Monday Morning Meme Madness

It seems nearly impossible to believe, but it's already Monday again. Mondays are relentless!

It's okay. We've got this! We're going to drive this Monday right back into the pits of Hades from whence it came! Okay, maybe not, but we're going to have some good laughs just the same.

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Here are some of the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we found this week!

Well, it's Monday, so we're pretty much going to be doing that all day. 😂

Dude paid for a window seat and this is what he got.. pic.twitter.com/uSkssG11id — Crazy Clips (@crazyclips_) July 15, 2026

That's what happens when you fly on Monday.

Young Abraham Lincoln 🇺🇸 looks like he routinely bursts into Jerry Seinfeld’s apartment and takes his food and uses his television #POTUS 😂 pic.twitter.com/oDkYdsEuK3 — Presidential Wisdom (@PrezWisdom) July 15, 2026

LOL. Speaking of Seinfeld, we had to share one more George Costanza meme.

It's just so perfect! 😂

Sorry I laughed too hard at this pic.twitter.com/MnLUtf3nmT — Hazel Appleyard (@HazelAppleyard) July 15, 2026

Look, fellas, we can't really deny this one.

LOLOLOL! If you need some entertainment at work this Monday morning, you should try this.

Her facial expressions deserve an Oscar 😂😺😂😂 pic.twitter.com/8VamwUUOb5 — Canal JK (@JkCanal73361) July 15, 2026

We thought she was going to take the win there for a minute. 😂

The Buffalo Bills have just released their new logo for the upcoming 2026 season.



🤦🏻‍♂️ 🤣 🤣 🤣 pic.twitter.com/AxNosuMe0y — DK🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 (@1Nicdar) July 16, 2026

We weren't quite done with the buffalo (yes, 'bison') memes this week.

(What did the father buffalo say when he left his boy? 'Bye-son'. That was bad. We're almost sorry. Almost.)

Nice. 😂

We laughed.

(The man is recovering well from his injuries, by the way.)

I don’t know where this bus is going but I want to be on it. pic.twitter.com/L69AXHj8w1 — Kosher (@koshercockney) July 15, 2026

HAHA! Now that looks like fun!

'Probably more fun than anyone has ever had in the history of the world, frankly. That's what people are saying.' 😂

'That's 7 dog hours.' LOL.

We love how he pauses and then just goes for it. 😂

I prefer cotton anyways pic.twitter.com/jzHArlfF35 — Scarlett Rose (@scarlettzone) July 14, 2026

Get thee behind me, polyester blend!

'Most'. 💀💀💀

Me at the funeral pic.twitter.com/apzXs9fyOg — 𝓓𝖗. 𝓥𝖔𝕏 𝓞𝖈𝖚𝖑𝖎 ᴹᴰ 👁️‍🗨️ (@Vox_Oculi) July 16, 2026

We are among our people. 😂

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This sounds fun …

LOL.

'Dawn is tough on Greece.' Yowza! Yeah, we laughed.

Ah, we love the smell of dad jokes in the morning.

Now that's just mean! 😂

It's a joke, people! You can't actually do that, even if it is Monday!

Fact check: True.

Wow, that was sort of a dark dad joke. We like it!

elmo. please. do not read the book he tries to give you https://t.co/jFxk6qTgFu — raina douris (@RahRahRaina) July 19, 2026

Bwahaha!

Better bring your A-Game. pic.twitter.com/vHcvRA4i41 — SAVAGELY Average 🇺🇸 ✝ (@SavagelyAvg) July 15, 2026

Finally, it's about time for all that training to pay off! 😂

Since we've now delved into toilet humor, we might as well address one of the big 'events' of the week. Yes, we're talking about the explosive diarrhea. We're positively flush with jokes and memes.

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Taco Bell was the leading suspect from the beginning, but not everyone agreed …

Taco Bell manager confident Cyclospora came from farmers market down the street. pic.twitter.com/NYUZle5Rkx — U.S. Secretary of Common Sense (@ScottButtram) July 15, 2026

LOLOLOL!

How do I know if I have regular Taco Bell diarrhea or parasite Taco Bell diarrhea — greg (@greg16676935420) July 17, 2026

He raises an excellent point. We're guessing the major difference is the explosions.

Honestly, we're about to go risk it all for a Nachos Bel Grande.

HAHA!

The time of the healthy people is over. They are leaving these shores. Now is the age of the junk food eaters!

Me: I'm going to eat healthy



Lettuce: I'm going to give you explosive diarrhea



Oreos in the pantry: I would never do that to you — BuffaloRon (@BuffaloRon) July 14, 2026

LOLOLOL!

We're dying, friends! 😂😂😂

No more diapers!

Perfection.

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There's really only one way to wrap this one up, and that's with one of the funniest bathroom scenes of all time.

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This is even funnier now that Jeff Daniels tries to be a big Hollywood lib. Dude, you're only ever going to be Harry Dunne exploding on the pot to most of us.

Not even joking, if someone in this editor's family is in … uh … 'gastrointestinal distress', they say 'there's a Jeff Daniels coming'. 😂

Okay, we've wiped out all of the lettuce bomb posts. Let's finish this out!

Monday is the weekday equivalent of spoon washing.

That's all, folks! Now get out there and fight back against Monday like you're that stubborn knot in your gym shorts when you realize you've had some bad Taco Bell!

Until we meme again …

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