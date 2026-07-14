Riddle of the Sphincter: Did Dem Chuck Schumer Pass Something in the Senate That’s Not Legislation?

When politicians get together in the U.S. Senate, lots of hot air is expected. There's plenty of heated debate and rhetoric being shouted from both sides. But not both ends. That changed on Tuesday when Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer loudly let one rip while he was ripping President Donald Trump.

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Here’s Schumer venting on the Senate floor. (WATCH)

CLEANUP ON AISLE SCHUMER: Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer appears to have farted while giving a speech on the Senate floor pic.twitter.com/vp8wlpyqu4 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) July 14, 2026

Now this is breaking news😁 — KarieB (@karenbutts5535) July 14, 2026

He even laughed at his own fart. — 1NF1D3L (@TX_1NF1D3L) July 14, 2026

Talk about putting the ‘crack’ in cracking a smile.

Posters say Schumer was airing his displeasure with Trump. They say we shouldn’t trust his tales from the backside.

Dude.... that's funny lol it's a faint bass but he definitely parted cheeks to squeak — MapleLeafMenace (@Zpb1985) July 14, 2026

This gives gaslighting new meaning. — Katy Grimes (@KATYSaccitizen) July 14, 2026

I always thought Schumer was a big gasbag; he just proved it! — Elizanna (@kaufman5518) July 14, 2026

''Hey he stole my best speech " Eric Sawell — DE STEVENSON (@StevensonD71882) July 14, 2026

If Eric Swalwell didn’t want it stolen, he should have put it out there. There’s no need to cause a big stink about it.

Don’t worry, Eric. No one can truly steal your thunder from down under. (WATCH)

Eric Swalwell appears to drop a massive fart during live on television



Turn the sound on, this is real pic.twitter.com/DyElNSwYog — Ryan Saavedra (@RyanSaavedra) November 19, 2019

Swalwell's gone, so he stepped in for the team. — Jim 🇺🇸 | Post-Normal (@DeprogrammerX) July 14, 2026

He’s carrying the torch for Swalwell — Fed Up (@Noquartergiven7) July 14, 2026

He and Swalwell should have a farting contest. — Chris Roerig (@RoerigChris) July 14, 2026

There are better ways to say that you miss Eric Swalwell than to imitate him — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) July 14, 2026

Imitation is the sincerest form of flatulence, or is it flattery?

Commenters wondered if Schumer may have eaten some of the infected produce that’s been on the news. It causes explosive diarrhea. Did we hear a prelude to disaster?

Has he been eating some of the parasite veggies? — KansasOZ45 (@KansasOz45) July 14, 2026

Hope he hasn't consummed any of that contaminated produce going around. The next time could be disasterous — CosmoKramer (@giddyupcosmo) July 14, 2026

Betcha he ate some Taco Bell — CandyForMongo (@MongoWantCandy) July 14, 2026

Those e-coli burgs will get ya every time...

🤮🤮🤮 pic.twitter.com/0PUG2Vb8n0 — LottaFaChina (@LottaFaChina) July 14, 2026

Cheese on raw hamburger meat is probably the culprit.

Posters say Schumer was making sense while making a sinister scent on the floor of the Senate.

That's the most coherent thing he's said in decades. — Mike Wilson (@Mike_KJV) July 14, 2026

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Probably more interesting than anything he says. — Swervin (@SwervinOC) July 14, 2026

Most productive Chuck's been in years. — Peter Stauff (@thePStauff) July 14, 2026

It’s the only thing he’s been able to push through the Senate since 2022.

Commenters have some closing thoughts and observations. Let'em rip!

Hopefully, that was only a fart..

but at his age, that's a 50-50 at best — George D (@DAN30K) July 14, 2026

Yes. Open the senate floor windows. pic.twitter.com/0h5SlQuhFD — Chuck Rodent (@ChuckRodents) July 14, 2026

Thank God for the patriots who watch C-SPAN *checks notes* 2. Without them, these little moments would be lost like a fart in the wind. — Gringo El Camino (@GringoElCamino) July 14, 2026

People fart. At his age who cares? The crap coming out of his mouth is what concerns me. — Lloyd Brubaker (@lbrubaker58) July 14, 2026

Schumer is definitely living up to his reputation of being an old fart.

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