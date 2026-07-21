Software Error Adds 6,600 Noncitizens to NJ Voter Rolls, Gov Says, As Trump 'Weaponizes' Elections

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill, has announced that 6,600 noncitizens were added to the state's voter rolls due to a software error during the previous administration, and she's doing what she can to clean it up. Sherrill assures us that only about 400 noncitizens have cast ballots since 2023.

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Oh okay at least only 400 American citizens had their votes canceled out by foreigners, so far that we’ve discovered in a single incident https://t.co/fmEEUPV0Ix — Sunny (@sunnyright) July 21, 2026

That thing that never happens has happened again.

Sherrill explained in a lengthy post that the "serious software error" occurred when these 6,600 individuals answered "no" on a keypad when asked if they were U.S. citizens when applying for driver's licenses and identification cards, but the system registered them as citizens anyway.

Last week I learned that a serious software error in New Jersey’s Motor Vehicle System led to the registration of roughly 6,600 people who indicated that they were not U.S. citizens between June 2023 and June 2024, almost three years prior to my taking office. These individuals… — Governor Mikie Sherrill (@GovSherrillNJ) July 21, 2026

The post continues:

… answered "no" when asked on a keypad whether they were a U.S. citizen when applying for drivers' licenses and identification cards, but through no fault of their own, the system registered them anyway. This happened under the previous administration and, upon learning this information, I immediately ordered my chief counsel to launch an investigation to get to the bottom of what occurred. I also ordered the removal of any residents from our voter rolls who were erroneously added between June 2023 and June 2024. The new MVC Administrator that I appointed has begun the process of replacing the vendor responsible for administering the system. Our preliminary analysis shows fewer than 400 individuals who were newly registered for the first time because of the error voted. They were registered as Democrats, Republicans and Unaffiliated voters and were scattered across the state. I want to underscore how seriously I take this matter. As a military veteran who swore an oath to defend our Constitution, and as a former federal prosecutor, I believe the integrity of our elections is fundamental to our democracy. I am appalled by the reckless failures that allowed this to happen and the lack of transparency shown by those in charge at the time. This failure didn’t occur under my watch, but accountability starts now. I am taking action to prevent anything like it from occurring in the future and make sure those responsible are held accountable. As the Trump Administration tries to weaponize elections for political gain, I am ensuring we protect our elections. Let me be clear: Donald Trump has zero credibility on the issue of election integrity. For more than ten years, he has worked to undermine Americans' faith in our elections by spreading lies about legitimate election results, attempting to overturn a free and fair election, encouraging an attack on our Capitol when he couldn't accept the will of the voters, and defunding election security at the federal level. The difference is simple: when we find a problem, we don't hide it, deny it, or invent conspiracies. We investigate it, we fix it, and we tell the public. That's what accountability and good governance look like, and that's exactly what my administration is doing. New Jerseyans should have confidence that every eligible citizen can vote, every lawful vote will be counted, and every reasonable step will be taken to protect the integrity of our elections. That's my responsibility, and it's one I will never stop fighting to uphold.

"As the Trump Administration tries to weaponize elections for political gain." How? By insisting on the passage of the SAVE America Act so that you have to do more than hit "yes" on a keypad to prove you're a citizen? How about not giving driver's licenses and photo ID cards to noncitizens?

...and the GOP will look you RIGHT IN THE FACE and say that the SAVE Act doesn't need to be passed because no illegal aliens are voting and it's just not that important



Now imagine how many illegals are voting in CA and NY...



Hundreds of thousands if not MILLIONS. — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) July 21, 2026

That's 400 too many. — Roger Baumgarten (@RogerBaumgarten) July 21, 2026

You know what would prevent this from happening? If only there was a bill… — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) July 21, 2026

"Donald Trump has zero credibility on the issue of election integrity."



That's a BOLD claim after you just said 6,600 non-citizens were registered to vote...



Sounds like Donald Trump DOES have credibility on the issue of election integrity. — JD Shepard (@ShepardJd41503) July 21, 2026

You are doing the meme- pic.twitter.com/9a7PiZGFEm — Usually Right (@normouspenis) July 21, 2026

“We registered 6,600 non citizens to vote.”



Also



“Trump is still wrong, there isn’t anything going on. He’s also trying to cheat. Not like us though. It’s different, somehow.” — Barely News (@nowayitshim_) July 21, 2026

So this analysis only covered one year and is two years old? What about the other years? What about the last two years and the last election?



You can blame Trump all you want, but he had nothing to do with this. — Pino Americano (@PinoAmericano) July 21, 2026

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A simple voter ID and proof-of-citizenship requirement could have prevented this. — Congressman Rudy Yakym (@RepRudyYakym) July 21, 2026

…so what you’re saying is we need the SAVE America Act. — America First Works (@America1stWorks) July 21, 2026

You are offering a little "red meat" to keep the investigators at bay? Will you be pursuing charges against the 400 that voted? — Reza Chowdhury (@RezaC1) July 21, 2026

What we said wasn’t happening is actually happening and we didn’t reveal it before but you can totally trust us to correct this issue that almost never happens. — 7% NaCl (Salty) (@TwoRulesOfWar) July 21, 2026

How do they know the "software error" wasn't noncitizens hitting "yes" on the keypad and registering as citizens?

So you got caught red handed and now try to blame the guy who said it was happening all the while Democrats are denying it. It sounds similar to my what my 10 year old does when he’s caught doing something and blaming anything and everything but himself. — Matt (@MattDavis19xx) July 21, 2026

First of all, why would your state’s Motor Vehicle System even have info on these illegal aliens? Is your state issuing drivers licenses to illegal aliens? — WeAreNotTheSame (@Not_The_Same_US) July 21, 2026

A lot of states are. California bragged a couple of years ago that it had issued one million driver's licenses to illegal aliens.

Voter rolls and Medicaid recipient rolls should be authored yearly. Not knowing is not an excuse. It’s your job to know. — Leah Babcock (@LeahBab45815859) July 21, 2026

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I was actually applauding you till I got to the paragraph that said that the Trump administration is weaponizing elections. That's laughable. So you had actual voter fraud and in your apology you accuse the other side of having voter fraud. Strange... — Jirishfinn (@Jirishfinn4) July 21, 2026

She really did sound sincere up until that moment.

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Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote.

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