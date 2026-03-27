From Gifts and Games to Pure Evil: The Vile Leftist Comments on Karoline Leavitt's Baby Shower

Baby showers are one of the lovely parts of life. Gathering with friends and family, bringing gifts to celebrate a new bundle of joy, beautiful decoration, yummy food and fun games for some laughs. What could be better?

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Here are some of the comments left on Karoline Leavitt’s baby shower photos.



Absolutely disgusting and evil.



This is who the left is. pic.twitter.com/4bQnZ45QUg — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) March 26, 2026

Leave it to the Left to leave the most vulgar, disgusting comments imaginable. Who thinks this stuff?

This is the same hatred we witnessed when Charlie was killed, and it’s demonic. https://t.co/5mq3oWYve6 — Jackie Chea ⚖️ (@Fair_and_Biased) March 26, 2026

It absolutely is.

Honestly, I can't even tell the difference between leftists and the grifters!



They both are completely unhinged. https://t.co/7naLxnV1dC — Kate (@kate_p45) March 26, 2026

The left is evil https://t.co/VCS6YW5tq4 — Amber Apinions (@fvckerysprinkle) March 26, 2026

This is the Domestic enemy we are dealing with and are failing to crush https://t.co/0lq8PM4oxZ — Steve Ferguson (@lsferguson) March 26, 2026

These people are sick puppies.

Here’s another glimpse of the party of love and kindness 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/FqenGFmI8F — Bikini Beast (@BikiniBeast) March 26, 2026

The left are soulless. https://t.co/Jw1Fn9yGtf — My moms caregiver (@mymomcare) March 27, 2026

Liberals like this are the vile enemy within our borders. Karoline Leavitt doesn’t deserve this kind of crap. Seriously… 🙄 https://t.co/RncGfgK01t — Uncle Jack (@JackDentsTweets) March 26, 2026

She is a new mother with another baby on the way. This is despicable treatment.

Anyone still admitting they support Democrats are SICK! No more…. They are vile, evil people….truly the DEVIL rearing his ugly head! https://t.co/9GkGj8gNG8 — Paula (@pywhorse) March 27, 2026

This is actual mental illness on display and demonic. https://t.co/uF26egUAvO — MrsLibertyBelle (@MrsLibertyBell1) March 26, 2026

The radical LEFT is the most hateful people in America, and in the world! Pray for them! 🙏🏼 https://t.co/dMLrBxCuDw — Oscar J Zavala (@oscarjzavala_) March 27, 2026

They need all the prayers they can get.

Acceptable for liberals as long as your conservative. Sad and disgusting https://t.co/PFxuORhGJr — 🇺🇸*SamAGA (@KnottsSam) March 27, 2026

They don't see conservatives as actual people.

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This is vile and disgusting behavior and it shows how badly you were raised. If you don’t have anything nice to say…. say nothing at all. Karma is coming https://t.co/J5K5wV2nJC — love light (@lightloveyeshua) March 27, 2026

How hard is it for these people to scroll if they don't like something? No, no they can't do that. They have to leave trash all over.

Leftists are a vile group. https://t.co/3fRSlAB0E7 — Kat (@Tupelobee) March 27, 2026

Remember that they said.

"You go low. We go lower"

Disgusting 🫣 — Marlon East Of The Pecos (@Darksideleader2) March 26, 2026

😮 wow I have never even thought to say this to my worst enemy…. These people really need to seek help — Abigail.jackson3 (@Jackson32988) March 26, 2026

They absolutely need to touch grass and consider some humanity.

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