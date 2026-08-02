Brit Hume HUME-I-LIATES Mainstream Media Insisting Illegals Aren't Voting As Only HE CAN and LOL

After years of the media elite and Lefties (same difference) treating any concern about noncitizens voting like it was a flat-earth conspiracy cooked up in a basement, Brit Hume has the sheer audacity to suggest maybe—just maybe—it’s time to put the eye-rolls and scoffing on pause.

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SAY IT AIN'T SO!

Turns out Politico itself is now casually admitting that New Jersey’s motor-voter system has roughly the same security features as a toddler’s piggy bank, with election officials conceding the actual number of noncitizens landing on the rolls is “significantly higher” than the official lowball figure.

In other words, that thing Democrats insist never happens? It happens, and in fact, it's been happening. OOPSIE.

It all started here:

POLITICO: “There’s little to stop noncitizens from registering to vote if they want to, or even by mistake … election officials believe that the number of noncitizens being added to the voter rolls is significantly higher than the 6,600 Sherrill cited”



Oh https://t.co/RtyUTfY7Y6 pic.twitter.com/qKJnHN2Fh4 — Philip Letsou (@philipletsou) July 31, 2026

Oh, is right.

Then Hume with the simple one-two:

Maybe it's time for commentators and politicians to stop scoffing at people worried about noncitizens voting in US elections. https://t.co/Q7tk87Um3O — Brit Hume (@brithume) August 1, 2026

Ya, know, maybe it IS TIME. Who'da thunk?

We’ve documented over 8,566 non-citizen registrations in VA (that we know about) that have been removed due to self-identification.



1,756 of those have voted at least once in VA elections, with a total of 6,111 associated ballots cast. — Jon Lareau (WWRKDS) (@WWRKDS) August 1, 2026

It's not just New Jersey. Oh, and if they're admitting it's this many, odds are there are many, many more.

I'm just glad we know with 100% certainty that it's 6600 and no more pic.twitter.com/4NEtBbE1xI — Domestic Extremist (@RussianMeddler) July 23, 2026

Winner winner, chicken dinner.

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