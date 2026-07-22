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Western Lensman Completes the Dem-Media Talking Point Circle of Life With a Shot/Chaser Doozy

Doug P. | 12:51 PM on July 22, 2026
Meme

We see examples almost daily of Democrats putting out a spin on a particular issue that the usual suspects in the media pick it up and run with. This is another one of those days. 

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In New Jersey, officials are blaming a software glitch after it was discovered that nearly 7,000 noncitizens were on the state's voter rolls. Several hundred noncitizens actually have voted in New Jersey since 2023, according to Gov. Mikie Sherrill.

That story made things awkward for CNN's Jake Tapper, who previously had this to say about noncitizens being registered to vote, which is obviously an attempt to help make the Dems' case that the SAVE America Act isn't necessary. Watch, via @WesternLensman. 

Did that spin from Tapper sound like something a Democrat would say?

Of course it did, and there's a reason. It IS what a Democrat said. 

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Any reporters who tried to help the Democrats present that spin now look stupid and certainly shouldn't be presented as serious journalists.

The Democrats really appreciate the propaganda assistance though. 

If only "journalists" existed and could look into things like that!

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats. 

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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DEMOCRAT PARTY ILLEGAL ALIEN JAKE TAPPER MEDIA BIAS VOTER ID

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