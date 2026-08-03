Monday Morning Meme Madness

We tried to avoid it all weekend, but Monday is here just the same.

There's not much we can do about it at this point but survive. Around here, we do that by sharing some of the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we found in our timelines over the past week. Let's go!

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The Monday Dreed is creeping in. 🫤 pic.twitter.com/scM6WjIqXG — 🇺🇸✨️𝐃𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐝 𝐋𝐞𝐞✨️🇺🇸 ᶠᵏᵃ ˢʰᵉʳᶤᶠᶠ ᴿᵃˡᵖʰᶤᵉ (@MN_Madman) August 2, 2026

Friday me is the worst. 😂

HAHA!

This mans quick thinking saved dozens: 👏pic.twitter.com/b8h865RsGy — AlphaFox (@alphafox) July 30, 2026

Heroes walk among us. 😂

We would NOT recommend trying this at home.

🚨 BREAKING: In a long overdue reciprocal honoring of one another’s faith, Netanyahu makes a pilgrimage to touch our holy wall. pic.twitter.com/Ihz5awwm9n — ☘️𝕃𝕦𝕔𝕜𝕪 𝕄𝕔𝔾𝕖𝕖‎ (@LuckyMcGee) July 31, 2026

LOLOLOL!

Me stuck in a meeting that has absolutely nothing to do with me, but my manager still wants me there pic.twitter.com/2IECTKM1dJ — Eric (@EricAgain_) July 30, 2026

This is how all meetings feel on Monday.

'What have you been up to, Tom?'

'Well, I'm just taking some time to try to find myself.'

Don't mess with the old guys.

They know things that you don't. 😎 pic.twitter.com/InE5Bs2PUn — Bluegrasspatriot (@kylawndog) July 31, 2026

Don't underestimate the power of wisdom.

We've had way too much Anthony Fauci this week. At least there were jokes.

Accurate. 😂

LOL. True story.

What Anthony Fauci looked like every night when he wrote about how great he is in his diary. pic.twitter.com/KbPvbtyi7g — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 27, 2026

We'd bet cash money that Fauci spent time practicing his autograph. 😂

Wait … we're pretty sure this means we exercise … a lot.

This is the kind of logic I've been looking for all my life.



Meme appropriated from @Dawnsfire pic.twitter.com/a1ZaLBlJgq — Bonnie Blue and Zoe (@BonnieBlueTK) August 2, 2026

Wow! The diet and exercise advice we got this week is unmatched!

pic.twitter.com/JjM5pmHtYj — Papa Woof und Krampus und Bleaken (@woofknight) August 1, 2026

Bwahaha!

HA! Been there, done that.

Cuando tengas un mal año, acuérdate de Paco. pic.twitter.com/VqWs0jcMmH — El Marqués de las Zorreras (@EZorreras) July 31, 2026

Poor Paco was having the Mondayest of days. 💀

'People often say they hope their deceased pet dog is chasing squirrels in doggy heaven … what did all those squirrels do to deserve an afterlife of torment?'

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No excuses, squirrels! 😂

LOLOLOL!

'Once you see Joe Biden sniffing Idaho … '

They've ruined Idaho for us forever.

That right there is just below 'trailer hitch' on the shin pain index.

Ok, dog people … is your dog a snorer?

Ok, cat people … does your cat do this?

LOL. 'I didn't say you were stupid. But … '

Who among us hasn't taken 20 minutes to 'check the mailbox' when something's up in the neighborhood? 😂

Nice!

We have found our people! 😂

Mexicans after watching the Odyssey.



Goodnight 💤 🦇 pic.twitter.com/VFm2wwNhYu — 𝒜𝒹𝑒𝓁𝒶𝒾𝒹𝒶 ☭ 👁️🦋👁️ أديليد (@adellymccaffrey) July 29, 2026

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Bwahaha! You have to laugh at that.

Ah! Ah! Ah!

He didn't appreciate that one!



😏 pic.twitter.com/mQIWbAW8Xc — Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) August 2, 2026

We love a good harmless prank.

When you've told your kid to get up 27 times.

Purrfection!

This made me laugh more than I care to admit… pic.twitter.com/tSFTDotu2F — Nahum O'Brien (@NahumOBrien) August 2, 2026

HAHA! Well played.

One of the most expensive articles of clothing that you can own pic.twitter.com/gDKcw93SOZ — Weapon 𝕏 (@HellRaz0r1776) August 2, 2026

A truth so real that all you can do is laugh.

LOL. Where'd you learn that, Mom?

I crack up every time I see this! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/FcjD8dCOOy — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) July 31, 2026

It gets funnier every time. 😂

We had to work a dad joke in there.

Dan Scavino put together a collage of all the Rubio couch meme pictures for Marco 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5ZOQZPiw3b — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) August 2, 2026

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LOL! We love it!

If it has headlights, a seatbelt, registration, and a legal steering wheel. It’s street legal 😂 pic.twitter.com/OxRkRmXCnH — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) August 2, 2026

We would be dying if we saw this dude driving down the road. 💀💀💀

We're going to go back a few years to this clip from the Dave Chappelle show in honor of Dr. Anthony Fauci this week.

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Too funny! Dave Chappelle's character loved 'The Fif' as much as Anthony Fauci loves Anthony Fauci.

So you wasted Sunday. It's fine. There will be another chance.

First, we have to get this Monday out of the way. Thanks for starting it off by laughing with us. We'll meet you back here for more next week!

Until we meme again …

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