZGgL27k5c — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 4, 2025

Self-awareness: If they had any, they wouldn't be lefties. — Stan Brown (@Stanonstuff) May 4, 2025

They are outing themselves while trying to defend their bias. You can't make it up. — Wit Cephandrius (@Dndbreakfast) May 4, 2025

‘We polled our staff, made up entirely of leftist Democrats, and they say there is no bias!’

One poster says it's all about what ‘straight down the line’ means. Context is important.

Straight down the line. They aren’t lying. They just report straight down the Democrat talking points. They hit every memo flawlessly! — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) May 4, 2025

The line just happens to be the democrats party line,every time — MattersThatFact (@MattersThatFact) May 4, 2025

True. That’s the straight

line they walk — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 4, 2025

They toe the Democrat Party line.

Commenters say NPR and PBS do not exist to provide different perspectives but to reinforce a particular one. You can guess which one that is.

NPR’s real role is to reinforce the stream of propaganda for a few objectives. An echo chamber to reinforce beliefs, propel misinformation misdirection away from leftist violence and/or crime, and fortify elites belief that they are the only ones smart enough to know the truth. — WG (@wagoldenusa) May 4, 2025

The only people who believe that NPR & PBS report ‘straight down the line’ are far left extremists that live in delusional bubbles. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) May 5, 2025

Posters say PBS and NPR’s 2024 presidential coverage told them exactly which side of the political fence the two networks obviously stand on.

After the election I watched all of the major networks’ Election Night coverage (along with several Lefty podcasts).



NPR’s coverage was to the left of MSNBC and CNN. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) May 4, 2025

Anyone who watched PBS coverage that night and came away thinking that was objective reporting is either a liar or a fool. There is no third option — J (@lovell_jerry) May 5, 2025

Any objective person can turn on NPR or PBS and see that both tilt far left. Anyone who says otherwise is lying. There’s no debate.