Honeymoon Over: Democrats Turn on Their Own After Fetterman Podcast Appearance With Katie Miller

John Fetterman appeared on Katie Miller's podcast and, oh boy, are the Lefties mad.

Senator John Fetterman is the next guest on Katie Miller’s podcast. pic.twitter.com/WpXdQ0Infr — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 29, 2026

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The replies are hilarious.

The single worst decision the American left made in recent years - and I include myself here - was defending, promoting, believing in this guy.

The absolute worst. An absolute charlatan and liar and wannabe Republican.



Apologies to @ConorLambPA and @malcolmkenyatta. https://t.co/b7HohOrAfR — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) May 30, 2026

Is Fetterman really the SINGLE, WORST decision the Left has made recently? There was nominating Kamala, electing Joe Biden, electing Zohran Mamdani and the list goes on and on.

There are far, far worse things than John Fetterman. In fact, Fetterman is the most normal thing the Democrats have done in the last few years.

Cool, lots of time for him to trash the people who dragged his dumb *ss across the finish line in 2022. https://t.co/noc6FuZEJg — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 29, 2026

Flashback to 2022 when Filipkowski felt much differently about Fetterman.

Pretty sure when Steve Bannon calls you ‘satanic’ that means you are winning. pic.twitter.com/NHhGnNV32Y — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 17, 2022

Apparently, the honeymoon is over.

.@JohnFetterman One of my biggest political regrets is working so hard to get you elected. Call yourself whatever you want, but Democrat isn’t it. https://t.co/m7d4FtxdS8 — Human☮🇺🇸🇺🇦🇺🇸🌊 (@4HumanUnity) May 29, 2026

john fetterman is the definition of when you give an ugly guy a chance https://t.co/ssCx9q3u5v — yul (@juliabracadabra) May 30, 2026

Oh, that's not nice.

Raise your hand if “eww” https://t.co/9KKUAWiJfe — Sarah Larchmont (@SarahLarchmont) May 29, 2026

She just can't get enough of ugly dudes https://t.co/bMb7UFqFAM — Gerald Miguel 🌸 🌧️ 🐝 🌿 (@GeraldLeroy6) May 29, 2026

Says the guy who won't put a picture of himself on the internet.

Just a total and complete fraud of a human orc. https://t.co/7nbZfGwlgz — Chuds of Pittsburgh (@SensiblePGH) May 29, 2026

Fetterman won't act like a complete lunatic and blame everything wrong in the world on the 'The Joos' and they are losing their minds.

Democrats have so many options to primary him. It’s time to move on. https://t.co/BPNiZm62bT — OnlyKamala (@onlykamala) May 29, 2026

Fetterman reliably votes with the Democrats most of the time. The only place where he breaks with them is Israel. That's all the Democrats care about. They are determined to ruin American's relationship with Israel.

Gonna need @paulinaVEVO to call Fetterman what we know he is. We know Ken Martin doesn't have the balls to do it https://t.co/KCc9tnfO7E — MVP🇨🇦🇺🇦🇪🇺🇵🇸🇮🇷 (@FascismDefeat) May 30, 2026

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They're even begging the 'f-bomb' Dem Comms Director to call Fetterman a nasty name. Nice people.

he gets uglier by the day pic.twitter.com/LEnxXSnyHV — EJW (@TedWilcox7) May 30, 2026

Always has that phone in hand. I noticed on Bill Maher. Either someone is feeding him answers or he needs software to help him with cognition. Just watch him look down and to the right nearly every time — DeVermisMysteriis (@TonyColdWine) May 29, 2026

Remember when his use of audio and visual aids was an accommodation for the disabled and it was ableist to question it?

Dems don't seem to care about that anymore.

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