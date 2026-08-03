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Man Has No Idea What’s in the DSA Platform, Doesn't Care, Voted for Mamdani for Free Buses

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on August 03, 2026
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Here's someone who admits he voted for Zohran Mamdani. Don't come at him with all of this talk about Democratic Socialism—he has no idea what's in the DSA platform, and whatever it says is irrelevant to him. What set him off was Matt Taibbi's response to a since-deleted post:

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Yes, abolishing the Senate, the presidency, and the Supreme Court, as well as prisons and borders, are all in the DSA platform. But this guy just wanted free buses and cheaper groceries.

Buses aren't free and won't be for the foreseeable future, and the first city-owned grocery store won't open until 2029.

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John McFaul tried to keep up with the responses by replying to each one, but we don't think he was expecting hundreds.

I don't know anything about the DSA's platform, but I know that Jesus was a communist.

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Jon Stewart asked Mamdani if he was on board with abolishing prisons and borders, and he just flashed that Mamdani smile and said, "If you have more than one socialist in a room and there isn't disagreement, then you don't have more than one socialist in a room."

That wasn't a no.

***

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY SOCIALISM ZOHRAN MAMDANI

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