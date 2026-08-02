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Brit Hume HUME-I-LIATES Mainstream Media Insisting Illegals Aren't Voting As Only HE CAN and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:30 AM on August 02, 2026
Twitchy Meme

After years of the media elite and Lefties (same difference) treating any concern about noncitizens voting like it was a flat-earth conspiracy cooked up in a basement, Brit Hume has the sheer audacity to suggest maybe—just maybe—it’s time to put the eye-rolls and scoffing on pause. 

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SAY IT AIN'T SO!

Turns out Politico itself is now casually admitting that New Jersey’s motor-voter system has roughly the same security features as a toddler’s piggy bank, with election officials conceding the actual number of noncitizens landing on the rolls is “significantly higher” than the official lowball figure.

In other words, that thing Democrats insist never happens? It happens, and in fact, it's been happening. OOPSIE.

It all started here:

Oh, is right.

Then Hume with the simple one-two:

Ya, know, maybe it IS TIME. Who'da thunk?

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It's not just New Jersey. Oh, and if they're admitting it's this many, odds are there are many, many more.

Winner winner, chicken dinner.

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Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS ILLEGAL ALIEN NEW JERSEY POLITICO VOTER ID

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