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From Gifts and Games to Pure Evil: The Vile Leftist Comments on Karoline Leavitt's Baby Shower

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on March 27, 2026
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

Baby showers are one of the lovely parts of life. Gathering with friends and family, bringing gifts to celebrate a new bundle of joy, beautiful decoration, yummy food and fun games for some laughs. What could be better? 

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Leave it to the Left to leave the most vulgar, disgusting comments imaginable. Who thinks this stuff?

It absolutely is.

These people are sick puppies.

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She is a new mother with another baby on the way. This is despicable treatment. 

They need all the prayers they can get. 

They don't see conservatives as actual people.

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How hard is it for these people to scroll if they don't like something? No, no they can't do that. They have to leave trash all over. 

They absolutely need to touch grass and consider some humanity. 

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Tags:

CONSERVATISM DEMOCRAT PARTY KAROLINE LEAVITT MENTAL HEALTH

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