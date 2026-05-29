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Daily Beast Hits Rock Bottom: Smears Sec. Duffy's Newborn Grandchild in Deranged TDS Meltdown

justmindy
justmindy | 9:30 PM on May 29, 2026
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The Daily Beast is a nasty rag and they proved that once again today.

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Secretary Duffy's daughter had her first child this week. A beautiful and healthy little girl and surely a blessing to the entire family. The Daily Beast couldn't even be gracious for one story. This is a headline about a baby.

The author is a very sick person and the outlet for which she works is gross.

It should be shocking. There is no reason for a 'news' outlet to behave this way over the birth of a child

It's not even close.

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The whole family are kind and admirable people. This headline was uncalled for.

What a concept. 

One would be right.

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The proud Grandmother weighs in. 

They appear to have been raised by wolves. 

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Tags:

DONALD TRUMP FAKE NEWS FOX NEWS MEDIA BIAS SEAN DUFFY TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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