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Talarico's Mystery Vegan Gal Pal: Ex-Chief of Staff, Gay Bar Dancer, and the Most Convenient Reveal Ever

justmindy
justmindy | 8:30 PM on May 29, 2026
Twitchy

James Talarico's girlfriend has been revealed. Yes, she apparently exists and is very real. You can find her at a gay bar dancing in her free time. Those are her words.

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He’s no Tofu Talarico — but he’s got a tofu-loving girlfriend.

Texas Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico’s mysterious beau is a vegan political lobbyist who previously worked as his chief of staff, The Post has learned.

Brianna Menard, 30, describes herself as a “committed vegan,” yoga buff and cat mom who likes “dancing the night away” at local gay bar Cheer Up Charlies in Austin, according her bio at a local food coop, where she serves on the board. 

“James is not and never has been a vegan, much to his girlfriend’s chagrin. As the saying goes, true love conquers all,” said Talarico spokesman JT Ennis in a statement Friday.


Despite Menard’s dietary preferences, Talarico — a state lawmaker who dominated the Lone Star State’s Senate Democratic primary in March — has dismissed rumors of his own vegan-ness as “fighting words” after his Republican rival, former Texas attorney general Ken Paxton, accused him of being meat-free.

It's so convenient this lovely Latina woman who is a vegan but is adamant her loving boyfriend James has NEVER been a vegan just emerged out of thin air.

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Allegedly.

It's great for couples to have common interests. Allegedly.

Maybe that's his pet name for her.

It feels like they aren't even trying. 

That's not saying much. 

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Just like a good Pastor's possible wife candidate.

Oh, the jokes write themselves.

Color us dubious.

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