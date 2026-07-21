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Software Error Adds 6,600 Noncitizens to NJ Voter Rolls, Gov Says, As Trump 'Weaponizes' Elections

Brett T. | 4:30 PM on July 21, 2026
AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill, has announced that 6,600 noncitizens were added to the state's voter rolls due to a software error during the previous administration, and she's doing what she can to clean it up. Sherrill assures us that only about 400 noncitizens have cast ballots since 2023.

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That thing that never happens has happened again. 

Sherrill explained in a lengthy post that the "serious software error" occurred when these 6,600 individuals answered "no" on a keypad when asked if they were U.S. citizens when applying for driver's licenses and identification cards, but the system registered them as citizens anyway.

The post continues:

… answered "no" when asked on a keypad whether they were a U.S. citizen when applying for drivers' licenses and identification cards, but through no fault of their own, the system registered them anyway.

This happened under the previous administration and, upon learning this information, I immediately ordered my chief counsel to launch an investigation to get to the bottom of what occurred. I also ordered the removal of any residents from our voter rolls who were erroneously added between June 2023 and June 2024. The new MVC Administrator that I appointed has begun the process of replacing the vendor responsible for administering the system.

Our preliminary analysis shows fewer than 400 individuals who were newly registered for the first time because of the error voted. They were registered as Democrats, Republicans and Unaffiliated voters and were scattered across the state.

I want to underscore how seriously I take this matter. As a military veteran who swore an oath to defend our Constitution, and as a former federal prosecutor, I believe the integrity of our elections is fundamental to our democracy. I am appalled by the reckless failures that allowed this to happen and the lack of transparency shown by those in charge at the time. This failure didn’t occur under my watch, but accountability starts now. I am taking action to prevent anything like it from occurring in the future and make sure those responsible are held accountable.

As the Trump Administration tries to weaponize elections for political gain, I am ensuring we protect our elections. Let me be clear: Donald Trump has zero credibility on the issue of election integrity. For more than ten years, he has worked to undermine Americans' faith in our elections by spreading lies about legitimate election results, attempting to overturn a free and fair election, encouraging an attack on our Capitol when he couldn't accept the will of the voters, and defunding election security at the federal level.

The difference is simple: when we find a problem, we don't hide it, deny it, or invent conspiracies. We investigate it, we fix it, and we tell the public. That's what accountability and good governance look like, and that's exactly what my administration is doing.

New Jerseyans should have confidence that every eligible citizen can vote, every lawful vote will be counted, and every reasonable step will be taken to protect the integrity of our elections. That's my responsibility, and it's one I will never stop fighting to uphold.

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"As the Trump Administration tries to weaponize elections for political gain." How? By insisting on the passage of the SAVE America Act so that you have to do more than hit "yes" on a keypad to prove you're a citizen? How about not giving driver's licenses and photo ID cards to noncitizens?

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How do they know the "software error" wasn't noncitizens hitting "yes" on the keypad and registering as citizens?

A lot of states are. California bragged a couple of years ago that it had issued one million driver's licenses to illegal aliens.

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She really did sound sincere up until that moment. 

***

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote.

Help us continue to report why Democrats oppose such obvious measures by joining Twitchy VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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NEW JERSEY VOTER ID MIKIE SHERRILL

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