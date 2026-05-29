Daily Beast Hits Rock Bottom: Smears Sec. Duffy's Newborn Grandchild in Deranged TDS Meltdown

The Daily Beast is a nasty rag and they proved that once again today.

Terminal case of Trump Derangement Syndrome over at @thedailybeast today… Anyways, here’s Rosita and I this afternoon 🌸☀️ pic.twitter.com/OkHFnYBICX — Evita Duffy-Alfonso (@evitaduffy_1) May 29, 2026

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Secretary Duffy's daughter had her first child this week. A beautiful and healthy little girl and surely a blessing to the entire family. The Daily Beast couldn't even be gracious for one story. This is a headline about a baby.

Annabella Rosciglione is a very sick person.

The Daily Beast sucks.

You don’t dislike these “journalists” enough. https://t.co/5eRW4sqRjv — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) May 29, 2026

The author is a very sick person and the outlet for which she works is gross.

Exactly Evita !! Pure case of TDS and a splash of demonic possession.

You and baby Rosita are beautiful.

God bless you both.,,, https://t.co/uyFE2gljlO — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) May 29, 2026

This is honestly kind of shocking https://t.co/2H5kdgPqiM — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) May 29, 2026

It should be shocking. There is no reason for a 'news' outlet to behave this way over the birth of a child.

It’s the worst outlet on the internet, and it’s not close. https://t.co/Q9WxOdoDRO — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) May 29, 2026

It's not even close.

It's hard to think of anyone in politics who's less of a "goon" than @SecDuffy.



I've known Sean at least a decade.



Decent, honest, & gracious are words his DEMOCRATIC colleagues in Congress used to describe him.



He's also the perfect person to lead @USDOT at the dawn of AI. https://t.co/xRim9ZX0Ss — Joel Mowbray (@joelmowbray) May 29, 2026

The whole family are kind and admirable people. This headline was uncalled for.

So the media is running hit pieces on newborn babies now ig 🫠@evitaduffy_1, congratulations on your beautiful baby girl! https://t.co/CUxerY4o15 — Isabel Brown (@theisabelb) May 30, 2026

You don't hate the media enough. This is a disgusting headline about a new mother and her newborn baby. https://t.co/KZ9c7fTKbp — The Constitutional Conservative (@TheCCShowcast) May 29, 2026

Disgusting. Whenever someone has a baby, you should congratulate them or say nothing at all. https://t.co/QvlecErwJ1 — Κασσάνδρα 🇻🇦🇨🇦🇺🇸🇮🇷🇺🇦 (@CassyIsCatholic) May 29, 2026

What a concept.

One may be tempted to believe that @annarosciglione is a complete scumbag! https://t.co/6H7l0gFjM7 — Billy Gribbin (@BillyGribbin) May 30, 2026

One would be right.

You don’t hate the media enough. What a disgusting rag. @thedailybeast https://t.co/8lweSnmuyO — Libby (@LibbyWorking) May 29, 2026

The birth of beautiful 🩷 Rosita overpowers the empty, evil darkness of the @thedailybeast exponentially… and eternally.

Congratulations Evita! God bless your family. 🙏🏼 https://t.co/PsPLFbra4k — Laura 🅱️ellamie (@Bellagal7) May 29, 2026

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Haters gonna hate, Evita.

They can’t rain in my parade. Rosita is perfect. And you are a beautiful mama! — Rachel Campos-Duffy (@RCamposDuffy) May 29, 2026

The proud Grandmother weighs in.

Congratulations! “Journalists” are not worthy! — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) May 29, 2026

There’s probably only 5 kids between all the writers at the Daily Beast. They have no clue about the love of family! — Elisabeth (@grizzlymamabear) May 30, 2026

They appear to have been raised by wolves.

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