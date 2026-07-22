Western Lensman Completes the Dem-Media Talking Point Circle of Life With a Shot/Chaser Doozy

We see examples almost daily of Democrats putting out a spin on a particular issue that the usual suspects in the media pick it up and run with. This is another one of those days.

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In New Jersey, officials are blaming a software glitch after it was discovered that nearly 7,000 noncitizens were on the state's voter rolls. Several hundred noncitizens actually have voted in New Jersey since 2023, according to Gov. Mikie Sherrill.

That story made things awkward for CNN's Jake Tapper, who previously had this to say about noncitizens being registered to vote, which is obviously an attempt to help make the Dems' case that the SAVE America Act isn't necessary. Watch, via @WesternLensman.

Jake Tapper says he wonders why an illegal would want to vote:



"You know you're not only supposed to vote, you're not supposed to be there. Why do you vote?" https://t.co/oXYhqsmCHQ pic.twitter.com/j310Pmlgnm — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 22, 2026

Did that spin from Tapper sound like something a Democrat would say?

Of course it did, and there's a reason. It IS what a Democrat said.

Jake Tapper below actually invoked the Mazie Hirono 'why would illegals try to vote' routine:



"Who's going to commit this kind of fraud knowing that they could be in prison for five years?"pic.twitter.com/sn7FqVG08R https://t.co/S6tWYWbqtp — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 22, 2026

Any reporters who tried to help the Democrats present that spin now look stupid and certainly shouldn't be presented as serious journalists.

@jaketapper dodges issues by asking questions, the answers to which he knows perfectly well. — AAE (@AAC0519) July 22, 2026

The Democrats really appreciate the propaganda assistance though.

Remember when Jake Tapper wrote a book claiming he had no idea about Biden’s mental decline although everyone could plainly tell and that’s literally his job. Such a clown. https://t.co/yqStXiyhHS — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 22, 2026

“You know you’re not supposed to enter the country illegally but you come in anyway. Why do you?”



“You know you’re not supposed to fraudulently run a daycare but you take the money anyway. Why do you?”



“You know you’re not supposed to murder but you shoot anyway. Why do you?” https://t.co/vNqYhrGHhw — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) July 22, 2026

If only "journalists" existed and could look into things like that!

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats.

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