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Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 6:00 AM on July 20, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp

It seems nearly impossible to believe, but it's already Monday again. Mondays are relentless!

It's okay. We've got this! We're going to drive this Monday right back into the pits of Hades from whence it came! Okay, maybe not, but we're going to have some good laughs just the same.

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Here are some of the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we found this week!

Well, it's Monday, so we're pretty much going to be doing that all day. 😂

That's what happens when you fly on Monday.

LOL. Speaking of Seinfeld, we had to share one more George Costanza meme.

It's just so perfect! 😂

Look, fellas, we can't really deny this one.

LOLOLOL! If you need some entertainment at work this Monday morning, you should try this.

We thought she was going to take the win there for a minute. 😂

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We weren't quite done with the buffalo (yes, 'bison') memes this week.

(What did the father buffalo say when he left his boy? 'Bye-son'. That was bad. We're almost sorry. Almost.)

Nice. 😂

We laughed.

(The man is recovering well from his injuries, by the way.)

HAHA! Now that looks like fun!

'Probably more fun than anyone has ever had in the history of the world, frankly. That's what people are saying.' 😂

'That's 7 dog hours.' LOL.

We love how he pauses and then just goes for it. 😂

Get thee behind me, polyester blend!

'Most'. 💀💀💀

We are among our people. 😂

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This sounds fun …

LOL.

'Dawn is tough on Greece.' Yowza! Yeah, we laughed.

Ah, we love the smell of dad jokes in the morning.

Now that's just mean! 😂

It's a joke, people! You can't actually do that, even if it is Monday!

Fact check: True.

Wow, that was sort of a dark dad joke. We like it!

Bwahaha!

Finally, it's about time for all that training to pay off! 😂

Since we've now delved into toilet humor, we might as well address one of the big 'events' of the week. Yes, we're talking about the explosive diarrhea. We're positively flush with jokes and memes.

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Taco Bell was the leading suspect from the beginning, but not everyone agreed …

LOLOLOL!

He raises an excellent point. We're guessing the major difference is the explosions.

Honestly, we're about to go risk it all for a Nachos Bel Grande.

HAHA!

The time of the healthy people is over. They are leaving these shores. Now is the age of the junk food eaters!

LOLOLOL!

We're dying, friends! 😂😂😂

No more diapers!

Perfection.

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There's really only one way to wrap this one up, and that's with one of the funniest bathroom scenes of all time.

This is even funnier now that Jeff Daniels tries to be a big Hollywood lib. Dude, you're only ever going to be Harry Dunne exploding on the pot to most of us.

Not even joking, if someone in this editor's family is in … uh … 'gastrointestinal distress', they say 'there's a Jeff Daniels coming'. 😂

Okay, we've wiped out all of the lettuce bomb posts. Let's finish this out!

Monday is the weekday equivalent of spoon washing.

That's all, folks! Now get out there and fight back against Monday like you're that stubborn knot in your gym shorts when you realize you've had some bad Taco Bell!

Until we meme again …

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

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MONDAY MORNING MEME MADNESS

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