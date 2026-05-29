Talarico's Mystery Vegan Gal Pal: Ex-Chief of Staff, Gay Bar Dancer, and the Most Convenient Reveal Ever

James Talarico's girlfriend has been revealed. Yes, she apparently exists and is very real. You can find her at a gay bar dancing in her free time. Those are her words.

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Dem. Senate candidate James Talarico's mysterious girlfriend revealed - and she's vegan https://t.co/O5LPDKuQDD pic.twitter.com/uB290S1kAd — New York Post (@nypost) May 29, 2026

He’s no Tofu Talarico — but he’s got a tofu-loving girlfriend. Texas Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico’s mysterious beau is a vegan political lobbyist who previously worked as his chief of staff, The Post has learned. Brianna Menard, 30, describes herself as a “committed vegan,” yoga buff and cat mom who likes “dancing the night away” at local gay bar Cheer Up Charlies in Austin, according her bio at a local food coop, where she serves on the board. “James is not and never has been a vegan, much to his girlfriend’s chagrin. As the saying goes, true love conquers all,” said Talarico spokesman JT Ennis in a statement Friday.

Despite Menard’s dietary preferences, Talarico — a state lawmaker who dominated the Lone Star State’s Senate Democratic primary in March — has dismissed rumors of his own vegan-ness as “fighting words” after his Republican rival, former Texas attorney general Ken Paxton, accused him of being meat-free.

It's so convenient this lovely Latina woman who is a vegan but is adamant her loving boyfriend James has NEVER been a vegan just emerged out of thin air.

How much is the DNC paying her — Stephen Lloyd (@apparentlysteve) May 29, 2026

Allegedly.

"Brianna Menard, 30, describes herself as a “committed vegan,” ..........who likes “dancing the night away” at local gay bar."



They have a lot in common. He also likes gay bars. — TT Key (@The_Okay_Corral) May 29, 2026

It's great for couples to have common interests. Allegedly.

Oh look they’re both actors 🥰 — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) May 29, 2026

That's his neighbour with a uterus pic.twitter.com/xRSXHuZjsJ — Lena (@Lena178159) May 29, 2026

Maybe that's his pet name for her.

"yoga buff and cat mom who likes “dancing the night away” at local gay bar Cheer Up Charlies in Austin"



Ya me thinks this is where she was pitched to be Jame's "wife". How much do you think she is making? — Brian Klein (@BrianMikeKlein) May 29, 2026

It feels like they aren't even trying.

She also could beat him in a fight https://t.co/vStQTKDiYB — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) May 29, 2026

That's not saying much.

James Talarico’s girlfriend likes dancing at gay bars… https://t.co/jPYY70zb4a pic.twitter.com/CBMdthVqaE — Prison Mitch (@Prisonmitch) May 29, 2026

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God has six genders and my girlfriend believes in pagan deity’s… https://t.co/i2ZjDsIGVR pic.twitter.com/kcQJM7oleg — Drew (@tallRevere) May 29, 2026

Just like a good Pastor's possible wife candidate.

This is NOT James Talarico’s girlfriend. It’s his live-in neighbor with a uterus (allegedly). https://t.co/4QnxFe22zr — Caroline Wren (@CarolineWren) May 29, 2026

i’m too overwhelmed with my joke options here. https://t.co/q0Iaq4w5mE — Ami (@Ami_Marisol) May 29, 2026

Oh, the jokes write themselves.

"who likes dancing the night away at a local gay bar.." lmfao They are shopping buddies at best. 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/Z1vf9zhxeZ — Jackie (@jackie1321_67) May 29, 2026

Color us dubious.