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Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 6:00 AM on August 03, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp

We tried to avoid it all weekend, but Monday is here just the same.

There's not much we can do about it at this point but survive. Around here, we do that by sharing some of the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we found in our timelines over the past week. Let's go!

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Friday me is the worst. 😂

HAHA!

Heroes walk among us. 😂

We would NOT recommend trying this at home.

LOLOLOL!

This is how all meetings feel on Monday.

'What have you been up to, Tom?'

'Well, I'm just taking some time to try to find myself.'

Don't underestimate the power of wisdom.

We've had way too much Anthony Fauci this week. At least there were jokes.

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Accurate. 😂

LOL. True story.

We'd bet cash money that Fauci spent time practicing his autograph. 😂

Wait … we're pretty sure this means we exercise … a lot.

Wow! The diet and exercise advice we got this week is unmatched!

Bwahaha!

HA! Been there, done that.

Poor Paco was having the Mondayest of days. 💀

'People often say they hope their deceased pet dog is chasing squirrels in doggy heaven … what did all those squirrels do to deserve an afterlife of torment?'

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No excuses, squirrels! 😂

LOLOLOL!

'Once you see Joe Biden sniffing Idaho … '

They've ruined Idaho for us forever.

That right there is just below 'trailer hitch' on the shin pain index.

Ok, dog people … is your dog a snorer?

Ok, cat people … does your cat do this?

LOL. 'I didn't say you were stupid. But … '

Who among us hasn't taken 20 minutes to 'check the mailbox' when something's up in the neighborhood? 😂

Nice!

We have found our people! 😂

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Bwahaha! You have to laugh at that.

Ah! Ah! Ah!

We love a good harmless prank.

When you've told your kid to get up 27 times.

Purrfection!

HAHA! Well played.

A truth so real that all you can do is laugh.

LOL. Where'd you learn that, Mom?

It gets funnier every time. 😂

We had to work a dad joke in there.

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LOL! We love it!

We would be dying if we saw this dude driving down the road. 💀💀💀

We're going to go back a few years to this clip from the Dave Chappelle show in honor of Dr. Anthony Fauci this week.

Too funny! Dave Chappelle's character loved 'The Fif' as much as Anthony Fauci loves Anthony Fauci.

So you wasted Sunday. It's fine. There will be another chance.

First, we have to get this Monday out of the way. Thanks for starting it off by laughing with us. We'll meet you back here for more next week!

Until we meme again …

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MONDAY MORNING MEME MADNESS

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