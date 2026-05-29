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Honeymoon Over: Democrats Turn on Their Own After Fetterman Podcast Appearance With Katie Miller

justmindy
justmindy | 10:30 PM on May 29, 2026
AP Photo/Steven Senne, File

John Fetterman appeared on Katie Miller's podcast and, oh boy, are the Lefties mad.

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The replies are hilarious. 

Is Fetterman really the SINGLE, WORST decision the Left has made recently? There was nominating Kamala, electing Joe Biden, electing Zohran Mamdani and the list goes on and on. 

There are far, far worse things than John Fetterman. In fact, Fetterman is the most normal thing the Democrats have done in the last few years. 

Flashback to 2022 when Filipkowski felt much differently about Fetterman.

Apparently, the honeymoon is over.

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Oh, that's not nice. 

Says the guy who won't put a picture of himself on the internet.

Fetterman won't act like a complete lunatic and blame everything wrong in the world on the 'The Joos' and they are losing their minds. 

Fetterman reliably votes with the Democrats most of the time. The only place where he breaks with them is Israel. That's all the Democrats care about. They are determined to ruin American's relationship with Israel.

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They're even begging the 'f-bomb' Dem Comms Director to call Fetterman a nasty name. Nice people.

Remember when his use of audio and visual aids was an accommodation for the disabled and it was ableist to question it?

Dems don't seem to care about that anymore. 

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DEMOCRAT PARTY ISRAEL JOE BIDEN JOHN FETTERMAN KAMALA HARRIS

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