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Riddle of the Sphincter: Did Dem Chuck Schumer Pass Something in the Senate That’s Not Legislation?

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:15 PM on July 14, 2026
Bing AI

When politicians get together in the U.S. Senate, lots of hot air is expected. There's plenty of heated debate and rhetoric being shouted from both sides. But not both ends. That changed on Tuesday when Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer loudly let one rip while he was ripping President Donald Trump.

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Here’s Schumer venting on the Senate floor. (WATCH)

Talk about putting the ‘crack’ in cracking a smile.

Posters say Schumer was airing his displeasure with Trump. They say we shouldn’t trust his tales from the backside. 

If Eric Swalwell didn’t want it stolen, he should have put it out there. There’s no need to cause a big stink about it.

Don’t worry, Eric. No one can truly steal your thunder from down under. (WATCH)

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Imitation is the sincerest form of flatulence, or is it flattery?

Commenters wondered if Schumer may have eaten some of the infected produce that’s been on the news. It causes explosive diarrhea. Did we hear a prelude to disaster?

Cheese on raw hamburger meat is probably the culprit.

Posters say Schumer was making sense while making a sinister scent on the floor of the Senate.

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It’s the only thing he’s been able to push through the Senate since 2022.

Commenters have some closing thoughts and observations. Let'em rip!

Schumer is definitely living up to his reputation of being an old fart.

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Tags:

CHUCK SCHUMER DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP ERIC SWALWELL SENATE

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