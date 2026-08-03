Man Has No Idea What’s in the DSA Platform, Doesn't Care, Voted for Mamdani for Free Buses

Here's someone who admits he voted for Zohran Mamdani. Don't come at him with all of this talk about Democratic Socialism—he has no idea what's in the DSA platform, and whatever it says is irrelevant to him. What set him off was Matt Taibbi's response to a since-deleted post:

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Not sure what the identity of the tweeter has to do with anything, or even why you care about Bill Maher for that matter - abolishing the Senate, Presidency, and Supreme Court are really in the DSA platform. Are you in favor of that? https://t.co/ykApKe01zK https://t.co/0X4SpdCVJX pic.twitter.com/5CE9Vjw6Qx — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) August 2, 2026

Yes, abolishing the Senate, the presidency, and the Supreme Court, as well as prisons and borders, are all in the DSA platform. But this guy just wanted free buses and cheaper groceries.

You know what, Matt? I have no idea what’s in the DSA platform, and I’m not a DSA member, so frankly, whatever it says is irrelevant to me. I voted for Zohran because he promised fast & free buses, a rent freeze & cheaper groceries. — John McFaul (@JohnMcFaul1) August 2, 2026

Buses aren't free and won't be for the foreseeable future, and the first city-owned grocery store won't open until 2029.

He also happens to be a decent human being who thinks that it’s wrong to commit genocide and that our American taxpayer dollars shouldn’t be used to fund it. So that was a nice perk too. — John McFaul (@JohnMcFaul1) August 2, 2026

John McFaul tried to keep up with the responses by replying to each one, but we don't think he was expecting hundreds.

thank you for your honesty. You perfectly demonstrated why mass suffrage is corrosive and will destroy any society from within, given enough time. — Jill McBain (@bee_ghoul) August 2, 2026

Oh John. You deserve everything that’s coming to you. — TypeB (@barbaraWriRes) August 3, 2026

You do know that Jesus was a communist, don’t you? — John McFaul (@JohnMcFaul1) August 3, 2026

I don't know anything about the DSA's platform, but I know that Jesus was a communist.

So you want all of the discredited leftist philosophy without bothering to understand the impact of these discredited decrepit policies. Got it, you’re a moron. — Duxmoh828 (@SmallGovLiberty) August 3, 2026

This level of stupidity is precisely why New York City is the dumpster fire that it is — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) August 3, 2026

If this is the extent of your ability to reason then please abstain from voting going forward. The real world is far more complicated and the stakes far higher than you understand. — Clint Micheau (@ClintMicheau) August 2, 2026

So you voted for him, to get free things while other people pay for your free stuff. — MTcarrie - American Made (@MTcarrie) August 3, 2026

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So, you admit you know nothing of the policies he actually wants, only voted for him for the freebies and handouts he promised?



And how many of those promises has he delivered on? — GS808 🇺🇸 (@Gunslinger8O8) August 3, 2026

And you got, sort of, one of those.



Congratulations. The city is going to hell but you got a rent freeze which might make it impossible for landlords to make improvements or pay the odious taxes & then the minions of @NYCMayor can seize the properties. — Connie McLou 🍀🇺🇸☘️ (@ConnieMcLou) August 3, 2026

So you're an uninformed voter easily swayed by cheap talk. Got it. — Francis Weldon (@CountWeldon) August 2, 2026

You’re living in the wrong city. Move somewhere you can afford but don’t bring socialism to our city. We deserve much better than this. — max icon (@MaxMaa99) August 3, 2026

Who cares if he’s a communist and goes against every single thing this country was built of, as long as buses? What a stupid dumbass. — jfett (@jenfett66) August 3, 2026

Do yourself a favor and educate yourself on the DSA platform. It is frightening. And, the fact that you choose to stay ignorant because of your love of "free buses" and "cheaper groceries" shows how much of a lemming you are. — Lovin'Life (@LakeLifeIsGreat) August 2, 2026

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You should really check into how socialism worked out every single time it’s been tried. Promises of free stuff, followed by shortages of everything and authoritarianism with an unparalleled body count. — Bobby G 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@RobertGiesler3) August 3, 2026

You are a complete fool. I hope you are not using your real name, because your family must be embarrassed to be associated with you. — Franklin Moody (@franklinlmoody) August 3, 2026

You are a true useful idiot. — janice (@chestnuthell) August 3, 2026

Jon Stewart asked Mamdani if he was on board with abolishing prisons and borders, and he just flashed that Mamdani smile and said, "If you have more than one socialist in a room and there isn't disagreement, then you don't have more than one socialist in a room."

That wasn't a no.

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